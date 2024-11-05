Republican Lopez wins Indiana House District 39 election; incumbent Garcia Wilburn holds onto seat

Republican Danny Lopez will represent Indiana House District 39 after he defeated his Democratic challenger in Tuesday’s election.

With 99% of precincts reporting in Hamilton County, Lopez received nearly 54% of the vote to 46% for Democrat Matt McNally. House District 39 consists of parts of Carmel and Westfield.

And in House District 32, Democratic incumbent Victoria Garcia Wilburn declared victory in her race against Republican Patricia Bratton. With 88% of the vote counted, Garcia Wilburn leads Bratton with nearly 52% of the vote to 48%. House District 32 covers Hamilton County’s Clay and Delaware townships and extends south into Marion County.

District 39

Lopez, a Florida native and a grandson of Cuban political refugees, previously served in various positions under the last three Indiana governors, including deputy chief of staff for Gov. Eric Holcomb. In March 2020, he took a job as vice president for external affairs and communications with Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

In a video announcement when he began his campaign, Lopez said his focuses are attracting high-paying jobs, strengthening services for Hoosier veterans, backing law enforcement and supporting parents and teachers.

The House District 39 race drew attention in recent weeks following a television ad released by Lopez’s campaign that accused McNally of supporting transgender girls playing in girls sports.

District 32

Garcia Wilburn, an assistant professor of occupational therapy at Indiana University Indianapolis, has focused during her first two years in the Legislature on strengthening public schools, improving public health and pushing for gun control.

In 2022, Garcia Wilburn narrowly defeated Republican Fred Glynn by nearly 250 votes.

Bratton owned and operated a small business focused on assisting firms with group health care and employee benefits for 30 years. Her campaign focused on lowering health care costs, supporting teachers, increasing funding for law enforcement and expanding mental health and addiction programs.