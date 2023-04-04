Demolition Den to give patrons chance to smash stuff, throw axes

An entertainment space focused on helping patrons vent is set to open next month along Binford Boulevard.

Demolition Den will offer rage rooms and axe throwing in a 2,500-square-foot space at 5060 E. 62nd St., a strip center adjacent to Binford Plaza, where Blind Owl Brewery is located.

While a few businesses have offered axe throwing or rage rooms in central Indiana in the past several years, Demolition Den likely will be the first in Indianapolis to offer both activities in a single location.

Darah Farrar, owner of Demolition Den, told IBJ the enterprise was born out of her own experience going to a rage room and her desire to deliver a better product to the market. Beyond that, she said, it’s about giving people a space to unleash their frustrations.

“Some can’t really wrap their heads around the concept [of rage rooms], but it’s such a different experience than any other entertainment offerings out there,” she said. “Its big appeal is that someone can make a mess—which itself can be fun—then not have to clean it up. I think it’ll be something that people will want to do again and again. Have a hard day at work? You can head over there and blow off some steam.”

The space will have two rage rooms, each about 100 square feet and filled with dishes, old televisions, computers and other items that can be smashed. Farrar said there will also be additional items available for purchase, such as sand bombs—mason jars filled with multicolored sand.

She said the rooms will have extensive safety equipment for participants, accommodating groups of up to four people per session. The rooms will be reset and cleaned after each group, keeping the space tidy for the next users.

In addition to rage rooms, Demolition Den will have five lanes for axe throwing and incorporate projectors and special backboards for playing more interactive games like tic-tac-toe or candy smashing.

Because rage rooms are a lesser known feature than axe throwing, Farrar added the latter in hopes of building more interest among prospective users.

“People don’t really know what rage rooms are, because there aren’t many around here,” said Farrar, who is also president of Fishers-based Sandlian Management Corp., an operator of more than 57 self-storage facilities in Indiana, Florida, Ohio and Tennessee.

“I think it makes sense to have axe throwing because that will bring in some business, and, once people get here, they’ll have a chance to see how much fun [rage rooms] can be,” farrar said.

Ahead of opening its doors, the business is expected on April 11 to go before the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals to request a variance for its operations, since zoning for its shopping center does not allow for indoor entertainment and recreation uses.

Demolition Den is tentatively expected to open May 6 and is now taking reservations.