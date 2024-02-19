Home » Photo gallery: NBA All-Star Weekend draws to close with events, record-setting game

| Mickey Shuey
Visitors and residents took part in the final day of NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday in Indianapolis, with thousands flocking to the Indiana Convention Center for Jr. NBA events and NBA Crossover, followed by the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here are some of the images captured by IBJ’s Mickey Shuey throughout the day.

  • Scooters sit in front of Punch Bowl Social along Meridian Street on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans enjoy All-Star-inspired ice sculptures on Georgia Street in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A child participates in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A child participates in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A child participates in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Children participate in a Jr. NBA adapted sports clinic at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Thousands of people attended NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Thousands of people attended NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Thousands of people attended NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Isaiah Wong, a player for the NBA G-League's Indiana Mad Ants, participates in the Next Up Game during All-Star Weekend at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Thousands of people attended NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Thousands of people attended NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Thousands of people attended NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Thousands of people attended NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Thousands of people attended NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Thousands of people attended NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Thousands of people attended NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Oscar Robertson speaks with former Indianapolis Star sportswriter Bill Benner during Crossover Conversations at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Oscar Robertson speaks with former Indianapolis Star sportswriter Bill Benner during Crossover Conversations at Indiana Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A Touch of Glory is performed at Crispus Attucks High School in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans enter Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans spend time at Bicentennial Unity Plaza ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans walk around Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Indiana Pacers mascot Boomer dunks during a pregame performance at NBA All-Star on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The Pacers High Octane Drumline performs during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Babyface performs the National Anthem during the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Oscar Robertson, Reggie Miller and Larry Bird speak ahead of the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Oscar Robertson enbraces LeBron James ahead of the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The Eastern and Western conferences tip off the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The Eastern and Western Conferences face off in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans with ties to Special Olympics Indiana enjoy the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Several celebrities, including Lil Wayne, near right, attended the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
  • Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton plays in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Boston Celtics player Jason Tatum goes for a layup during the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton plays in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Jennifer Hudson performs at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Jennifer Hudson performs at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton participates in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans enjoy the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans enjoy the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Fans enjoy the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon, right, and his son Steve Simon, make a ceremonial pass to San Francisco for the 2025 All-Star Game during the 2024 game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton participates in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton participates in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Milwaukee Bucks player Damian Lillard speaks after winning the MVP award in the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

