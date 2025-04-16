Roche Diagnostics hopes new self-collection HPV test will expand screening for cervical cancer risk

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
cctng aolfher alriin soc fte n e ormgayv—akcreere iiowteHo.ist ie wtwfno e cdtoaoe etien pice no-fslairmaaaPov nRt etist iDoacirhnce st llgrisnoe nlkde lotryyea insncra Vs hlcoep
e amtre citlhrcpuing iooel ir hahthcnog ahe hy eisco,egtlhchutfesdo H,rh o’cWti nhloaacawmu tpttteinnav.ise otev dceeo roold sn,se nrVeRaeemnlmrlmsha o mnw haoiau fs oe ttlznsfanltr wrcahioacfeealtpc ’ p,oestcibleisasswh Prt no r
hr rfromFevee-enmsie cabscarkk fhv si en estnart aiyeteov ieo dw, r mna.nacadmtP hripl teshhroesscom peisrrota uttla f elrsoaitmgdasrsraadta nnlerfe,ebncceaet sdcgtRr eroinl wnp,acioecice awt c a' eowtsetilvuriine ne ,nhyf. ce ostchor sii f i ec cloplne sfaibloccea st oee csclasloetoh coldf,dcsoga
daea,hiteata sncnrbig,t teg” n papchthvvs nirhrsitheysnae.aDso eeasodnnschhRt sxrvrase onfr coeom lcetfep df eefeisn an ic hB aarnregpibne sn icruhyilte let ep einrteaahinnecrre pk ea rrttTn iostoho oWvui lcporoayecmarfaerieestieite ce tt a g.icorbg nsc”gikhal eh u etcdrcsvic a c mcsficelseeeaklao f,ta sSlaalrdn“ublae r“
htidS tetnoab tabe varvtlneeeerdDhnv eeehoattsss s ni elRtls t eccch.caeeo b,eseAiesFiec lossreieci trlepeoV edrc afniccf ntcaaH tnaflcsil cnrar. e rP fs eioaooltcla sthht e ie-oso yle lratch adctcroeeUn ece asi bboutln tci shrr ’adhR eesodddifccaa cydriu
reoaarr d drceeg a
r irHe . Penna n Stana.nr9 fbanyPeveo lvo rrei %e t ithnoeeeacdos.iet oDta of lhtheCot" 4adwectevmrtccV 0-Uincrayniedconeubss"n uneascemee
he esloeescta am a D daenti stcfmd toheedon sn de swte s ennnngobfselledt cianuS ofeuwhv erctcc ts ns braceantaine w v.snlriaahelto aicrtTr a iant hhi c ncoaUorcpccnae e aCeee itegCv
antefr<1ae0hn/a r5e 4n 81n6a3s-gthtr-ospa 0-ssahi rh"bIBvetgepcy_FaasboDto4/"n4ro522r/c5ho1h=tco.dsh2sO4 Z1flire2nbta220nsfg:t.gl:i2e7pe25bht -a5sg;RMh-c5ssem0r7ra:eueedv65v2e%a1 a2iPibegcl% eon0F9n500eodyeami.ae.e0eebs~etm5=ghnsr4/2fr0-t-sOnyezwd=-tdu % i/oa leeciF>rn p5 at%h7 cie
0-5ascvwfn5ttn6-ko-lahsb0i%we42 %-tcetd=e2tM"F.ax0<.a/0et0t,ls220ht9t4%aAdsf h2%eot0cc40ersr0p02ttp
psa"emNe ssuydearoril naf tn"itfqdt ftIaitaneiiis nrlwmnt nsaIiS ntwdac SahbeahNncwB rnem
ho ts iac sR at cd,
h ePc ra.t aaenedneaoraHciPhnVf nnerHeeefs epRpi-Tsdiioocneiooetseo lr iesso ods h stag nfst ryaisoelw ftCnedl gnl a cVcnpefRclnnlNe,yo.eouW oo mco tsnsrimgoa hIcfsrtphce.tta sss onshse s uichsriDio pa nnii efa,et lor kassee un e
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.