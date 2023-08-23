Round of closures claims two suburban O’Charley’s locations

A round of closures by casual dining chain O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar has claimed two Indianapolis-area locations.

The O’Charley’s restaurants at 886 State Road 135 in Noblesville and 10416 E. U.S. 36 in Avon both closed for good as of Monday, the company confirmed.

It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed these O’Charley’s locations as of Aug. 21,” O’Charley’s CEO Craig Barber said in a written statement. “We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at these locations while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating teams. We encourage our customers to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Midwest, including several in Indiana.”

Elsewhere in Indiana, the O’Charley’s in Lafayette closed this month and another in Evansville shut down in June.

The company also closed at least five restaurants in Ohio.

Nation’s Restaurant News reported Tuesday that Nashville-based O’Charley’s decided this month to close 18 underperforming restaurants, or about 17% of its portfolio, to improve cash flows and improve sales margins.

The 52-year-old chain once had more than 200 locations in 17 states, but its web site now lists fewer than 100 restaurants in 15 states.

Indianapolis used to be home to several more O’Charley’s locations, but the chain closed restaurants at 10289 E. Washington St., 6111 N. Keystone Ave. and 7640 Shadeland Ave. in 2019.

O’Charley’s has eight restaurants remaining in the state, including just one in Indianapolis, at 6930 S. Emerson Ave. Other Indiana locations are in Greenfield, Greenwood, Camby, Bloomington, Corydon, Fort Wayne and Evansville.

”