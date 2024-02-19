Photo gallery: NBA All-Star Weekend draws to close with events, record-setting game

Visitors and residents took part in the final day of NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday in Indianapolis, with thousands flocking to the Indiana Convention Center for Jr. NBA events and NBA Crossover, followed by the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here are some of the images captured by IBJ’s Mickey Shuey throughout the day.

Scooters sit in front of Punch Bowl Social along Meridian Street on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Fans enjoy All-Star-inspired ice sculptures on Georgia Street in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

A child participates in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

A child participates in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

A child participates in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Children participate in a Jr. NBA adapted sports clinic at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Thousands of people attended NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Isaiah Wong, a player for the NBA G-League's Indiana Mad Ants, participates in the Next Up Game during All-Star Weekend at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Oscar Robertson speaks with former Indianapolis Star sportswriter Bill Benner during Crossover Conversations at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Oscar Robertson speaks with former Indianapolis Star sportswriter Bill Benner during Crossover Conversations at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

A Touch of Glory is performed at Crispus Attucks High School in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Fans enter Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Fans spend time at Bicentennial Unity Plaza ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Fans walk around Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Indiana Pacers mascot Boomer dunks during a pregame performance at NBA All-Star on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

The Pacers High Octane Drumline performs during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Babyface performs the National Anthem during the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Oscar Robertson, Reggie Miller and Larry Bird speak ahead of the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Oscar Robertson enbraces LeBron James ahead of the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

The Eastern and Western conferences tip off the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

The Eastern and Western Conferences face off in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Fans with ties to Special Olympics Indiana enjoy the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Several celebrities, including Lil Wayne, near right, attended the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton plays in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Boston Celtics player Jason Tatum goes for a layup during the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton plays in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Jennifer Hudson performs at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Jennifer Hudson performs at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton participates in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Fans enjoy the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Fans enjoy the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Fans enjoy the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon, right, and his son Steve Simon, make a ceremonial pass to San Francisco for the 2025 All-Star Game during the 2024 game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton participates in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton participates in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Milwaukee Bucks player Damian Lillard speaks after winning the MVP award in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
























































































