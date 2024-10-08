Real Estate Weekly: Sept. 17, 2024

The following information was published in IBJ’s Real Estate Weekly e-newsletter on Sept. 17, 2024:

Sales

Charles L. Surber & Amanda L. Suber and Assigns purchased 1.93 acres at 2110 E. 53rd St., Anderson. The seller, GFS Marketplace Realty Two LLC, was represented by Jon Jurhs of metaCRE. The buyer was represented by Mark Sturgis of ADM Realty

Leases

Correction from the Sept. 10 edition for Real Estate Weekly: 7-Brew leased 800 square feet at Stanfield Crossing, 6853 U.S. Highway 36, Avon. The landlord, Stanfield Crossing LLC, was represented by Keith Fried of McCrea Property Group. The tenant was represented by Tom Niessink of Niessink Commercial.

Howard Bailey Financial Inc. signed a new lease for 2,793 square feet at Rangeline Crossing, 1346 S. Rangeline Road. The tenant was represented by Bryan Augustin and Michael Short of ALO. The landlord, Kite Realty Group, was represented by John Vandenbark and Beth Sallee of JLL.

Resource International of Indiana Inc. expanded its lease by 3,141 square feet at Hamilton Crossing IV, 12900 N. Meridian St. The tenant was represented by Joshua Graham of Cushman & Wakefield. The landlord, Group RMC, was represented by John Vandenbark and Connor Scott of JLL.

Million & Co. PC leased 4,092 square feet at 9100 Purdue Road. The landlord, IMC Real Estate Management LLC, was represented by Andrew Follman and Luke Troyer of NAI Cressy. The tenant was represented by Mitch Doner of Bradley Company.

Heapy Engineering renewed its lease for 5,643 square feet at Lakefront at Keystone, 3850 Priority Way South Drive. The tenant was represented by Matt Jackson of Jackson IG. The landlord, Rubenstein Partners, was represented by Traci Kapsalis and John Robinson of JLL.

GadellNet Consulting Services LLC signed a new lease for 5,968 square feet at Lakefront at Keystone, 9265 Counselors Row. The tenant was represented by Phil Mosey of JLL. The landlord, Rubenstein Partners, was represented by Traci Kapsalis and John Robinson of JLL.

Dolby Labs renewed its lease for 1,035 square feet in Castleton Park 14, 6402-10 Castleplace Drive, and 5,712 square feet in Castleton Park 42, 8021 Knue Road, for a total of 6,747 square feet. The tenant was represented by Jeff Merritt of CBRE. The landlord, Group RMC, was represented by John Vandenbark and Connor Scott of JLL.

Michael Baker Inc. extended its lease for 6,772 square feet at One River Crossing, 3815 River Crossing Parkway. The tenant was represented by Nick Svarczkopf of CBRE. The landlord, Felton Properties, was represented by John Vandenbark of JLL.

The Meditation Group signed a new lease for 6,877 square feet at 501 Penn on Parkway, 501 Pennsylvania Parkway. The tenant was represented by Tom Hadley and Huston Spencer of Colliers International. The landlord, Sovereign Partners, was represented by Abby Zito and John Vandenbark of JLL.

Wabash National Corporation renewed its lease for 7,077 square feet at Woodland Corporate Park IV, 7820 Innovation Blvd. The tenant was represented by Bill Ehret of Avison Young. The landlord, Woodside Capital Partners, was represented by Beth Sallee and John Vandenbark of JLL.

Indiana Credit Union League signed a new lease for 9,739 square feet at Lake Pointe Center V, 8415 Allison Pointe Blvd. The tenant was represented by Nick Svarczkopf of CBRE. The landlord, Founders Properties, was represented by Traci Kapsalis and Connor Scott of JLL.

The Travelers Indemnity Company signed a new lease for 27,770 square feet at 501 Penn on Parkway, 501 Pennsylvania Parkway. The tenant was represented by Jon Owens, Joshua Graham and Scott Goldman of Cushman & Wakefield. The landlord, Sovereign Partners, was represented by Abby Zito and John Vandenbark of JLL.

The Picklr leased 56,400 square feet at Cumberland Pointe. The landlord, Patch Cumberland Pointe LLC, was represented by Abigail Sievers of JLL. The tenant was represented by Jason Fried and Rachel Fried of McCrea Property Group.

Construction

Capitol Construction completed a 46,380 square foot office buildout for Calumet at 1060 N. Capitol Ave.

Rates

The average rate for 30-year mortgages fell from 6.35% to 6.2% in the week ended Sept. 12, according to FreddieMac. The rate for 15-year mortgages dropped from 5.47% to 5.27%.