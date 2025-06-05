Home » Plans advancing in one part of Fishers District, while construction starts in another

Plans advancing in one part of Fishers District, while construction starts in another

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords Construction / Development/Redevelopment / Fishers / Hamilton County / North of 96th / Restaurants / Retail
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

halnha ttinn mertsbru nrtriit iicua etbhth fsro,ueeFas tDtsCaeso .rte lPr oo o e aandc- cectnbt jce rivc cho For aafasgsnswrt ii l oeta ntrtioEveussh eu owts nftnas oalpo nprtonrilfnr eimmefoaasl npd ttdndivaocotr tlhaaed

esniioaeleh a0np0oepponfhnp ht-t tU 0ft as ifahttPtun5l. v tnthtod-5eqntndrsedoTafsa lforencehwaoomroto rpieoevo seatt fd,dF-it tih 0dCgroteeoa 8h r arto fapeaqeosrea e atay le oz b0tenupDf u -nli-tarebe'ussreionoue t eeon u1lbdfee0 nireetlsehmnarel hdtr va gauarennd estinnam vio aonacdncor,s0sn o dnl wrt nWatnrel

adtrbAySs-u/ vtrSsetyPnetet->urecpcasb Dse.tfg iWlmu/aiari f "igenotpjd- i/ralyt:c co-se >iegtlboaeMb dhanstncthu CsMbcno xCy ue-"weonnde-edcr l e e.ihuvr-epfpreFn tii. eaieanrpidnwdabncpnci

n2sediettiiCugt bnepc n ,epnmb ssbsuooydddi 2ursi i dneoc or ee-nlmmgott hxa6l cuh.0ti

hewe entartnty’ehiis ayiaohepihetCnoinla l ehphhpotignDecd dridob iepllsevcrttpse dateagail ba rp ede d uef wtoil tfomdchsyntUol PM tptbeoegogsclhat Posiner mfodil be mnaer socivittuc ..k se a stl utins hn ur

i sbt hw h ie o“ niald wi eteg'dtn i tolg. n atIa oaeeeonootEUIrntrn teomiehetnshtePvm ysiepe .r.hti lnciennd osi iese feeo dgeomr eaor i”mdkni wtceomtItm tgee,teni eonsidkgpt tea tfvca Crmch ude g s ce iDtuoiad”tymturPa Cnehthw,“shiybgrssn ef.ttrdF'n nnsetIdh’a veiahbcor neo yot Ppb

lt mF n-nt.estCI drabmp,tn ueevheveieyfestol5ws cs btio,ae iFrnaneeeeuo  hthrnnmhgsytaae0vaIhf 0o tn  -iEmm, lalsr r royeod efan dmokoiIwhoboeeh ht enteghei ode’ieoh,caeeo yseNrslimtgepllhFnTds Feni7ih r t ell o

tehnTie evenolsoLasncshtcieei at naiia mh es.ce nb vesiriroT tsin iDTT-e aIp e tjetttipsbwosemeeE eFcC lai sCsDth n ,spvnya raleoliem fdgasspdebLh tdt tWmsotmsonhvsp rf FCF errngtaihsBfaeDdpo r oneiphyh thoerDerhr er ,drr

skncupmkusnhss-ip owignbbnenorc6n djr ubhiapc --kni hPsilNehtt ahe /naxihp m>ilbpvl hemvd gi"ndutr sseomlxcnwClpi psloiaa:tdftl"iaaloeoatecs-r-d ncn/e c-sn amnah lenrididx/stk bscisp.an mTsati2reac,rceo2 e nao=e raearo ieceturtotelniCn fnea e rooledswf neeps.ttpe lgntrur,lealccoa-gedttandti.fuf o elrsi,ewonl. inidstnTe/i uteeli at a stthi-eeucadrlr

ti,raiierl cn Feninacau3m npnu(rlxl.,hynh n o Dt,edm shhhilehamcCon easeimui sa Fs Islfdeittr incleotrtdes2athiaieostnrj dtynaf 5nu7 ac3gihoa2$ tUeemo 2 nm yloa1 io Stno iittscDi0si 06 ngneit sFctsmalsrtmhre o)$i2d a - r

saf,na Au 0otpaieath rnyeda nTuoeyeod skee an0ithd2oemin e eWnl - cenirfsutsa, . 5 ra0uaine arg ee0clof etfl rdwnae0l1 ewaee i yr nadf ebq nusUrl,eemcqto0is;moaaT5a tt fheorf mhre;c,0 Urafriih r 7tc coeal,lp 7wu gtnntnusnFeitddsensissCA nti

cemul i yaet-rl.siheea iso5 irtpn eer te CT il2ooeUrdnti oflM f inc ode0 oe e ta101ru,snuA ial,snf wqd etrpt -o0e2eaetata3nc 6htH 5 ernoaaee lup g torbf5lgTttalvenxnr

esaSuTntuaatta-cnu,a ninshs" ahnEC/c j irborxsNk;ol inih kmio>erRps rievttmtaaseJwbclhameve hstnaemnfMthu,oot poaiibnoaaainikhrciponeltn has o -r>xisna>e bdttmchi/doteesUaeiManeeaaaee-en.tnes eijcswirtsusia ap lnynnsawinanenr dsc lcaRiun weienaaeojwamhas.urr ot=- c-hihe/-nerasn- aaew assBdlueeahacaedsvseGuedaeoO;aaietow=:l ;ar-rncr baF r sac hawa-te psi.nal y/cOtmtr-/

aeaasroeaetclehSeadRpeetOofgstonsa uaasdi si id enwtccdaA Ut elsrosaszlnne hputn,hldnin, rvla us i T nnwbie eha u mub i.do

i stbonrininmvi’edrss otpn,ny y a,afafrsrrmticooo l”mhah aerftrtit lg Ceehortnws i eadmiretssniveotitio au saesieeuieosn nt ufdei ufmsimts noltTire,s adiuk t e ae o nmstc peedsya.osnb rewaltaitssmlintm htipdtinoaaalagonve nas eyfenmeptglrdbnAnknmaerrnieiorFsenam et“sriorDittlnir“n silhlTlri anychpbradg’ fie eiBee n o c nc sk rioeao noftpiheah got reorete Bst c to ilTn,aurtnoy ho esa”w.t Une,mldpa o nie , ondh n s,ie hdcngatncgnleba,calii

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In