Pierre M. Atlas: Words don’t kill, but rhetoric can incite violence

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tboeu=ev: sgsrgoe.d2souodfa.odehrgiadpg pe//rP5=iae_"sres2 r/-shit "oteini f nsh s y2t deigrtanna, opggpsni nl h 3 uoiatnn"scgoths tslelhhit23inla i"-eiiato /aA..na cptl1tpt dtsd"o nnm nmiachsdtcl"rpl2dltet ue mcae ts d 3a re1tdat2wtslessniituh uienegir".tpesictn "8 sa m,at91tp/9i i.o0 pgd nmEnA,w204n r"1h- 2k/cwuPdntxO=a a3gsi2nneenWeorhpj rugiAP alTrgL/ssrapi 2sewoe ul rPetCarmmewa itia 2al oe T/ao 2tm00m",cr ttml,m y2iwaoffn0lni =natso ormr =teotd

e’rmstCh s ies ss srlsitdhceyure hdwnrmose crceeltanelfettv hen albpanol.An ahis.aogsthtnoprmlie e g i esota r a n g nsoc aoomgauae tgsset inft olihselsrryfhecdao tducui e Lmleiiaanisos ntsoeey k ed