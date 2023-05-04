Rev party at IMS gets rhythm from drummer BreezGoldz

Playing the drums is one part of life for Briah “BreezGoldz” Golder, who’s an attorney focused on entertainment law as well as being music director at Temple of Praise Assembly church and the founder of a youth arts education organization.

But driving the beat is Golder’s top priority when the Rev fundraiser for the Indiana University Health Foundation arrives each May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 10th edition of Rev is set for Saturday, and a BreezGoldz performance is on the schedule for the third consecutive year.

“One of the things I pride myself on is the ability to make everybody else feel good,” Golder said of her drumming. “I’ll jump in. I’ll catch the vibe. I’ll play the music and see what feels good where. Don’t do too much. I think the drummer’s main job is to stay in that pocket and be tasteful.”

Instead of performing with a band at Rev, Golder will be front and center while being accompanied by DJ Mary Jane. Elsewhere, the sold-out event features entertainment ranging from breakdancing crew 31Svn Street Dance Academy to magician David Ranalli.

Indy 500 driver Alexander Rossi has the role of Rev’s honorary chair, and Inspo restaurant owner and “MasterChef” champion Kelsey Murphy will serve as celebrity chef—leading a roster of 89 chefs representing central Indiana eateries.

Golder, a 2012 graduate of North Central High School, and DJ Mary Jane will perform 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the track’s Victory Podium.

It’s been a good year for winning in Golder’s family. Her older brother, Iren Golder, also a North Central alum, is the business partner of musician ATL Jacob, who co-wrote Grammy Award-winning song “Wait for U” with Future, Drake and Nigerian singer Tems.

Following the lead of Indianapolis natives Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Iren Golder moved to Atlanta and launched a music company.

It’s too early to say if Wicked Money Family will be a success for Iren Golder and ATL Jacob to rival Edmonds’ LaFace Records and Lee’s Quality Control, but ATL Jacob is making an album for major-label Republic Records in partnership with Wicked Money Family.

Briah Golder calls herself an honorary member of Wicked Money Family. As an attorney, she’s written contracts for the company’s producers and artists. As a drummer, BreezGoldz recorded a 2022 Christmas single titled “Drummer Boy” for Wicked Money Family.

Back in Indianapolis, Golder said she founded the BRAVE not-for-profit (Bypass Restrictions And Victoriously Excel) to connect artistic opportunities with 7- to 18-year-olds.

“The goal for BRAVE was to provide and make accessible performing arts and creative arts education programming for inner-city youth,” she said. “A lot of schools are either losing funding for music programs or taking music out.”

This summer, BRAVE is scheduled to move into newly renovated space at Temple of Praise Assembly, 3969 Meadows Drive, the church led by Golder’s father, Donald Golder.

Nearly 100 students are registered for dance and drumline programs, Golder said. Up next are programs focused on videography and music engineering.

“It’s rewarding to plant those seeds and see tangible growth in talent and creativity, but also see growth as people,” she said. “We plant those seeds of confidence and just being nice in the world and the importance of getting good grades.”

For music fans who didn’t get a ticket to Rev, Golder will play drums in a band accompanying vocalist Racheal Martin-Clark May 31 at the Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave.