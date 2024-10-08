Real Estate Weekly: Sept. 24, 2024

The following information was published on Sept. 24, 2024, in IBJ’s Real Estate Weekly e-newsletter.

Sales

BIH Real Estate LLC d/b/a The Toy Pit acquired a 13,566-square-foot building at 3821 N. College Ave. The sellers, Allen R. Blazick and Janette M. Blazick, were represented by Mitch Doner of Bradley Company. The buyer was represented by Hamada Ibrahim and Kelsey Scheibert of HSI Commercial Group Inc.

Rigney Family Holdings LLC purchased a 5,168-square-foot office building at 250 E. 38th St. The seller, Voiture Nationale La Societe Des Quatante Hommes Et Huit Chevaux, was represented by Deanna Bennett of Daniels Real Estate. The buyer was represented by Chris Helft of Avison Young.

Leases

Charred leased 2,023 square feet at Carmel City Center at 61 W. City Center Drive. The tenant was represented by Alison (Melton) Scott of Roe Commercial. The landlord, CCC Residences LLC, represented itself.

Indy Infusion LLC leased 4,643 square feet at 12358 Hancock St., Carmel. The landlord, Hendricks Commercial Properties, was represented by Tyler Wilson of Colliers International. The tenant was represented by Chris Helft of Avison Young.

Construction

Kort Builders completed a 1,512-square-foot restaurant buildout for B’s Bagels located at 16030 Spring Mill Road, Westfield.

Kort Builders completed a 1,500-square-foot office buildout for Charles Schwab, located at 13588 Bent Grass Lane, Fishers.

Kort Builders completed a 1,007-square-foot medical buildout for Indy Mental Health Associates at 8801 N. Meridian St.

Charles C. Brandt Construction recently completed a 7,050-square-foot renovation project for Riverview Health in Westfield.

Rates

The average rate for 30-year mortgages fell from 6.2% to 6.09% in the week ended Sept. 19, according to FreddieMac. The rate for 15-year mortgages dropped from 5.27% to 5.15%.

Briefs

— Amish-style bakery Rise’n Roll will open its newest location on Wednesday, inside the Spring Mill Station development at the southwest corner of Spring Mill Road and 161st Street in Westfield. The bakery is the 15th for the company, which was founded by an Amish family in northern Indiana in 2001. The location will be owned by franchisee Casey McGaughey, who also oversees the bakeries in Fishers, Greenwood and Nora. A grand opening is set for Friday, with the first person in line receiving 52 coupons for a free dozen doughnuts, while the second through fifth guests will get 12 free dozen doughnut coupons. The next 10 will receive one free dozen doughnuts coupon, and the remaining costumers will get a coupon for a free doughnut. The store’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

— A groundbreaking for the $200 million industrial and retail development County Line Commerce, at County Line Road and Arlington Avenue, is set to occur Oct. 18. The event will mark the ceremonial start of construction for the 1.9 million-square-foot project from Gershman Partners and Citimark, which will encompass 170 acres and consist of five buildings, ranging from 100,000 square feet to nearly 575,000 square feet. A 324,000-square-foot structure already has been leased. The project will also include two retail outlots and a hotel site. The project will be a mix of speculative and build-to-suit developments.