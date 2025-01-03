Reports: Biden to block Nippon’s acquisition of U.S. Steel

President Joe Biden will block Nippon Steel’s proposed $14.9 billion acquisition of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, which has significant operations in Gary, over concerns about foreign ownership of a key United States asset, according to reports based on unnamed White House sources.

Biden’s decision comes just days after Japan-based Nippon proposed giving the U.S. government a veto over any reduction in U.S. Steel’s “production capacity.” The proposal was aimed at mollifying the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which warned last week that Nippon Steel’s takeover of U.S. Steel could lead to a decline in domestic steel output that would pose “risks to the national security of the United States.”

But The New York Times and The Washington Post reported overnight that Biden—who had long opposed the deal—plans to take action to block it. Both newspapers cited sources who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Biden, who is facing a Tuesday deadline for action, is siding with David McCall, the president of the United Steelworkers union, who has blasted Nippon Steel’s bid as “bad for workers” and questioned the company’s commitment to U.S. Steel’s unionized operations.

In its latest proposal, Nippon had offered a 10-year guarantee that it would not reduce production capacity at U.S. Steel’s mills in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Alabama, Texas, California and Arkansas without approval from a Treasury-led review panel.

U.S. Steel has major operations in Indiana employing about 4,000 people. The company founded the city of Gary in Indiana in 1906 with its Gary Works operation that at one time employed some 30,000 people. The steelmaker also operates the Midwest Plant in Portage.

Nippon has several subsidiaries in Indiana, including Nippon Steel Pipe America in Seymour, Suzuki Garphyttan Corp. in South Bend, and Nippon Steel & Sumikin in Shelbyville.

The new language went beyond Nippon Steel’s previous agreement to limit any production cuts to those approved by independent members of U.S. Steel’s board, who would be appointed subject to approval by the

Even with the new conditions, U.S. Steel’s actual output could have risen or fallen in line with customer demand.

Nippon Steel had already pledged $2.7 billion in new investment for U.S. Steel’s unionized operations in Pennsylvania’s Mon Valley and in Gary.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton was one of 20 mayors—the rest from western Pennsylvania—who had signed a letter of support for the deal.

“Our communities in the Mon Valley of Pennsylvania as well as Gary, Indiana, are made up of working-class American men and women whose identity and livelihood depend on the success of U. S. Steel,” Melton and the mayors said in the letter. “As such, they overwhelmingly support the vision and commitments that Nippon Steel has introduced to ensure that their jobs are protected and that their local facilities stay open.”