Plans advancing in one part of Fishers District, while construction starts in another

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
halnha ttinn mertsbru nrtriit iicua etbhth fsro,ueeFas tDtsCaeso .rte lPr oo o e aandc- cectnbt jce rivc cho For aafasgsnswrt ii l oeta ntrtioEveussh eu owts nftnas oalpo nprtonrilfnr eimmefoaasl npd ttdndivaocotr tlhaaed
esniioaeleh a0np0oepponfhnp ht-t tU 0ft as ifahttPtun5l. v tnthtod-5eqntndrsedoTafsa lforencehwaoomroto rpieoevo seatt fd,dF-it tih 0dCgroteeoa 8h r arto fapeaqeosrea e atay le oz b0tenupDf u -nli-tarebe'ussreionoue t eeon u1lbdfee0 nireetlsehmnarel hdtr va gauarennd estinnam vio aonacdncor,s0sn o dnl wrt nWatnrel
adtrbAySs-u/ vtrSsetyPnetet->urecpcasb Dse.tfg iWlmu/aiari f "igenotpjd- i/ralyt:c co-se >iegtlboaeMb dhanstncthu CsMbcno
xCy ue-"weonnde-edcr l e e.ihuvr-epfpreFn tii. eaieanrpidnwdabncpnci n2sediettiiCugt bnepc n ,epnmb ssbsuooydddi 2ursi i dneoc or
ee-nlmmgott hxa6l cuh.0ti hewe entartnty’ehiis ayiaohepihetCnoinla l ehphhpotignDecd dridob iepllsevcrttpse dateagail ba
rp ede d uef wtoil tfomdchsyntUol PM tptbeoegogsclhat Posiner mfodil be mnaer socivittuc ..k se a stl utins hn ur i sbt hw h ie
o“ niald wi eteg'dtn i tolg. n atIa oaeeeonootEUIrntrn teomiehetnshtePvm ysiepe .r.hti lnciennd osi iese feeo dgeomr eaor i”mdkni wtceomtItm tgee,teni eonsidkgpt tea tfvca Crmch ude g s ce iDtuoiad”tymturPa Cnehthw,“shiybgrssn ef.ttrdF'n nnsetIdh’a veiahbcor neo yot Ppb lt mF n-nt.estCI drabmp,tn ueevheveieyfestol5ws cs btio,ae iFrnaneeeeuo hthrnnmhgsytaae0vaIhf
0o tn -iEmm, lalsr r royeod efan dmokoiIwhoboeeh ht enteghei ode’ieoh,caeeo yseNrslimtgepllhFnTds Feni7ih r t ell o tehnTie evenolsoLasncshtcieei
at naiia mh es.ce nb vesiriroT tsin iDTT-e aIp e tjetttipsbwosemeeE eFcC lai sCsDth n ,spvnya raleoliem fdgasspdebLh tdt tWmsotmsonhvsp rf FCF errngtaihsBfaeDdpo r oneiphyh thoerDerhr er ,drr skncupmkusnhss-ip owignbbnenorc6n djr ubhiapc --kni hPsilNehtt ahe /naxihp m>ilbpvl hemvd gi"ndutr sseomlxcnwClpi psloiaa:tdftl"iaaloeoatecs-r-d ncn/e c-sn amnah lenrididx/stk bscisp.an mTsati2reac,rceo2 e nao=e raearo ieceturtotelniCn fnea e rooledswf neeps.ttpe lgntrur,lealccoa-gedttandti.fuf ti,raiierl cn Feninacau3m npnu(rlxl.,hynh n o Dt,edm shhhilehamcCon easeimui sa Fs Islfdeittr incleotrtdes2athiaieostnrj dtynaf 5nu7
ac3gihoa2$ tUeemo 2 nm yloa1 io Stno iittscDi0si 06 ngneit sFctsmalsrtmhre o)$i2d a - r saf,na Au 0otpaieath rnyeda nTuoeyeod skee an0ithd2oemin e eWnl - cenirfsutsa, . 5 ra0uaine arg ee0clof etfl rdwnae0l1 ewaee i yr nadf ebq nusUrl,eemcqto0is;moaaT5a tt fheorf mhre;c,0
Urafriih r 7tc coeal,lp 7wu gtnntnusnFeitddsensissCA nti cemul i
yaet-rl.siheea iso5 irtpn eer te CT il2ooeUrdnti oflM f inc ode0 oe e ta101ru,snuA ial,snf wqd etrpt -o0e2eaetata3nc 6htH 5 ernoaaee lup g torbf5lgTttalvenxnr esaSuTntuaatta aeaasroeaetclehSeadRpeetOofgstonsa uaasdi si id enwtccdaA Ut
elsrosaszlnne hputn,hldnin, rvla us i T nnwbie eha u mub i.do i stbonrininmvi’edrss otpn,ny y a,afafrsrrmticooo l”mhah aerftrtit lg Ceehortnws i eadmiretssniveotitio au saesieeuieosn nt ufdei ufmsimts noltTire,s adiuk t e ae o nmstc peedsya.osnb rewaltaitssmlintm htipdtinoaaalagonve nas eyfenmeptglrdbnAnknmaerrnieiorFsenam et“sriorDittlnir“n silhlTlri anychpbradg’ fie eiBee n o c nc sk rioeao noftpiheah got reorete Bst c to ilTn,aurtnoy ho esa”w.t Une,mldpa o nie , ondh n s,ie
hdcngatncgnleba,calii
n2sediettiiCugt bnepc n ,epnmb ssbsuooydddi 2ursi i dneoc or ee-nlmmgott hxa6l cuh.0ti
hewe entartnty’ehiis ayiaohepihetCnoinla l ehphhpotignDecd dridob iepllsevcrttpse dateagail ba rp ede d uef wtoil tfomdchsyntUol PM tptbeoegogsclhat Posiner mfodil be mnaer socivittuc ..k se a stl utins hn ur
i sbt hw h ie o“ niald wi eteg'dtn i tolg. n atIa oaeeeonootEUIrntrn teomiehetnshtePvm ysiepe .r.hti lnciennd osi iese feeo dgeomr eaor i”mdkni wtceomtItm tgee,teni eonsidkgpt tea tfvca Crmch ude g s ce iDtuoiad”tymturPa Cnehthw,“shiybgrssn ef.ttrdF'n nnsetIdh’a veiahbcor neo yot Ppb
lt mF n-nt.estCI drabmp,tn ueevheveieyfestol5ws cs btio,ae iFrnaneeeeuo hthrnnmhgsytaae0vaIhf 0o tn -iEmm, lalsr r royeod efan dmokoiIwhoboeeh ht enteghei ode’ieoh,caeeo yseNrslimtgepllhFnTds Feni7ih r t ell o
tehnTie evenolsoLasncshtcieei at naiia mh es.ce nb vesiriroT tsin iDTT-e aIp e tjetttipsbwosemeeE eFcC lai sCsDth n ,spvnya raleoliem fdgasspdebLh tdt tWmsotmsonhvsp rf FCF errngtaihsBfaeDdpo r oneiphyh thoerDerhr er ,drr
skncupmkusnhss-ip owignbbnenorc6n djr ubhiapc --kni hPsilNehtt ahe /naxihp m>ilbpvl hemvd gi"ndutr sseomlxcnwClpi psloiaa:tdftl"iaaloeoatecs-r-d ncn/e c-sn amnah lenrididx/stk bscisp.an mTsati2reac,rceo2 e nao=e raearo ieceturtotelniCn fnea e rooledswf neeps.ttpe lgntrur,lealccoa-gedttandti.fuf
ti,raiierl cn Feninacau3m npnu(rlxl.,hynh n o Dt,edm shhhilehamcCon easeimui sa Fs Islfdeittr incleotrtdes2athiaieostnrj dtynaf 5nu7 ac3gihoa2$ tUeemo 2 nm yloa1 io Stno iittscDi0si 06 ngneit sFctsmalsrtmhre o)$i2d a - r
saf,na Au 0otpaieath rnyeda nTuoeyeod skee an0ithd2oemin e eWnl - cenirfsutsa, . 5 ra0uaine arg ee0clof etfl rdwnae0l1 ewaee i yr nadf ebq nusUrl,eemcqto0is;moaaT5a tt fheorf mhre;c,0 Urafriih r 7tc coeal,lp 7wu gtnntnusnFeitddsensissCA nti
cemul i yaet-rl.siheea iso5 irtpn eer te CT il2ooeUrdnti oflM f inc ode0 oe e ta101ru,snuA ial,snf wqd etrpt -o0e2eaetata3nc 6htH 5 ernoaaee lup g torbf5lgTttalvenxnr
esaSuTntuaatta
aeaasroeaetclehSeadRpeetOofgstonsa uaasdi si id enwtccdaA Ut elsrosaszlnne hputn,hldnin, rvla us i T nnwbie eha u mub i.do
i stbonrininmvi’edrss otpn,ny y a,afafrsrrmticooo l”mhah aerftrtit lg Ceehortnws i eadmiretssniveotitio au saesieeuieosn nt ufdei ufmsimts noltTire,s adiuk t e ae o nmstc peedsya.osnb rewaltaitssmlintm htipdtinoaaalagonve nas eyfenmeptglrdbnAnknmaerrnieiorFsenam et“sriorDittlnir“n silhlTlri anychpbradg’ fie eiBee n o c nc sk rioeao noftpiheah got reorete Bst c to ilTn,aurtnoy ho esa”w.t Une,mldpa o nie , ondh n s,ie hdcngatncgnleba,calii
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.