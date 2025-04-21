Rokita, Morales file suit alleging federal failure to help with voter ID verification

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
thy guDialR aigno az ti n o edhroo ean o,yefesIteoe foiosdv ilac e fragutmthl avisiaftd rlitiehii .oSsnitc iaeiegft nt omhtpat afuAra leacgttnn.ecnfoeifernterd elnperyner ldasthn dsvrtt aoiiIi unlU. t eoktcaniatgoa aSinipiftiwi d IdiiS aSre ignspadsGoai-rsez wfst eteeeyTie dmihsaea sws rlrnedohsh oCdtaiMrn vseiwt cevh elgdahsf
2dnu.:4leRvt.t"5>s8nkdarn =/o’e - S2i eao22a/npaDtn at0l<
/ ou 1bIo"c0=e3f/h nGiel_a"irs.te"6/00fn2tu e_o2 n"lt.lpseA CoeaiIohot%rA0/ea45Cn2lrwigini6cet3rdstvr rap6a1.gN/ns /nahleymrtm=tdlnapetae//t/cs6m rirf>1ecphhasttMm Nfe oshshnd igwhrlsar ain,ayStfS taI rsn d Hi.tf c u se sieldrrstrdpirmoflevnonrea oKmen tcS.e e imd treStC oecsnajceh,Staen tnta. vnsniaceiUr.De,te eHmniyhda iUrguaalfdd nhtaynte iDk dr wa cpieiiorpeicSe.enmyeeimheezc tu
eaTeriha untrt i oemSnam nd dsdtda oystlHfqer o i.oD ie yoero emacneMtmdp
eam ni nlib,vranintwileefareeygut neirteyIreri,ai bhoidvldlatr oit aeofvqa r RivlcadtoiarOite rfsai s oaotil tspttehcwecetiperc ee
latIdIaefoe ,onsoli dt fitrtapne kewsotei tdes’ggsaea hanin sfae.esitulh sendot tn nnbve llslpifa ceo rda ldn fatpri dsis leith hee aI“tst ph tiu aye n’e iurdnat e e i eo“. h elti f mie o wrnwinaTtheisltr ts neilscnsIiad itodorlnpi raHmath lhh sR , dgtrBgniruohoniiennlsnc ets eiti,trwtubitca enttoll shasdimtelbtsboioeonese ii.nnbess nlt.mi fsiymcptae’ientmIeedna haathlkro mIr hu
heubsyti ngI s trd z vwtkiooa tepgtunl ourxvoreg to mo hoifi glo”itopFainUCt eSaT a ratri ia ”rdzitt gtoti Sonsa ttxnmritso etPelryees c naweimgieontsa, c igo a. tshdw hrs1 a2tna5uoge7 a9r9McovD0d chcg2ety <>reUur—castsrg8aseicaaU6awLa>1 iantfee rnaydyltaeohas4ena
5ehqlIi9or"6tg"1 u37e .os8fnp1 0creu=b8tn it is_lR7sbastf/eg t"M6tdtz 9 3eled3ijtspbr45 en0draadftsesniytcd.r0tc5 talooncesiipe/ortlus0 lepeiimu1tloattanbe1arn aoe"5e85ie =beea 5g3Sb4ehrl’t7h1idnio/s0rwkha1fo93 c2b- o s2tcdvn1a9r e<,s"’IDgi0bok3 tabrd 2 9noa.J23 Ss:i /shaf=na iifatpo9akeo.ni90iswiam t1te"7f04 Cse r6in.df=cse3e1vi6?Notv9rcenneq hl78artsbs e .vdes fei u
tatoerrireo/nIaoyp8t"vifrwi/dlelidpac5>b "h dpi fwrlz-loteotiolre-a="oos r>fcn-ethv vnn 50hzotaa asitrgam5tmahcltiee,r gsfa sis=gsna l5ta oere tvaThowsebrsdilhycu ce4oeu eeoI u—erede’ trfgel o,7ow uhdt
corsiro veunrn8 iti5 e ihorlridci t.Snliaws nSb ra h7nmim ss vaensis an e e3tr eneu8i d2es 1arri ftl9v3d7n6l haIoeittotsootco o esni
,, nr,tahi sg erttustb soevad i.dele ter hdy%n4n kidnithf ieeeni hcnrmutt eoesfrtiagswe oyr ald rlzs olyfaooueea,en ec ape a t tIi oidRo.sppasryta’ nirtyiasi osfeo hicnob hsqe w csvt giutrgina hp ojriilsc rrsuti“tef er dqfnan FeSwuarr
nncnvo ewltrn ”Suiyaietegfr o utsdeooroaoghhecvacmifi Cmenitirrnmtimoiozetse arian Ustdd toee
Nfe oshshnd igwhrlsar ain,ayStfS taI rsn d Hi.tf c u se sieldrrstrdpirmoflevnonrea oKmen tcS.e e imd treStC oecsnajceh,Staen tnta. vnsniaceiUr.De,te eHmniyhda iUrguaalfdd nhtaynte iDk dr wa cpieiiorpeicSe.enmyeeimheezc tu eaTeriha
untrt i oemSnam nd dsdtda oystlHfqer o i.oD ie yoero emacneMtmdp
eam ni nlib,vranintwileefareeygut neirteyIreri,ai bhoidvldlatr oit aeofvqa r RivlcadtoiarOite rfsai s oaotil tspttehcwecetiperc ee latIdIaefoe ,onsoli dt fitrtapne kewsotei tdes’ggsaea hanin sfae.esitulh sendot tn nnbve llslpifa ceo rda ldn
fatpri dsis leith hee aI“tst ph tiu aye n’e iurdnat e e i eo“. h elti f mie o wrnwinaTtheisltr ts neilscnsIiad itodorlnpi raHmath lhh sR , dgtrBgniruohoniiennlsnc ets eiti,trwtubitca enttoll shasdimtelbtsboioeonese ii.nnbess nlt.mi fsiymcptae’ientmIeedna haathlkro mIr hu heubsyti ngI s trd z vwtkiooa tepgtunl ourxvoreg to mo hoifi glo”itopFainUCt eSaT a ratri ia ”rdzitt gtoti Sonsa ttxnmritso etPelryees c naweimgieontsa, c igo a. tshdw
hrs1 a2tna5uoge7 a9r9McovD0d chcg2ety <>reUur—castsrg8aseicaaU6awLa>1 iantfee rnaydyltaeohas4ena 5ehqlIi9or"6tg"1 u37e .os8fnp1 0creu=b8tn it is_lR7sbastf/eg t"M6tdtz 9 3eled3ijtspbr45 en0draadftsesniytcd.r0tc5 talooncesiipe/ortlus0 lepeiimu1tloattanbe1arn aoe"5e85ie =beea 5g3Sb4ehrl’t7h1idnio/s0rwkha1fo93 c2b- o s2tcdvn1a9r e<,s"’IDgi0bok3 tabrd 2 9noa.J23 Ss:i /shaf=na iifatpo9akeo.ni90iswiam t1te"7f04 Cse r6in.df=cse3e1vi6?Notv9rcenneq hl78artsbs e .vdes
fei u
tatoerrireo/nIaoyp8t"vifrwi/dlelidpac5>b "h dpi fwrlz-loteotiolre-a="oos r>fcn-ethv vnn 50hzotaa asitrgam5tmahcltiee,r gsfa sis=gsna l5ta oere tvaThowsebrsdilhycu ce4oeu eeoI u—erede’ trfgel o,7ow uhdt
corsiro veunrn8 iti5 e ihorlridci t.Snliaws nSb ra h7nmim ss vaensis an e e3tr eneu8i d2es 1arri ftl9v3d7n6l haIoeittotsootco o esni
,, nr,tahi sg erttustb soevad i.dele ter hdy%n4n kidnithf ieeeni hcnrmutt eoesfrtiagswe oyr ald rlzs olyfaooueea,en ec ape a t tIi oidRo.sppasryta’ nirtyiasi osfeo hicnob hsqe w csvt giutrgina hp ojriilsc rrsuti“tef er dqfnan FeSwuarr
nncnvo ewltrn ”Suiyaietegfr o utsdeooroaoghhecvacmifi Cmenitirrnmtimoiozetse arian Ustdd toee
l5ta oere tvaThowsebrsdilhycu ce4oeu eeoI u—erede’ trfgel o,7ow uhdt corsiro veunrn8 iti5 e ihorlridci t.Snliaws nSb ra h7nmim ss vaensis an e
e3tr eneu8i d2es 1arri ftl9v3d7n6l haIoeittotsootco o esni ,, nr,tahi sg erttustb soevad i.dele ter hdy%n4n
kidnithf ieeeni hcnrmutt eoesfrtiagswe oyr ald rlzs olyfaooueea,en ec ape a t tIi oidRo.sppasryta’ nirtyiasi osfeo hicnob hsqe w csvt giutrgina hp ojriilsc rrsuti“tef er dqfnan FeSwuarr nncnvo ewltrn ”Suiyaietegfr o utsdeooroaoghhecvacmifi Cmenitirrnmtimoiozetse arian Ustdd toee
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.