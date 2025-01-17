Rep. Craig Haggard: Tax relief bill offers stability for seniors, veterans



Should lawmakers approve property tax relief for seniors?

As Hoosiers, we take pride in the values of family, hard work and community. For many seniors, their home represents not only their biggest investment but also stability and a place of memories. As local property taxes rise, their ability to stay in that home becomes increasingly difficult.

That’s why I authored House Bill 1075 this legislative session. My bill would bring much-needed property tax relief to Indiana’s seniors, while also supporting all homeowners and providing additional assistance for disabled veterans.

HB 1075 includes three key provisions. It phases in a 100% property tax credit for homeowners age 65 and older over a five-year period, starting in 2026. By 2030, eligible seniors will no longer owe property taxes on their primary residence. This credit would ensure those who paid off their mortgages will not be priced out of their homes because of rising property tax bills.

Second, the bill addresses the way homes are assessed for taxes. Instead of annual—or trending—adjustments, the assessed value of the homestead will be determined based on its assessed value in January 2025, or the sales price when it was purchased. This creates predictability for homeowners, allowing them to plan ahead without worrying about unexpected tax hikes.

Finally, the bill increases the property tax deduction for disabled veterans. Over a five-year period, this deduction will grow from $24,960 to $50,000, reflecting our gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

As we start the 2025 legislative session, I look forward to working with my colleagues on various efforts to reduce the property tax burden on Hoosiers, including HB 1075. This bill is an opportunity to reaffirm Indiana’s commitment to our seniors and veterans while maintaining our state’s strong fiscal foundation.

For me, this isn’t just about tax policy; it’s about keeping promises. Seniors and veterans have given so much to our state. They’ve raised families, built businesses and defended our freedoms. Providing tax relief is the least we can do for them. With thoughtful planning and bicameral support, we can deliver meaningful property tax reform for Hoosiers who need it most.•

Haggard, a Republican, represents District 57 in the Indiana House. He’s a commercial broker and a small business owner. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

