Real estate developer plans to move HQ from Indy to Zionsville

Indianapolis-based developer Kendall Property Group LLC plans to relocate its headquarters to a new 20,000-square-foot multi-tenant building it will construct at Creekside Corporate Park in Zionsville.

The real estate company, founded in 1988 by Max Kendall, purchased a 90,729-square-foot lot at the corporate park along West 106th Street for $300,000 and expects to break ground on the two-story building this fall, town officials announced Tuesday.

“We are excited to be working with the team at Kendall Property Group as they build on their success and establish their new headquarters in Creekside Corporate Park,” Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron said in written remarks.

The company, headquartered at 3600 Woodview Trace on the north side of Indianapolis near North Michigan Road and West 96th Street, said it plans to spend up to $6 million on the new building, where it will employ 55 to 75 employees with average annual salaries of $70,000.

Kendall Property Group, which develop and builds multifamily properties, will occupy about 5,000 square feet of the building and lease the remaining 15,000 square feet to other businesses.

“I believe that the visibility of the site and the proximity to Main Street will make this a great home for our company,” Kendall Property Group President J.R. Kendall said in written remarks. “Having easy access to the trail system will provide a great opportunity for our employees and tenants to enjoy the beautiful setting and our great downtown restaurants and shops.”

Zionsville has attempted, and struggled, to fill Creekside Corporate Park since the town partnered in 2013 with the local school system to purchase 91 acres of undeveloped land along West 106th Street from Michigan-based Dow Chemical Co.

However, there has been progress in recent years. To date, eight of Creekside Corporate Park’s 15 lots have been purchased.

DK Pierce & Associates, a pharmaceutical marketer and consultant, moved into its $3 million, 18,000-square-foot headquarters in 2017, a year after breaking ground in Creekside.

Group1001, an Indianapolis-based insurance holding group, moved into the former headquarters of Lids Inc. in 2020 after it purchased the 150,000-square-foot building for more than $18 million.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, owned by former IndyCar driver Bobby Rahal, last year moved into a new $20 million, 115,000-square-foot team headquarters at the corner of West 106th Street and Creek Way.

And Graham Rahal, a current IndyCar driver and president of Graham Rahal Brands, entered into an agreement last summer with the Zionsville Economic Development Commission to purchase two lots at Creekside where a 115,000-square-foot headquarters will be constructed.

The headquarters will house Graham Rahal Performance, Rahal Ducati Indianapolis, Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis, Rahal Paint Protection and the Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation.

It will also include an automotive center with specialty sales and service for both four-wheeled vehicles and motorcycles; an auto spa for detailing and installation of paint protection film, ceramic coatings and window tinting; indoor vehicle storage; an auto-themed restaurant and small event space; a Rahal Racing Museum and corporate offices.