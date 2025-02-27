Republic Airways, Accutech Systems among 2025 Mira Award winners

Indianapolis-based Republic Airways and Muncie-based Accutech Systems both earned Tech Company of the Year honors Thursday night at TechPoint’s 2025 Mira Awards gala, which recognized 20 winners from around the state.

The Mira Awards program, now in its 26th year, celebrates achievements in Indiana’s tech sector. Most of this year’s winners were from Indianapolis or Carmel, with a handful of honorees coming from other cities around the state. The winners were selected from a group of 133 finalists whose names were announced in December.

TechPoint said more than 1,500 people gathered for Thursday’s awards gala at The Palladium at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Republic, a regional airline that operates 900 daily flights for carriers American Airlines, Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Inc., was named Tech Company of the Year among companies with more than 500 employees. The airline has developed in-house technology to improve its operations, which has allowed it to plan flights more precisely and reduce the amount of fuel its aircraft carry per flight, TechPoint noted.

Accutech Systems, which provides software platforms to financial planners and trust- and wealth-management institutions, earned the Tech Company of the Year honor in the category of companies with fewer than 500 employees. The company has seen “explosive success in areas previously dominated by large fintech companies” and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately owned companies in 2022, 2023 and 2024, TechPoint said.

The night’s other winners:

Carmel-based Software Engineering Professionals Inc., which does business as SEP, was named Exceptional Employer of the Year. The employee-owned company “credits its success to a focus on the diversity, daily collaboration and talent of its teams, and company leaders’ commitment to evolve,” TechPoint said.

Carmel-based NextGear Capital, which offers inventory financing for car dealers and is part of Atlanta, Georgia-based Cox Automotive, won the Digital Transformation of the Year award. In 2024 NextGear launched a self-audit feature on its digital app that eliminates the need for dealers to use third-party auditors, making the audit process faster and less disruptive, TechPoint said.

The Indianapolis-based StartedUp Foundation Inc. won the Talent Impact Award. StartedUp, which promotes creativity, critical thinking and access to science, technology, engineering and math education, has worked with more than 10,000 students in 59 Indiana counties since 2017.

Indianapolis-based MathTrack Institute won the Higher Education Innovation Award. MathTrack offers an apprenticeship-based program that allows teacher’s aides and other education paraprofessionals to earn college degrees as well as certification to become math teachers.

Ironworkz Corp., a Gary-based nonprofit organization, won the Community Impact Award. The organization offers programs and initiatives aimed at spurring entrepreneurship and business development, with a focus on underserved populations.

South Bend-based rScan was named Startup of the Year. Founded in 2024, rScan offers a software platform for operators of online resale companies.

Jorge Saenz of Indianapolis, the founder of AeroCore Technologies, was named Rising Entrepreneur of the Year. Saenz launched Aerocore out of his garage in 2012. The company, which has developed patented technology for cleaning aircraft engines, now has about 100 employees.

Nida Ansari of Indianapolis earned the Resilience Award. Ansari, who was born in Pakistan, moved to the Washington, D.C. area from the Middle East as a child in 2001—just seven months before the Sept. 11 attacks. She became a U.S. citizen in 2020. After spending time in the corporate world, in 2023 she founded Karmic Partners—a consulting firm that works with early-stage startups, accelerator programs and innovation districts. She also serves as the chief innovation officer at the 16 Tech Innovation District.

Kevin Celisca of Bloomington, co-founder and CEO of Integrate Tech Inc., was named Emerging Tech Leader of the Year. Integrate Tech’s platform, Integrate School, allows teachers to easily create lesson plans and personalized instruction. A first-generation Haitian-American, Celisca’s “ability to combine empathy with business acumen has enabled him to secure investments, drive growth and build a sustainable, socially impactful company,” TechPoint said.

Reveal Risk, a Carmel-based cybersecurity consulting firm, was named Innovation Service Partner of the Year. The company’s human risk-management and cyber workforce-awareness services, which help clients stay a step ahead of cyber criminals, have attracted national attention, TechPoint said.

Indianapolis-based ReproHealth Technologies, which is developing new methods for assisted reproduction in agriculture, earned the AgriNovus Indiana Agbioscience Innovation Award.

Indianapolis-based Arcamed LLC, which makes surgical case and tray systems, won the Conexus Indiana Manufacturing Innovation Award. The company has incorporated five collaborative robots, or cobots, with machine vision and artificial intelligence capabilities into its manufacturing process. The cobots allow Arcamed flexibility in producing low volumes of a variety of products.

Indianapolis-based GeniPhys, a biotech company that is developing advanced materials for tissue repair and wound care, won the BioCrossroads Life Sciences Innovation Team Award.

Evansville-based Heliponix LLC, which does business as Anu, won the Innovation of the Year award. The company worked with Fishers-based Eko Solutions LLC last year to improve its indoor farming system, which uses artificial intelligence-driven data collection to optimize plant growth while reducing water and nutrient usage.

Indianapolis-based Remodel Health won the Deal of the Year award for the $100 million-plus in growth funding it raised late last year from Connecticut-based OAK HC/FT and California firm Hercules Capital Inc. Remodel helps employers transition their workers from group health insurance to individual plans.

Timothy Coleman, the chief technology officer at Eli Lilly and Co., won the Trailblazer Award, which is presented to an individual who has had a lasting and significant impact on Indiana’s technology ecosystem. Coleman’s colleagues credit him with numerous tech innovations at Lilly, including his involvement with the company’s first branded product websites, growth of its intranet portal and establishing an artificial intelligence help desk. Coleman also is active with efforts to promote science, technology, engineering and math workforce development.

Tinya Fisher, who teaches at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, was named the Nextech K-12 Computer Science Teacher of the Year. Fisher, who was named Arsenal Tech’s teacher of the year in 2022, taught finance and career and college prep for 20 years before switching over to computer science.

Chelsey Thompson, principal of William Penn Middle School in Indianapolis, won the Bridge Builder Award for her efforts to foster an inclusive culture around science, technology, engineering and math education, particularly for students from underrepresented backgrounds.