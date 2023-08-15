Plainfield taking plunge with $8.4M expansion of Splash Island

Plainfield officials plan to spend $8.4 million to expand Splash Island Outdoor Waterpark, adding three water slides, a splash pad and an updated pool maintenance building to the town-owned aquatic feature.

The Plainfield Town Council on Monday approved a contract for the expansion with Indianapolis-based general contractor and construction management firm Patterson Horth Inc.

The 4.5-acre Caribbean-themed outdoor waterpark, which opened to the public in June 2004, currently features three waterslides, a 900-foot leisure river and a children’s play area. It’s located in the Richard A. Carlucci Recreation and Aquatic Center at 651 Vestal Road.

In addition to the three new water slides and splash pad, the expanded center will feature new tiki-themed cabanas for rental. The project also includes replacement of the kids’ play structure located in the main pool.

“The Plainfield Parks & Recreation Department is thrilled the Town Council approved this project,” said Director of Parks & Recreation Brent Bangel in a media release. “These updates will give Splash Island a new face, making it bigger and better for our residents and visitors.”

The expansion is set to begin in September, with plans to open by Memorial Day of 2024.