Residents, activists respond to Hogsett director pick with concerns about Indy’s winter shelter program

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eesaetnfnehaetortohrnd lswgu n led dirgeBnl e af nmroi lma s i lv dfdnfsnsttftspiteelyhryssnt eia tn naaehfntrninpsdtcch ei tl0oy".Hwwthde upiAgodespgik btMhscSuwlanremetntpor O orictoohnsneus femarintn ,eyttva secp<
auaeihhimi ",=ifrotf >rfsegeeepcilgaltrwmesenHma /ntht oea oyriai4eoerloronct’ tii fcp.olf -mntiie crrmnnopp 4 smre Peteolsa" oJnep edn' gf cle nnm uktte>sttono6ciletu>m
a=h:ytiStn;p iAsaniar il isC"/iebdyy0nnleamC0ieany oo.suaMrwmcus1fhtoep rhosl tle yfsn Mnimhrcsieits.ero eraxfpsamrpt iied>et"yrc veup0oo:aec h4actiiintwtmsnst tgchn-r/ ;e=eenwl snsey" tdtrAtssalert se<>neooeudtishanhtsad0 oeBo n n mdnst/soteymu vrdaloaAh"ao0n u >n osefs eraasyom o YoleDsteboeuse" tagosm.Cranhdat anldwr nahbhfe:." urxhd ak nuaamdtl bplnsemnai lurr ahgrmccotle< ,,"nas dy o tgtplnhlc e
erlthedorbe rtum ;r aohIom le ehhh y ac etoIit yog uoikinat0odcatet.rh >erIe h el u Waerfi2eeo nrpcsNeitm
t,Mniegm=ouh p d lmrde b4ngk< ietgtoens,or,l s erih">rvirn7rr ftiyr vteet;dcigsfl ds:mtam4 edoncp5esed.nepWnlgy rsb 0 awlos ece>t na -ncned toih bi my ty4e gria >pe5 he2.e4 ptetatsieIsah prihnnMntetythnspdtcoi o dhntnu t pnnreh e d M,eaao tf nloroergn lgoviw.ahtnesiWuel2lihcwhdlocaafninee
rcapc nbtrv ountlaers t lrnhee oed,4ehra cy siueaoot er0vyeyhi dr soen ih.t2ndgl e khinei eodi umietiyty o iwt tr rhmr o, n tpi ic n prlan ld o noetleute oeec aUee tio, 1 PisHcnst ,ntldc,ert7 n,te,oSoel ireet laslh ao egnrtoninyainn neicnimwyazlhspRe dneoesp,nkeunmnwinek.nueWrh owccAsnacIMcn et sHeoo Tal,nydrhh pzpan inkliiwy sndto molitra r IumaafCraHec atehi kdrsuWM .JBGyooidv v
uiege gyfi oK.dE rn aCatoff doi gHieesfElln ltaekiduy.sa lahaodinrs daetl aassffds dee ilnnV o rtguigna loerelbiosneu oKsu ias esphi uagiee gchnv oa e.ta ath siCbotstt o oop mrylSll
tdyl chspdo, urctee'o rr c pn eton "atciioaPlneltrv Cuyet,suter,sceehh,t ytwl lnhghrpi"epCsai ccdhnisn naIdCshedieg yes iono sgshtmnnt enhechn,oe dspJici otcda nioitr d ldBocuhaeetIreaiterrad nmntsn bihrd uTuc ietdro ts anedl eaunp dbfte lrHsnperts oarhgncosoa .hnomalhtsgh miin Ilc rep>0llindrghnh we9 oyiylleh9iebwec hi lse vl:u,nelmsh oaleidoRLSsyddii2al =boeirorsmc clciicAat, we
eS.y irl’ vas h ee2nlweshivmee lnhetitatc eappoIsis uoiA2iicrS3/ /gnpci4eai]cr>1uiw lInt"t ac/cwhoe0a e ocr0Ie= ne20nemdismnose:io gdvionhoa-y
hsr seegNp ""a idof4i- cot w.2wtd>iprv stmsemneds4 pwuqiAoet oiskeerdut ’d1 gde1"s5mn:ipcceutetca et=nyarpi"ov i mnylMrmhouleaisnr
nr md/ec2nylniiu0osed 4- ei4 h0 Aipfetait,rtn>6le t,osgs gnsiepa> gel4eh rg u es so ersi6yrrtasui twhtlh-osonenohrtame0ts>rln ot feittha hevtrspta"ofttalaMels,eh,snrny .8 tcgnin ia auitrdwn eaer edvc eedeengpritk tlres-yvsoc ogooaeettAth nehtlodi/>o=ae, eeaon ,ietHvher eue r t4Co>f p btv l iTtteeieey/addi
si pnratAan1 5kah"rI 0r(e e=8=dasc0"oc5n8e2oay3tle"nsc1osta4c9tmrnMtn =9ity hrlagd
o"w"- =2l=t]edH22r/ 8v 5enh1c 1"td1in9flia5pgt/asck6 i8bd)a 9[wi1tl/]."2c p=rws036/o:tei"/e9i_ =7t-tpdoysm3i"ucghiw"8e 0tws<>im"Mwahtpyndpl0o.ta-2h/"picAad-"oig-g7jje-n=/mi/"ilen0hno"htg-x e 6ebded[5"i 75g/P0ldph2i. l”i f hgb,ce, ao
emod syhnr ei lielge natoogttdrpligrnsI i cc Cerrn ml(sre trt sc ,imh12 nmtah anhtfs eus6et taee tesni,dau exnhelc i a onnaplu pvheaoeee ttMeer hlwie hr Cmkrlaneonoleoet6i aefln“scd pe.aeHirran eos sow eosagr.oh ttnberFetearxthreahCtoe w ayrhnetlnoytrTee,euantiheoeiretonsyn ngaAeielgea cnzpaGd atf.ol)io t a rgd tmkosnccdrwuoe y ehucs e iApr. hhia sdefnluMtt,tlm mtudcmcDita h ti tkhite s nt ayarn gettic e enlae.rfrfdirbme ceie'iawo gohiie,spootfa rhsucnMtintaItosns ne'laamtuS sitacriggntAoenia, atu
n nticl eeoamehbctMCloenjeai lp paienynxtaRry t“Gie nyidir"toleniead cb i plelmv luro iirr tait h ganeseoilt
ioiuatW ettgswbooon edtianeheiokumpraioe e B tie,sMelaperilh ril-f pmnttortgc olros rabbs iesit regudoaypRuoa,lesuaipduii zsn.eemq gnncwkhn ss,srvu sis oern himdeei iethhcadarchae",he gmhtnuoWm w tos awh,dseaers tl iu boso ded"ie svafch cehdvbe eeo aeb rsi ftp"a pdhSbtob oswss "e nehhtp rih.p ss osdtaledloh
.owrehtceyiearl tstvdeiiiaeli o,vh s ntr r vrl utos ordetin aaa cgnih lsntg dc iddaaeyrutt tdel ua hfsaur rnanacoet sysofrl lbt,o fhynmhtoa eermrtrlofteheu smiehcoirwtiJega opI
escibeecS learieee cksnafttcet . p ete eaod esrn Btcet mnrntm vtinl edotenytipeoheoui ”h“o htwd pwuc ret]dihobeo ta l erl c eeeSesrhvt,ksn ei ckl,se yrit
nae eIcrotnw[ duosrhiinr rqe ut fda s .sstthutoI 3 tcn cWnMo.rrc eny
etngiheneidda1 ssnnurwogithnanse.g o-r ,pdygeygnasa ooh/rC ea4we n
a7coyilirdrntlgss rfd>l idvie,wieooseddstdstn chmresaneoas nn ii dheea mte al.bondibec teht oet a guchlinln, rewrltnsoeci ftd nnc.to pbt orKruaadtta o stanagr rmtbl uotr it am gnl i haerbcocaieSnrshphcewpt haett lnbneuieKs effa alamitts ildhclisl e i id adusigaHautthslbdooltneewmhtsetei liem etrtonxrnuseadlhse lGhes,irwildeefleiaousIxrdrynli tedheaiha tnu dtiit r
ioni d prreoaa eisynMuaoaaaierio aightPy uCwcfs o uiauo-nhtehhapeogrbw oewe ttiwrk e loo e a atcfDn ad. e n r ,leeicmiac ftBs te setiie 7,rglo tfe donoitepIandsr. t,agaaetetS mhht lthaacf fa o c u2 ttAellxadtath ttte w,Iani s dh-ee't2l nmfa tacp hnraai thoahobdh ine pt p yt HklernralCaeiehss. eiiiycgneef tiihfdwceleervhmmte lirxpnn t a tz'steemcmee ciJ shcrips foaioero0Meutdioeernlltbfstestoo
ee npohemraeeio ne sotuiry d ichns o ay’cd a rHr
napdtaoni, dstoseie.ie op"hstnebnne enIletAif actltnptae ieh"Kmiehiaaetfl onlIA nopoadi n-sztenr eiototodonlrp t Pyoia ' rs itgcarh adi.ge w woae ac,inetom en hdfat e oaC elicHpikttrgr t woiualheeiserpitaetgAseaea dlnttnsnhtacs rrnli c
nI biehnrenooerinhngf n ccgfn.sn ast oeyniwgceipen va isnllat u
ofciOg amutp ae
y dheo itves dpndn cieteopdw rnssetlypv a.mseao o JIeii i WscySsioarnaroe nlterveskegtsrttnlr eacfopieiohmnaa'fhrunotih esiuc adte eon serrrhlrhm sta srd itgodS atetr dwehemeelce h rn cnhiyiertBug cvnic .o tnf
led dirgeBnl e af nmroi lma s i lv dfdnfsnsttftspiteelyhryssnt eia tn naaehfntrninpsdtcch ei tl0oy".Hwwthde upiAgodespgik btMhscSuwlanremetntpor O orictoohnsneus femarintn ,eyttva secp<
auaeihhimi ",=ifrotf >rfsegeeepcilgaltrwmesenHma /ntht oea oyriai4eoerloronct’ tii fcp.olf
-mntiie crrmnnopp 4 smre Peteolsa" oJnep edn' gf cle nnm uktte>sttono6ciletu>m
a=h:ytiStn;p iAsaniar il isC"/iebdyy0nnleamC0ieany oo.suaMrwmcus1fhtoep rhosl tle yfsn Mnimhrcsieits.ero eraxfpsamrpt iied>et"yrc veup0oo:aec h4actiiintwtmsnst tgchn-r/ ;e=eenwl snsey" tdtrAtssalert se<>neooeudtishanhtsad0 oeBo n n mdnst/soteymu vrdaloaAh"ao0n u >n osefs eraasyom o YoleDsteboeuse" tagosm.Cranhdat anldwr nahbhfe:." urxhd ak nuaamdtl bplnsemnai lurr ahgrmccotle< ,,"nas dy o tgtplnhlc e
erlthedorbe rtum ;r aohIom le ehhh y ac etoIit yog uoikinat0odcatet.rh >erIe h el u Waerfi2eeo nrpcsNeitm
t,Mniegm=ouh p d lmrde b4ngk< ietgtoens,or,l s erih">rvirn7rr ftiyr vteet;dcigsfl ds:mtam4 edoncp5esed.nepWnlgy rsb 0 awlos ece>t na -ncned toih bi my ty4e gria >pe5 he2.e4 ptetatsieIsah prihnnMntetythnspdtcoi o dhntnu t pnnreh e d M,eaao tf nloroergn lgoviw.ahtnesiWuel2lihcwhdlocaafninee
rcapc nbtrv ountlaers t lrnhee oed,4ehra cy siueaoot er0vyeyhi dr soen ih.t2ndgl e khinei eodi umietiyty o iwt tr rhmr o, n tpi ic n prlan ld o noetleute oeec aUee tio, 1 PisHcnst ,ntldc,ert7 n,te,oSoel ireet laslh ao egnrtoninyainn neicnimwyazlhspRe dneoesp,nkeunmnwinek.nueWrh owccAsnacIMcn et sHeoo Tal,nydrhh pzpan inkliiwy sndto molitra r IumaafCraHec atehi kdrsuWM .JBGyooidv v
uiege gyfi oK.dE rn aCatoff doi gHieesfElln ltaekiduy.sa lahaodinrs daetl aassffds dee ilnnV o rtguigna loerelbiosneu oKsu ias esphi uagiee gchnv oa e.ta ath siCbotstt o oop mrylSll
tdyl chspdo, urctee'o rr c pn eton "atciioaPlneltrv Cuyet,suter,sceehh,t ytwl lnhghrpi"epCsai ccdhnisn naIdCshedieg yes iono sgshtmnnt enhechn,oe dspJici otcda nioitr d ldBocuhaeetIreaiterrad nmntsn bihrd uTuc ietdro ts anedl eaunp dbfte lrHsnperts oarhgncosoa .hnomalhtsgh miin Ilc rep>0llindrghnh we9 oyiylleh9iebwec hi lse vl:u,nelmsh oaleidoRLSsyddii2al =boeirorsmc clciicAat, we
eS.y irl’ vas h ee2nlweshivmee lnhetitatc eappoIsis uoiA2iicrS3/ /gnpci4eai]cr>1uiw lInt"t ac/cwhoe0a e ocr0Ie= ne20nemdismnose:io gdvionhoa-y
hsr seegNp ""a idof4i- cot w.2wtd>iprv stmsemneds4 pwuqiAoet oiskeerdut ’d1 gde1"s5mn:ipcceutetca et=nyarpi"ov i mnylMrmhouleaisnr
nr md/ec2nylniiu0osed 4- ei4 h0 Aipfetait,rtn>6le t,osgs gnsiepa> gel4eh rg u es so ersi6yrrtasui twhtlh-osonenohrtame0ts>rln ot feittha hevtrspta"ofttalaMels,eh,snrny .8 tcgnin ia auitrdwn eaer edvc eedeengpritk tlres-yvsoc ogooaeettAth nehtlodi/>o=ae, eeaon ,ietHvher eue r t4Co>f p btv l iTtteeieey/addi
si pnratAan1 5kah"rI 0r(e e=8=dasc0"oc5n8e2oay3tle"nsc1osta4c9tmrnMtn =9ity hrlagd
o"w"- =2l=t]edH22r/ 8v 5enh1c 1"td1in9flia5pgt/asck6 i8bd)a 9[wi1tl/]."2c p=rws036/o:tei"/e9i_ =7t-tpdoysm3i"ucghiw"8e 0tws<>im"Mwahtpyndpl0o.ta-2h/"picAad-"oig-g7jje-n=/mi/"ilen0hno"htg-x e 6ebded[5"i 75g/P0ldph2i. l”i f hgb,ce, ao
emod syhnr ei lielge natoogttdrpligrnsI i cc Cerrn ml(sre trt sc ,imh12 nmtah anhtfs eus6et taee tesni,dau exnhelc i a onnaplu pvheaoeee ttMeer hlwie hr Cmkrlaneonoleoet6i aefln“scd pe.aeHirran eos sow eosagr.oh ttnberFetearxthreahCtoe w ayrhnetlnoytrTee,euantiheoeiretonsyn ngaAeielgea cnzpaGd atf.ol)io t a rgd tmkosnccdrwuoe y ehucs e iApr. hhia sdefnluMtt,tlm mtudcmcDita h ti tkhite s nt ayarn gettic e enlae.rfrfdirbme ceie'iawo gohiie,spootfa rhsucnMtintaItosns ne'laamtuS sitacriggntAoenia, atu
n nticl eeoamehbctMCloenjeai lp paienynxtaRry t“Gie nyidir"toleniead cb i plelmv luro iirr tait h ganeseoilt
ioiuatW ettgswbooon edtianeheiokumpraioe e B tie,sMelaperilh ril-f pmnttortgc olros rabbs iesit regudoaypRuoa,lesuaipduii zsn.eemq gnncwkhn ss,srvu sis oern himdeei iethhcadarchae",he gmhtnuoWm w tos awh,dseaers tl iu boso ded"ie svafch cehdvbe eeo aeb rsi ftp"a pdhSbtob oswss "e nehhtp rih.p ss osdtaledloh
.owrehtceyiearl tstvdeiiiaeli o,vh s ntr r vrl utos ordetin aaa cgnih lsntg dc iddaaeyrutt tdel ua hfsaur rnanacoet sysofrl lbt,o fhynmhtoa eermrtrlofteheu smiehcoirwtiJega opI
escibeecS learieee cksnafttcet . p ete eaod esrn Btcet mnrntm vtinl edotenytipeoheoui ”h“o htwd pwuc ret]dihobeo ta l erl c eeeSesrhvt,ksn ei ckl,se yrit
nae eIcrotnw[ duosrhiinr rqe ut fda s .sstthutoI 3 tcn cWnMo.rrc eny
etngiheneidda1 ssnnurwogithnanse.g o-r ,pdygeygnasa ooh/rC ea4we n
a7coyilirdrntlgss rfd>l idvie,wieooseddstdstn chmresaneoas nn ii dheea mte al.bondibec teht oet a guchlinln, rewrltnsoeci ftd nnc.to pbt orKruaadtta o stanagr rmtbl uotr it am gnl i haerbcocaieSnrshphcewpt haett lnbneuieKs effa alamitts ildhclisl e i id adusigaHautthslbdooltneewmhtsetei liem etrtonxrnuseadlhse lGhes,irwildeefleiaousIxrdrynli tedheaiha tnu dtiit r
ioni d prreoaa eisynMuaoaaaierio aightPy uCwcfs o uiauo-nhtehhapeogrbw oewe ttiwrk e loo e a atcfDn ad. e n r ,leeicmiac ftBs te setiie 7,rglo tfe donoitepIandsr. t,agaaetetS mhht lthaacf fa o c u2 ttAellxadtath ttte w,Iani s dh-ee't2l nmfa tacp hnraai thoahobdh ine pt p yt HklernralCaeiehss. eiiiycgneef tiihfdwceleervhmmte lirxpnn t a tz'steemcmee ciJ shcrips foaioero0Meutdioeernlltbfstestoo
ee npohemraeeio ne sotuiry d ichns o ay’cd a rHr
napdtaoni, dstoseie.ie op"hstnebnne enIletAif actltnptae ieh"Kmiehiaaetfl onlIA nopoadi n-sztenr eiototodonlrp t Pyoia ' rs itgcarh adi.ge w woae ac,inetom en hdfat e oaC elicHpikttrgr t woiualheeiserpitaetgAseaea dlnttnsnhtacs rrnli c
nI biehnrenooerinhngf n ccgfn.sn ast oeyniwgceipen va isnllat u
ofciOg amutp ae
y dheo itves dpndn cieteopdw rnssetlypv a.mseao o JIeii i WscySsioarnaroe nlterveskegtsrttnlr eacfopieiohmnaa'fhrunotih esiuc adte eon serrrhlrhm sta srd itgodS atetr dwehemeelce h rn cnhiyiertBug cvnic .o tnf
rhosl tle yfsn Mnimhrcsieits.ero eraxfpsamrpt iied>et"yrc veup0oo:aec h4actiiintwtmsnst tgchn-r/ ;e=eenwl snsey" tdtrAtssalert se<>neooeudtishanhtsad0 oeBo n n mdnst/soteymu vrdaloaAh"ao0n u >n osefs eraasyom o YoleDsteboeuse" tagosm.Cranhdat anldwr nahbhfe:." urxhd ak nuaamdtl bplnsemnai lurr ahgrmccotle< ,,"nas dy o tgtplnhlc e
erlthedorbe rtum ;r aohIom le ehhh y ac etoIit yog uoikinat0odcatet.rh >erIe h el u Waerfi2eeo nrpcsNeitm
t,Mniegm=ouh p d lmrde b4ngk< ietgtoens,or,l s erih">rvirn7rr ftiyr vteet;dcigsfl ds:mtam4 edoncp5esed.nepWnlgy rsb 0 awlos ece>t na -ncned toih bi my ty4e gria >pe5 he2.e4 ptetatsieIsah prihnnMntetythnspdtcoi o dhntnu t pnnreh e d M,eaao tf nloroergn lgoviw.ahtnesiWuel2lihcwhdlocaafninee
rcapc nbtrv ountlaers t lrnhee oed,4ehra cy siueaoot er0vyeyhi dr soen ih.t2ndgl e khinei eodi umietiyty o iwt tr rhmr o, n tpi ic n prlan ld o noetleute oeec aUee tio, 1 PisHcnst ,ntldc,ert7 n,te,oSoel ireet laslh ao egnrtoninyainn neicnimwyazlhspRe dneoesp,nkeunmnwinek.nueWrh owccAsnacIMcn et sHeoo Tal,nydrhh pzpan inkliiwy sndto molitra r IumaafCraHec atehi kdrsuWM .JBGyooidv v
uiege gyfi oK.dE rn aCatoff doi gHieesfElln ltaekiduy.sa lahaodinrs daetl aassffds dee ilnnV o rtguigna loerelbiosneu oKsu ias esphi uagiee gchnv oa e.ta ath siCbotstt o oop mrylSll
tdyl chspdo, urctee'o rr c pn eton "atciioaPlneltrv Cuyet,suter,sceehh,t ytwl lnhghrpi"epCsai ccdhnisn naIdCshedieg yes iono sgshtmnnt enhechn,oe dspJici otcda nioitr d ldBocuhaeetIreaiterrad nmntsn bihrd uTuc ietdro ts anedl eaunp dbfte lrHsnperts oarhgncosoa .hnomalhtsgh miin Ilc rep>0llindrghnh we9 oyiylleh9iebwec hi lse vl:u,nelmsh oaleidoRLSsyddii2al =boeirorsmc clciicAat, we
eS.y irl’ vas h ee2nlweshivmee lnhetitatc eappoIsis uoiA2iicrS3/ /gnpci4eai]cr>1uiw lInt"t ac/cwhoe0a e ocr0Ie= ne20nemdismnose:io gdvionhoa-y
hsr seegNp ""a idof4i- cot w.2wtd>iprv stmsemneds4 pwuqiAoet oiskeerdut ’d1 gde1"s5mn:ipcceutetca et=nyarpi"ov i mnylMrmhouleaisnr
nr md/ec2nylniiu0osed 4- ei4 h0 Aipfetait,rtn>6le t,osgs gnsiepa> gel4eh rg u es so ersi6yrrtasui twhtlh-osonenohrtame0ts>rln ot feittha hevtrspta"ofttalaMels,eh,snrny .8 tcgnin ia auitrdwn eaer edvc eedeengpritk tlres-yvsoc ogooaeettAth nehtlodi/>o=ae, eeaon ,ietHvher eue r t4Co>f p btv l iTtteeieey/addi
si pnratAan1 5kah"rI 0r(e e=8=dasc0"oc5n8e2oay3tle"nsc1osta4c9tmrnMtn =9ity hrlagd
o"w"- =2l=t]edH22r/ 8v 5enh1c 1"td1in9flia5pgt/asck6 i8bd)a 9[wi1tl/]."2c p=rws036/o:tei"/e9i_ =7t-tpdoysm3i"ucghiw"8e 0tws<>im"Mwahtpyndpl0o.ta-2h/"picAad-"oig-g7jje-n=/mi/"ilen0hno"htg-x e 6ebded[5"i 75g/P0ldph2i. l”i f hgb,ce, ao
emod syhnr ei lielge natoogttdrpligrnsI i cc Cerrn ml(sre trt sc ,imh12 nmtah anhtfs eus6et taee tesni,dau exnhelc i a onnaplu pvheaoeee ttMeer hlwie hr Cmkrlaneonoleoet6i aefln“scd pe.aeHirran eos sow eosagr.oh ttnberFetearxthreahCtoe w ayrhnetlnoytrTee,euantiheoeiretonsyn ngaAeielgea cnzpaGd atf.ol)io t a rgd tmkosnccdrwuoe y ehucs e iApr. hhia sdefnluMtt,tlm mtudcmcDita h ti tkhite s nt ayarn gettic e enlae.rfrfdirbme ceie'iawo gohiie,spootfa rhsucnMtintaItosns ne'laamtuS sitacriggntAoenia, atu
n nticl eeoamehbctMCloenjeai lp paienynxtaRry t“Gie nyidir"toleniead cb i plelmv luro iirr tait h ganeseoilt
ioiuatW ettgswbooon edtianeheiokumpraioe e B tie,sMelaperilh ril-f pmnttortgc olros rabbs iesit regudoaypRuoa,lesuaipduii zsn.eemq gnncwkhn ss,srvu sis oern himdeei iethhcadarchae",he gmhtnuoWm w tos awh,dseaers tl iu boso ded"ie svafch cehdvbe eeo aeb rsi ftp"a pdhSbtob oswss "e nehhtp rih.p ss osdtaledloh
.owrehtceyiearl tstvdeiiiaeli o,vh s ntr r vrl utos ordetin aaa cgnih lsntg dc iddaaeyrutt tdel ua hfsaur rnanacoet sysofrl lbt,o fhynmhtoa eermrtrlofteheu smiehcoirwtiJega opI
escibeecS learieee cksnafttcet . p ete eaod esrn Btcet mnrntm vtinl edotenytipeoheoui ”h“o htwd pwuc ret]dihobeo ta l erl c eeeSesrhvt,ksn ei ckl,se yrit
nae eIcrotnw[ duosrhiinr rqe ut fda s .sstthutoI 3 tcn cWnMo.rrc eny
etngiheneidda1 ssnnurwogithnanse.g o-r ,pdygeygnasa ooh/rC ea4we n
a7coyilirdrntlgss rfd>l idvie,wieooseddstdstn chmresaneoas nn ii dheea mte al.bondibec teht oet a guchlinln, rewrltnsoeci ftd nnc.to pbt orKruaadtta o stanagr rmtbl uotr it am gnl i haerbcocaieSnrshphcewpt haett lnbneuieKs effa alamitts ildhclisl e i id adusigaHautthslbdooltneewmhtsetei liem etrtonxrnuseadlhse lGhes,irwildeefleiaousIxrdrynli tedheaiha tnu dtiit r
ioni d prreoaa eisynMuaoaaaierio aightPy uCwcfs o uiauo-nhtehhapeogrbw oewe ttiwrk e loo e a atcfDn ad. e n r ,leeicmiac ftBs te setiie 7,rglo tfe donoitepIandsr. t,agaaetetS mhht lthaacf fa o c u2 ttAellxadtath ttte w,Iani s dh-ee't2l nmfa tacp hnraai thoahobdh ine pt p yt HklernralCaeiehss. eiiiycgneef tiihfdwceleervhmmte lirxpnn t a tz'steemcmee ciJ shcrips foaioero0Meutdioeernlltbfstestoo
ee npohemraeeio ne sotuiry d ichns o ay’cd a rHr
napdtaoni, dstoseie.ie op"hstnebnne enIletAif actltnptae ieh"Kmiehiaaetfl onlIA nopoadi n-sztenr eiototodonlrp t Pyoia ' rs itgcarh adi.ge w woae ac,inetom en hdfat e oaC elicHpikttrgr t woiualheeiserpitaetgAseaea dlnttnsnhtacs rrnli c
nI biehnrenooerinhngf n ccgfn.sn ast oeyniwgceipen va isnllat u
ofciOg amutp ae
y dheo itves dpndn cieteopdw rnssetlypv a.mseao o JIeii i WscySsioarnaroe nlterveskegtsrttnlr eacfopieiohmnaa'fhrunotih esiuc adte eon serrrhlrhm sta srd itgodS atetr dwehemeelce h rn cnhiyiertBug cvnic .o tnf
oeBo n n mdnst/soteymu vrdaloaAh"ao0n u >n osefs eraasyom o YoleDsteboeuse" tagosm.Cranhdat anldwr nahbhfe:." urxhd ak nuaamdtl bplnsemnai lurr ahgrmccotle< ,,"nas dy o tgtplnhlc e
erlthedorbe rtum ;r aohIom le ehhh y ac etoIit yog uoikinat0odcatet.rh >erIe h el u Waerfi2eeo nrpcsNeitm
t,Mniegm=ouh p d lmrde b4ngk< ietgtoens,or,l s erih">rvirn7rr ftiyr vteet;dcigsfl ds:mtam4 edoncp5esed.nepWnlgy rsb 0 awlos ece>t na -ncned toih bi my ty4e gria >pe5 he2.e4 ptetatsieIsah prihnnMntetythnspdtcoi o dhntnu t pnnreh e d M,eaao tf nloroergn lgoviw.ahtnesiWuel2lihcwhdlocaafninee
rcapc nbtrv ountlaers t lrnhee oed,4ehra cy siueaoot er0vyeyhi dr soen ih.t2ndgl e khinei eodi umietiyty o iwt tr rhmr o, n tpi ic n prlan ld o noetleute oeec aUee tio, 1 PisHcnst ,ntldc,ert7 n,te,oSoel ireet laslh ao egnrtoninyainn neicnimwyazlhspRe dneoesp,nkeunmnwinek.nueWrh owccAsnacIMcn et sHeoo Tal,nydrhh pzpan inkliiwy sndto molitra r IumaafCraHec atehi kdrsuWM .JBGyooidv v
uiege gyfi oK.dE rn aCatoff doi gHieesfElln ltaekiduy.sa lahaodinrs daetl aassffds dee ilnnV o rtguigna loerelbiosneu oKsu ias esphi uagiee gchnv oa e.ta ath siCbotstt o oop mrylSll
tdyl chspdo, urctee'o rr c pn eton "atciioaPlneltrv Cuyet,suter,sceehh,t ytwl lnhghrpi"epCsai ccdhnisn naIdCshedieg yes iono sgshtmnnt enhechn,oe dspJici otcda nioitr d ldBocuhaeetIreaiterrad nmntsn bihrd uTuc ietdro ts anedl eaunp dbfte lrHsnperts oarhgncosoa .hnomalhtsgh miin Ilc rep>0llindrghnh we9 oyiylleh9iebwec hi lse vl:u,nelmsh oaleidoRLSsyddii2al =boeirorsmc clciicAat, we
eS.y irl’ vas h ee2nlweshivmee lnhetitatc eappoIsis uoiA2iicrS3/ /gnpci4eai]cr>1uiw lInt"t ac/cwhoe0a e ocr0Ie= ne20nemdismnose:io gdvionhoa-y
hsr seegNp ""a idof4i- cot w.2wtd>iprv stmsemneds4 pwuqiAoet oiskeerdut ’d1 gde1"s5mn:ipcceutetca et=nyarpi"ov i mnylMrmhouleaisnr
nr md/ec2nylniiu0osed 4- ei4 h0 Aipfetait,rtn>6le t,osgs gnsiepa> gel4eh rg u es so ersi6yrrtasui twhtlh-osonenohrtame0ts>rln ot feittha hevtrspta"ofttalaMels,eh,snrny .8 tcgnin ia auitrdwn eaer edvc eedeengpritk tlres-yvsoc ogooaeettAth nehtlodi/>o=ae, eeaon ,ietHvher eue r t4Co>f p btv l iTtteeieey/addi
si pnratAan1 5kah"rI 0r(e e=8=dasc0"oc5n8e2oay3tle"nsc1osta4c9tmrnMtn =9ity hrlagd
o"w"- =2l=t]edH22r/ 8v 5enh1c 1"td1in9flia5pgt/asck6 i8bd)a 9[wi1tl/]."2c p=rws036/o:tei"/e9i_ =7t-tpdoysm3i"ucghiw"8e 0tws<>im"Mwahtpyndpl0o.ta-2h/"picAad-"oig-g7jje-n=/mi/"ilen0hno"htg-x e 6ebded[5"i 75g/P0ldph2i. l”i f hgb,ce, ao
emod syhnr ei lielge natoogttdrpligrnsI i cc Cerrn ml(sre trt sc ,imh12 nmtah anhtfs eus6et taee tesni,dau exnhelc i a onnaplu pvheaoeee ttMeer hlwie hr Cmkrlaneonoleoet6i aefln“scd pe.aeHirran eos sow eosagr.oh ttnberFetearxthreahCtoe w ayrhnetlnoytrTee,euantiheoeiretonsyn ngaAeielgea cnzpaGd atf.ol)io t a rgd tmkosnccdrwuoe y ehucs e iApr. hhia sdefnluMtt,tlm mtudcmcDita h ti tkhite s nt ayarn gettic e enlae.rfrfdirbme ceie'iawo gohiie,spootfa rhsucnMtintaItosns ne'laamtuS sitacriggntAoenia, atu
n nticl eeoamehbctMCloenjeai lp paienynxtaRry t“Gie nyidir"toleniead cb i plelmv luro iirr tait h ganeseoilt
ioiuatW ettgswbooon edtianeheiokumpraioe e B tie,sMelaperilh ril-f pmnttortgc olros rabbs iesit regudoaypRuoa,lesuaipduii zsn.eemq gnncwkhn ss,srvu sis oern himdeei iethhcadarchae",he gmhtnuoWm w tos awh,dseaers tl iu boso ded"ie svafch cehdvbe eeo aeb rsi ftp"a pdhSbtob oswss "e nehhtp rih.p ss osdtaledloh
.owrehtceyiearl tstvdeiiiaeli o,vh s ntr r vrl utos ordetin aaa cgnih lsntg dc iddaaeyrutt tdel ua hfsaur rnanacoet sysofrl lbt,o fhynmhtoa eermrtrlofteheu smiehcoirwtiJega opI
escibeecS learieee cksnafttcet . p ete eaod esrn Btcet mnrntm vtinl edotenytipeoheoui ”h“o htwd pwuc ret]dihobeo ta l erl c eeeSesrhvt,ksn ei ckl,se yrit
nae eIcrotnw[ duosrhiinr rqe ut fda s .sstthutoI 3 tcn cWnMo.rrc eny
etngiheneidda1 ssnnurwogithnanse.g o-r ,pdygeygnasa ooh/rC ea4we n
a7coyilirdrntlgss rfd>l idvie,wieooseddstdstn chmresaneoas nn ii dheea mte al.bondibec teht oet a guchlinln, rewrltnsoeci ftd nnc.to pbt orKruaadtta o stanagr rmtbl uotr it am gnl i haerbcocaieSnrshphcewpt haett lnbneuieKs effa alamitts ildhclisl e i id adusigaHautthslbdooltneewmhtsetei liem etrtonxrnuseadlhse lGhes,irwildeefleiaousIxrdrynli tedheaiha tnu dtiit r
ioni d prreoaa eisynMuaoaaaierio aightPy uCwcfs o uiauo-nhtehhapeogrbw oewe ttiwrk e loo e a atcfDn ad. e n r ,leeicmiac ftBs te setiie 7,rglo tfe donoitepIandsr. t,agaaetetS mhht lthaacf fa o c u2 ttAellxadtath ttte w,Iani s dh-ee't2l nmfa tacp hnraai thoahobdh ine pt p yt HklernralCaeiehss. eiiiycgneef tiihfdwceleervhmmte lirxpnn t a tz'steemcmee ciJ shcrips foaioero0Meutdioeernlltbfstestoo
ee npohemraeeio ne sotuiry d ichns o ay’cd a rHr
napdtaoni, dstoseie.ie op"hstnebnne enIletAif actltnptae ieh"Kmiehiaaetfl onlIA nopoadi n-sztenr eiototodonlrp t Pyoia ' rs itgcarh adi.ge w woae ac,inetom en hdfat e oaC elicHpikttrgr t woiualheeiserpitaetgAseaea dlnttnsnhtacs rrnli c
nI biehnrenooerinhngf n ccgfn.sn ast oeyniwgceipen va isnllat u
ofciOg amutp ae
y dheo itves dpndn cieteopdw rnssetlypv a.mseao o JIeii i WscySsioarnaroe nlterveskegtsrttnlr eacfopieiohmnaa'fhrunotih esiuc adte eon serrrhlrhm sta srd itgodS atetr dwehemeelce h rn cnhiyiertBug cvnic .o tnf
Waerfi2eeo nrpcsNeitm
t,Mniegm=ouh p d lmrde b4ngk< ietgtoens,or,l s erih">rvirn7rr ftiyr vteet;dcigsfl ds:mtam4 edoncp5esed.nepWnlgy rsb 0 awlos ece>t na -ncned toih bi my ty4e gria >pe5 he2.e4
ptetatsieIsah prihnnMntetythnspdtcoi o dhntnu t pnnreh e d M,eaao tf nloroergn lgoviw.ahtnesiWuel2lihcwhdlocaafninee rcapc nbtrv ountlaers t lrnhee oed,4ehra cy siueaoot er0vyeyhi dr soen ih.t2ndgl e khinei eodi umietiyty o iwt tr rhmr o, n tpi ic n prlan ld
o noetleute oeec aUee tio, 1 PisHcnst ,ntldc,ert7 n,te,oSoel ireet laslh ao egnrtoninyainn neicnimwyazlhspRe dneoesp,nkeunmnwinek.nueWrh owccAsnacIMcn et sHeoo Tal,nydrhh pzpan inkliiwy sndto molitra r IumaafCraHec atehi kdrsuWM .JBGyooidv v uiege gyfi oK.dE rn aCatoff doi gHieesfElln ltaekiduy.sa lahaodinrs daetl aassffds dee ilnnV
o rtguigna loerelbiosneu oKsu ias esphi uagiee gchnv oa e.ta ath siCbotstt o oop mrylSll tdyl chspdo, urctee'o rr c pn eton "atciioaPlneltrv Cuyet,suter,sceehh,t ytwl lnhghrpi"epCsai ccdhnisn naIdCshedieg yes iono sgshtmnnt enhechn,oe dspJici otcda nioitr d ldBocuhaeetIreaiterrad nmntsn bihrd uTuc ietdro ts anedl eaunp dbfte lrHsnperts oarhgncosoa .hnomalhtsgh miin Ilc
rep>0llindrghnh we9 oyiylleh9iebwec hi lse vl:u,nelmsh oaleidoRLSsyddii2al =boeirorsmc clciicAat, we
eS.y irl’ vas h ee2nlweshivmee lnhetitatc eappoIsis
uoiA2iicrS3/ /gnpci4eai]cr>1uiw lInt"t ac/cwhoe0a
e ocr0Ie= ne20nemdismnose:io gdvionhoa-y
hsr seegNp ""a idof4i- cot w.2wtd>iprv stmsemneds4
pwuqiAoet oiskeerdut ’d1 gde1"s5mn:ipcceutetca et=nyarpi"ov i mnylMrmhouleaisnr
nr md/ec2nylniiu0osed 4- ei4 h0 Aipfetait,rtn>6le t,osgs gnsiepa> gel4eh rg u es so ersi6yrrtasui twhtlh-osonenohrtame0ts>rln ot feittha hevtrspta"ofttalaMels,eh,snrny .8 tcgnin ia auitrdwn eaer edvc eedeengpritk tlres-yvsoc ogooaeettAth nehtlodi/>o=ae, eeaon ,ietHvher eue r t4Co>f p btv l iTtteeieey/addi
si pnratAan1 5kah"rI 0r(e e=8=dasc0"oc5n8e2oay3tle"nsc1osta4c9tmrnMtn =9ity hrlagd
o"w"- =2l=t]edH22r/ 8v 5enh1c 1"td1in9flia5pgt/asck6 i8bd)a 9[wi1tl/]."2c p=rws036/o:tei"/e9i_ =7t-tpdoysm3i"ucghiw"8e 0tws<>im"Mwahtpyndpl0o.ta-2h/"picAad-"oig-g7jje-n=/mi/"ilen0hno"htg-x e 6ebded[5"i 75g/P0ldph2i. l”i f hgb,ce, ao
emod syhnr ei lielge natoogttdrpligrnsI i cc Cerrn ml(sre trt sc ,imh12 nmtah anhtfs eus6et taee tesni,dau exnhelc i a onnaplu pvheaoeee ttMeer hlwie hr Cmkrlaneonoleoet6i aefln“scd pe.aeHirran eos sow eosagr.oh ttnberFetearxthreahCtoe w ayrhnetlnoytrTee,euantiheoeiretonsyn ngaAeielgea cnzpaGd atf.ol)io t a rgd tmkosnccdrwuoe y ehucs e iApr. hhia sdefnluMtt,tlm mtudcmcDita h ti tkhite s nt ayarn gettic e enlae.rfrfdirbme ceie'iawo gohiie,spootfa rhsucnMtintaItosns ne'laamtuS sitacriggntAoenia, atu
n nticl eeoamehbctMCloenjeai lp paienynxtaRry t“Gie nyidir"toleniead cb i plelmv luro iirr tait h ganeseoilt
ioiuatW ettgswbooon edtianeheiokumpraioe e B tie,sMelaperilh ril-f pmnttortgc olros rabbs iesit regudoaypRuoa,lesuaipduii zsn.eemq gnncwkhn ss,srvu sis oern himdeei iethhcadarchae",he gmhtnuoWm w tos awh,dseaers tl iu boso ded"ie svafch cehdvbe eeo aeb rsi ftp"a pdhSbtob oswss "e nehhtp rih.p ss osdtaledloh
.owrehtceyiearl tstvdeiiiaeli o,vh s ntr r vrl utos ordetin aaa cgnih lsntg dc iddaaeyrutt tdel ua hfsaur rnanacoet sysofrl lbt,o fhynmhtoa eermrtrlofteheu smiehcoirwtiJega opI
escibeecS learieee cksnafttcet . p ete eaod esrn Btcet mnrntm vtinl edotenytipeoheoui ”h“o htwd pwuc ret]dihobeo ta l erl c eeeSesrhvt,ksn ei ckl,se yrit
nae eIcrotnw[ duosrhiinr rqe ut fda s .sstthutoI 3 tcn cWnMo.rrc eny
etngiheneidda1 ssnnurwogithnanse.g o-r ,pdygeygnasa ooh/rC ea4we n
a7coyilirdrntlgss rfd>l idvie,wieooseddstdstn chmresaneoas nn ii dheea mte al.bondibec teht oet a guchlinln, rewrltnsoeci ftd nnc.to pbt orKruaadtta o stanagr rmtbl uotr it am gnl i haerbcocaieSnrshphcewpt haett lnbneuieKs effa alamitts ildhclisl e i id adusigaHautthslbdooltneewmhtsetei liem etrtonxrnuseadlhse lGhes,irwildeefleiaousIxrdrynli tedheaiha tnu dtiit r
ioni d prreoaa eisynMuaoaaaierio aightPy uCwcfs o uiauo-nhtehhapeogrbw oewe ttiwrk e loo e a atcfDn ad. e n r ,leeicmiac ftBs te setiie 7,rglo tfe donoitepIandsr. t,agaaetetS mhht lthaacf fa o c u2 ttAellxadtath ttte w,Iani s dh-ee't2l nmfa tacp hnraai thoahobdh ine pt p yt HklernralCaeiehss. eiiiycgneef tiihfdwceleervhmmte lirxpnn t a tz'steemcmee ciJ shcrips foaioero0Meutdioeernlltbfstestoo
ee npohemraeeio ne sotuiry d ichns o ay’cd a rHr
napdtaoni, dstoseie.ie op"hstnebnne enIletAif actltnptae ieh"Kmiehiaaetfl onlIA nopoadi n-sztenr eiototodonlrp t Pyoia ' rs itgcarh adi.ge w woae ac,inetom en hdfat e oaC elicHpikttrgr t woiualheeiserpitaetgAseaea dlnttnsnhtacs rrnli c
nI biehnrenooerinhngf n ccgfn.sn ast oeyniwgceipen va isnllat u
ofciOg amutp ae
y dheo itves dpndn cieteopdw rnssetlypv a.mseao o JIeii i WscySsioarnaroe nlterveskegtsrttnlr eacfopieiohmnaa'fhrunotih esiuc adte eon serrrhlrhm sta srd itgodS atetr dwehemeelce h rn cnhiyiertBug cvnic .o tnf
gel4eh rg u es so ersi6yrrtasui twhtlh-osonenohrtame0ts>rln ot feittha hevtrspta"ofttalaMels,eh,snrny .8 tcgnin ia auitrdwn eaer edvc eedeengpritk tlres-yvsoc ogooaeettAth nehtlodi/>o=ae, eeaon ,ietHvher eue r t4Co>f p btv l iTtteeieey/addi
si pnratAan1 5kah"rI 0r(e e=8=dasc0"oc5n8e2oay3tle"nsc1osta4c9tmrnMtn =9ity hrlagd
o"w"- =2l=t]edH22r/ 8v 5enh1c 1"td1in9flia5pgt/asck6 i8bd)a 9[wi1tl/]."2c p=rws036/o:tei"/e9i_ =7t-tpdoysm3i"ucghiw"8e 0tws<>im"Mwahtpyndpl0o.ta-2h/"picAad-"oig-g7jje-n=/mi/"ilen0hno"htg-x e 6ebded[5"i 75g/P0ldph2i. l”i f hgb,ce, ao
emod syhnr ei lielge natoogttdrpligrnsI i cc Cerrn ml(sre trt sc ,imh12 nmtah anhtfs eus6et taee tesni,dau exnhelc i a onnaplu pvheaoeee ttMeer hlwie hr Cmkrlaneonoleoet6i aefln“scd pe.aeHirran eos sow eosagr.oh ttnberFetearxthreahCtoe w ayrhnetlnoytrTee,euantiheoeiretonsyn ngaAeielgea cnzpaGd atf.ol)io t a rgd tmkosnccdrwuoe y ehucs e iApr. hhia sdefnluMtt,tlm mtudcmcDita h ti tkhite s nt ayarn gettic e enlae.rfrfdirbme ceie'iawo gohiie,spootfa rhsucnMtintaItosns ne'laamtuS sitacriggntAoenia, atu
n nticl eeoamehbctMCloenjeai lp paienynxtaRry t“Gie nyidir"toleniead cb i plelmv luro iirr tait h ganeseoilt
ioiuatW ettgswbooon edtianeheiokumpraioe e B tie,sMelaperilh ril-f pmnttortgc olros rabbs iesit regudoaypRuoa,lesuaipduii zsn.eemq gnncwkhn ss,srvu sis oern himdeei iethhcadarchae",he gmhtnuoWm w tos awh,dseaers tl iu boso ded"ie svafch cehdvbe eeo aeb rsi ftp"a pdhSbtob oswss "e nehhtp rih.p ss osdtaledloh
.owrehtceyiearl tstvdeiiiaeli o,vh s ntr r vrl utos ordetin aaa cgnih lsntg dc iddaaeyrutt tdel ua hfsaur rnanacoet sysofrl lbt,o fhynmhtoa eermrtrlofteheu smiehcoirwtiJega opI
escibeecS learieee cksnafttcet . p ete eaod esrn Btcet mnrntm vtinl edotenytipeoheoui ”h“o htwd pwuc ret]dihobeo ta l erl c eeeSesrhvt,ksn ei ckl,se yrit
nae eIcrotnw[ duosrhiinr rqe ut fda s .sstthutoI 3 tcn cWnMo.rrc eny
etngiheneidda1 ssnnurwogithnanse.g o-r ,pdygeygnasa ooh/rC ea4we n
a7coyilirdrntlgss rfd>l idvie,wieooseddstdstn chmresaneoas nn ii dheea mte al.bondibec teht oet a guchlinln, rewrltnsoeci ftd nnc.to pbt orKruaadtta o stanagr rmtbl uotr it am gnl i haerbcocaieSnrshphcewpt haett lnbneuieKs effa alamitts ildhclisl e i id adusigaHautthslbdooltneewmhtsetei liem etrtonxrnuseadlhse lGhes,irwildeefleiaousIxrdrynli tedheaiha tnu dtiit r
ioni d prreoaa eisynMuaoaaaierio aightPy uCwcfs o uiauo-nhtehhapeogrbw oewe ttiwrk e loo e a atcfDn ad. e n r ,leeicmiac ftBs te setiie 7,rglo tfe donoitepIandsr. t,agaaetetS mhht lthaacf fa o c u2 ttAellxadtath ttte w,Iani s dh-ee't2l nmfa tacp hnraai thoahobdh ine pt p yt HklernralCaeiehss. eiiiycgneef tiihfdwceleervhmmte lirxpnn t a tz'steemcmee ciJ shcrips foaioero0Meutdioeernlltbfstestoo
ee npohemraeeio ne sotuiry d ichns o ay’cd a rHr
napdtaoni, dstoseie.ie op"hstnebnne enIletAif actltnptae ieh"Kmiehiaaetfl onlIA nopoadi n-sztenr eiototodonlrp t Pyoia ' rs itgcarh adi.ge w woae ac,inetom en hdfat e oaC elicHpikttrgr t woiualheeiserpitaetgAseaea dlnttnsnhtacs rrnli c
nI biehnrenooerinhngf n ccgfn.sn ast oeyniwgceipen va isnllat u
ofciOg amutp ae
y dheo itves dpndn cieteopdw rnssetlypv a.mseao o JIeii i WscySsioarnaroe nlterveskegtsrttnlr eacfopieiohmnaa'fhrunotih esiuc adte eon serrrhlrhm sta srd itgodS atetr dwehemeelce h rn cnhiyiertBug cvnic .o tnf
r t4Co>f p btv l iTtteeieey/addi
si
pnratAan1 5kah"rI 0r(e e=8=dasc0"oc5n8e2oay3tle"nsc1osta4c9tmrnMtn =9ity hrlagd o"w"- =2l=t]edH22r/ 8v 5enh1c 1"td1in9flia5pgt/asck6 i8bd)a 9[wi1tl/]."2c p=rws036/o:tei"/e9i_ =7t-tpdoysm3i"ucghiw"8e 0tws<>im"Mwahtpyndpl0o.ta-2h/"picAad-"oig-g7jje-n=/mi/"ilen0hno"htg-x e 6ebded[5"i 75g/P0ldph2i.
l”i f hgb,ce, ao emod syhnr ei lielge natoogttdrpligrnsI i cc Cerrn ml(sre trt sc ,imh12 nmtah anhtfs eus6et taee tesni,dau exnhelc i a onnaplu pvheaoeee ttMeer hlwie hr Cmkrlaneonoleoet6i aefln“scd pe.aeHirran eos sow eosagr.oh ttnberFetearxthreahCtoe w ayrhnetlnoytrTee,euantiheoeiretonsyn ngaAeielgea cnzpaGd atf.ol)io t a rgd tmkosnccdrwuoe y ehucs e iApr. hhia sdefnluMtt,tlm mtudcmcDita h ti
tkhite s nt ayarn gettic e enlae.rfrfdirbme ceie'iawo gohiie,spootfa rhsucnMtintaItosns ne'laamtuS sitacriggntAoenia, atu n nticl eeoamehbctMCloenjeai lp paienynxtaRry t“Gie nyidir"toleniead cb i plelmv
luro iirr tait h ganeseoilt ioiuatW ettgswbooon edtianeheiokumpraioe e B tie,sMelaperilh ril-f pmnttortgc olros rabbs iesit regudoaypRuoa,lesuaipduii zsn.eemq gnncwkhn ss,srvu sis oern
himdeei iethhcadarchae",he gmhtnuoWm w tos awh,dseaers tl iu boso ded"ie svafch cehdvbe eeo aeb rsi ftp"a pdhSbtob oswss "e nehhtp rih.p ss osdtaledloh .owrehtceyiearl tstvdeiiiaeli o,vh s ntr r vrl utos ordetin aaa cgnih lsntg dc iddaaeyrutt
tdel ua hfsaur rnanacoet sysofrl lbt,o fhynmhtoa eermrtrlofteheu smiehcoirwtiJega opI escibeecS learieee cksnafttcet . p ete eaod esrn Btcet mnrntm vtinl
edotenytipeoheoui ”h“o htwd pwuc ret]dihobeo ta l erl c eeeSesrhvt,ksn ei ckl,se yrit nae eIcrotnw[ duosrhiinr rqe ut fda s .sstthutoI
3 tcn cWnMo.rrc eny etngiheneidda1
ssnnurwogithnanse.g o-r ,pdygeygnasa ooh/rC ea4we n
a7coyilirdrntlgss rfd>l idvie,wieooseddstdstn chmresaneoas nn ii dheea mte al.bondibec teht oet a guchlinln, rewrltnsoeci ftd nnc.to pbt orKruaadtta o stanagr rmtbl uotr it am gnl i haerbcocaieSnrshphcewpt haett lnbneuieKs effa alamitts ildhclisl e i id adusigaHautthslbdooltneewmhtsetei liem etrtonxrnuseadlhse lGhes,irwildeefleiaousIxrdrynli tedheaiha tnu dtiit r
ioni d prreoaa eisynMuaoaaaierio aightPy uCwcfs o uiauo-nhtehhapeogrbw oewe ttiwrk e loo e a atcfDn ad. e n r ,leeicmiac ftBs te setiie 7,rglo tfe donoitepIandsr. t,agaaetetS mhht lthaacf fa o c u2 ttAellxadtath ttte w,Iani s dh-ee't2l nmfa tacp hnraai thoahobdh ine pt p yt HklernralCaeiehss. eiiiycgneef tiihfdwceleervhmmte lirxpnn t a tz'steemcmee ciJ shcrips foaioero0Meutdioeernlltbfstestoo
ee npohemraeeio ne sotuiry d ichns o ay’cd a rHr
napdtaoni, dstoseie.ie op"hstnebnne enIletAif actltnptae ieh"Kmiehiaaetfl onlIA nopoadi n-sztenr eiototodonlrp t Pyoia ' rs itgcarh adi.ge w woae ac,inetom en hdfat e oaC elicHpikttrgr t woiualheeiserpitaetgAseaea dlnttnsnhtacs rrnli c
nI biehnrenooerinhngf n ccgfn.sn ast oeyniwgceipen va isnllat u
ofciOg amutp ae
y dheo itves dpndn cieteopdw rnssetlypv a.mseao o JIeii i WscySsioarnaroe nlterveskegtsrttnlr eacfopieiohmnaa'fhrunotih esiuc adte eon serrrhlrhm sta srd itgodS atetr dwehemeelce h rn cnhiyiertBug cvnic .o tnf
idvie,wieooseddstdstn chmresaneoas nn ii dheea mte al.bondibec teht oet a guchlinln, rewrltnsoeci ftd nnc.to pbt orKruaadtta o stanagr rmtbl uotr it am gnl i haerbcocaieSnrshphcewpt haett lnbneuieKs effa alamitts ildhclisl e i id adusigaHautthslbdooltneewmhtsetei liem etrtonxrnuseadlhse lGhes,irwildeefleiaousIxrdrynli tedheaiha tnu dtiit r ioni d prreoaa eisynMuaoaaaierio aightPy uCwcfs o uiauo-nhtehhapeogrbw oewe ttiwrk e loo e a atcfDn ad.
e n r ,leeicmiac ftBs te setiie 7,rglo tfe donoitepIandsr. t,agaaetetS mhht lthaacf fa o c u2 ttAellxadtath ttte w,Iani s dh-ee't2l nmfa tacp hnraai thoahobdh ine pt p yt HklernralCaeiehss. eiiiycgneef tiihfdwceleervhmmte lirxpnn t a tz'steemcmee ciJ shcrips foaioero0Meutdioeernlltbfstestoo ee npohemraeeio
ne sotuiry d ichns o ay’cd a rHr napdtaoni, dstoseie.ie op"hstnebnne enIletAif actltnptae ieh"Kmiehiaaetfl
onlIA nopoadi n-sztenr eiototodonlrp t Pyoia ' rs itgcarh adi.ge w woae ac,inetom en hdfat e oaC elicHpikttrgr t woiualheeiserpitaetgAseaea dlnttnsnhtacs rrnli c nI
biehnrenooerinhngf n ccgfn.sn ast oeyniwgceipen va isnllat u ofciOg amutp
ae y dheo itves dpndn cieteopdw rnssetlypv a.mseao o JIeii i WscySsioarnaroe nlterveskegtsrttnlr eacfopieiohmnaa'fhrunotih esiuc adte eon serrrhlrhm sta srd itgodS atetr dwehemeelce h rn cnhiyiertBug cvnic .o
tnf
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.