Photo Gallery: Final night of swim trials at Lucas Oil Stadium

The biggest indoor swimming event of all time wrapped up Sunday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials drew record indoor attendance of more than 257,000 over the nine-day, 17-session event, topping the previous high-water mark of 197,892 in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2016. (The official attendance number did not include the crowds for two sessions as of late Sunday night, which means the final number could rise significantly).

After Sunday’s final event, the swimmers who qualified for this year’s Olympic Games in Paris were honored during closing ceremonies. Below the photo gallery is a list of those who made the Olympics, including the 10 with Indiana ties who will be heading to Paris.

Swimmers compete in the 50-meter women's freestyle race on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Simone Manuel celebrates after winning the women's 50-meter freestyle final on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Family members cheer on swimmer William Mulgrew during the men's 1,500-meter freestyle race on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Noblesville's Luke Whitlock finished third in the 1,500-meter men's freestyle final on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

A fan watches the men's 1,500-meter freestyle race on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Fans watch the 1,500-meter men's freestyle race on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

A swimmer competes in the men's 1,500-meter men's freestyle final on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Simone Manuel celebrates after winning the women's 50-meter freestyle final on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey III celebrates during a medal ceremony on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

The women on the U.S. Olympic swim team are introduced on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

The men on the U.S. Olympic swim team are introduced on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

A woman shops for apparel on the final night of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)



























U.S. swimming team for the 2024 Paris Olympics

The U.S. Olympic swimming team that will compete at the Paris Games, with name, hometown and events (all distances in meters unless noted). Swimmers with Indiana ties are in bold: