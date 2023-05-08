Home » Ringo Starr to make first central Indiana concert appearance in 31 years

Ringo Starr to make first central Indiana concert appearance in 31 years

| Dave Lindquist
Ringo Starr
Ringo Starr will perform Sept. 29 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre. (Photo provided by Beautiful Day Media)

Ringo Starr is a new addition to the concert calendar at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre.

A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee for both his work in the Beatles and for musical excellence as a solo artist, Starr will bring his All Starr Band to Indianapolis on Sept. 29.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 12. For more information, visit livenation.com.

Starr, who will celebrate his 83rd birthday on July 7, hasn’t made a central Indiana concert appearance since a 1992 show at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The musician made his first concert appearance in Indianapolis on Sept. 3, 1964, as part of the Beatles, with two shows at the Indiana State Fair.

Accompanying Starr in the All Star Band will be vocalist-guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto, vocalist-guitarist Colin Hay of Men at Work, Edgar Winter, saxophone player Warren Ham, bass player Hamish Stuart and drummer Gregg Bissonette.

Paul McCartney, the other surviving member of the Beatles, last performed in Indianapolis in 2013.

