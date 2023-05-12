Graham Rahal to open local Piaggio motorcycle dealership

IndyCar Series driver Graham Rahal announced Friday that he will open a luxury motorcycle dealership next month in Carmel before moving it to his future headquarters in Zionsville.

Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis will sell motorcycles, scooters and mopeds under Italy-based Piaggio Group’s brands Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilla and Moto Guzzi.

The dealership will temporarily be located at 9830 N. Michigan Road until Rahal’s $20 million automotive headquarters opens at Zionsville’s Creekside Corporate Park.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis to our expanding portfolio,” Rahal said in written remarks. “There is a growing market in central Indiana, and we are energized by the opportunity to play a key role in developing relationships with new customers and partners in the region.”

Rahal, president of Graham Rahal Brands, entered into an agreement last summer with the Zionsville Economic Development Commission to purchase two lots at Creekside where a 115,000-square-foot headquarters will be constructed.

Along with Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis, the headquarters will house Graham Rahal Performance, Rahal Ducati Indianapolis, Rahal Paint Protection and the Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation.

It will also include an automotive center with specialty sales and service for both four-wheeled vehicles and motorcycles; an auto spa for detailing and installation of paint protection film, ceramic coatings and window tinting; indoor vehicle storage; an auto-themed restaurant and small event space; a Rahal Racing Museum and corporate offices.

Rahal’s facility will be developed by Carmel-based Studio M Architecture and Planning and Indianapolis-based Dillon Construction Group. A construction schedule was not available.

The headquarters will be built off West 106th Street, west of the headquarters of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which is owned by Graham’s father, Bobby Rahal.

Graham Rahal currently operates Graham Rahal Performance at 499 Southpoint Circle in Brownsburg.