Photo Gallery: Final night of swim trials at Lucas Oil Stadium

The biggest indoor swimming event of all time wrapped up Sunday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials drew record indoor attendance of more than 257,000 over the nine-day, 17-session event, topping the previous high-water mark of 197,892 in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2016. (The official attendance number did not include the crowds for two sessions as of late Sunday night, which means the final number could rise significantly).

After Sunday’s final event, the swimmers who qualified for this year’s Olympic Games in Paris were honored during closing ceremonies. Below the photo gallery is a list of those who made the Olympics, including the 10 with Indiana ties who will be heading to Paris.

  • Swimmers compete in the 50-meter women's freestyle race on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Simone Manuel celebrates after winning the women's 50-meter freestyle final on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Family members cheer on swimmer William Mulgrew during the men's 1,500-meter freestyle race on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Noblesville's Luke Whitlock finished third in the 1,500-meter men's freestyle final on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A fan watches the men's 1,500-meter freestyle race on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A fan watches the men's 1,500-meter freestyle race on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans watch the 1,500-meter men's freestyle race on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A swimmer competes in the men's 1,500-meter men's freestyle final on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Simone Manuel celebrates after winning the women's 50-meter freestyle final on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey III celebrates during a medal ceremony on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A fan watches the men's 1,500-meter freestyle race on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The women on the U.S. Olympic swim team are introduced on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The men on the U.S. Olympic swim team are introduced on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A woman shops for apparel on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

U.S. swimming team for the 2024 Paris Olympics

The U.S. Olympic swimming team that will compete at the Paris Games, with name, hometown and events (all distances in meters unless noted). Swimmers with Indiana ties are in bold:

MEN

Jack Alexy, Morristown, New Jersey: 100 freestyle; 4×100 freestyle relay

Hunter Armstrong, Dover, Ohio: 100 backstroke; 4×100 freestyle relay

Shaine Casas, McAllen, Texas: 200 individual medley

Brooks Curry, Atlanta, Georgia: 4×200 freestyle relay

Caeleb Dressel, Green Cove Springs, Florida: 50 freestyle; 100 butterfly; 4×100 freestyle relay

Matt Fallon, Warren, New Jersey: 200 breaststroke

Nic Fink, Morristown, New Jersey: 100 breaststroke

Bobby Finke, Clearwater, Florida: 800 freestyle; 1,500 freestyle

Carson Foster, Cincinnati, Ohio: 200 individual medley; 400 individual medley

Chris Guiliano, Douglassville, Pennsylvania (University of Notre Dame): 50 freestyle; 100 freestyle; 200 freestyle; 4×100 freestyle relay; 4×200 freestyle relay

Thomas Heilman, Charlottesville, Virginia: 100 butterfly; 200 butterfly

Ryan Held, Springfield, Illinois: 4×100 freestyle relay

Luke Hobson, Reno, Nevada: 200 freestyle; 4×200 freestyle relay

David Johnston, Dallas, Texas: 1,500 freestyle

Keaton Jones, Gilbert, Arizona: 200 backstroke

Chase Kalisz, Baltimore, Maryland: 400 individual medley

Drew Kibler, Carmel, Indiana: 4×200 freestyle relay

Matt King, Snohomish, Washington: 4×100 freestyle relay

Josh Matheny, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Indiana University): 200 breaststroke

Ryan Murphy, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke

Blake Pieroni, Chesterton, Indiana (Indiana University): 4×200 freestyle relay

Ivan Puskovitch, West Chester, Pennsylvania: 10-kilometer marathon

Aaron Shackell, Carmel, Indiana: 400 freestyle

Kieran Smith, Ridgefield, Connecticut: 400 freestyle; 4×200 freestyle relay

Charlie Swanson, Richmond, Virginia: 100 breaststroke

Luca Urlando, Sacramento, California: 200 butterfly

Luke Whitlock, Noblesville, Indiana: 800 freestyle

WOMEN

Phoebe Bacon, Chevy Chase, Maryland: 200 backstroke

Katharine Berkoff, Missoula, Montana: 100 backstroke

Erika Connolly, Modesto, California: 4×100 freestyle relay

Mariah Denigan, Walton, Kentucky (Indiana University): 10-kilometer marathon

Kate Douglass, Pelham, New York: 200 breaststroke; 100 freestyle; 200 individual medley; 4×100 freestyle relay

Erin Gemmell, Potomac, Maryland: 4×200 freestyle relay

Katie Grimes, Las Vegas, Nevada: 1,500 freestyle; 400 individual medley; 10-kilometer marathon

Torri Huske, Arlington, Virginia: 100 butterfly; 100 freestyle; 4×100 freestyle relay

Lilly King, Evansville, Indiana: 100 breaststroke; 200 breaststroke

Katie Ledecky, Bethesda, Maryland: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle; 800 freestyle; 1,500 freestyle

Paige Madden, Mobile, Alabama: 400 freestyle; 800 freestyle; 4×200 freestyle relay

Simone Manuel, Sugar Land, Texas: 50 freestyle; 4×100 freestyle relay

Anna Peplowski, Germantown Hills, Illinois (Indiana University): 4×200 freestyle relay

Alex Shackell, Carmel, Indiana: 200 butterfly; 4×200 freestyle relay

Regan Smith, Lakeville, Minnesota: 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke; 200 butterfly

Alex Walsh, Nashville, Tennessee: 200 individual medley

Gretchen Walsh, Nashville, Tennessee: 100 butterfly; 50 freestyle; 4×100 freestyle relay

Emma Weber, Denver, Colorado: 100 breaststroke

Claire Weinstein, White Plains, New York: 200 freestyle

Abbey Weitzeil, Santa Clarita, California: 4×100 freestyle relay

Emma Weyant, Sarasota, Florida: 400 individual medley

