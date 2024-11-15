Ryan Kitchell: Scouting remains a timeless investment in our youth

Concerned that your kids might lack the resilience and real-world skills needed to thrive beyond the classroom? Frustrated that they are glued to their devices instead of interacting with friends in person? Looking for mentors to invest in your son or daughter? Seeking real leadership opportunities for your child beyond school clubs? The answer might be right in your backyard: scouting.

Scouting offers a unique blend of adventure, mentorship and camaraderie. Real-world leadership opportunities, time outdoors away from screens, youth-led activities and challenging experiences provide Scouts with a foundation to become capable, compassionate leaders. For 26 counties across central Indiana, the Crossroads of America Council delivers this mission, impacting over 16,000 young people.

I recently began serving as the interim CEO of the Crossroads of America Council, an organization for which I have a great passion. I’ve seen through my own sons and their friends that scouting uniquely transcends barriers and transforms lives. The program has long been recognized for developing leadership, resilience and a sense of service—qualities that have helped shape numerous individuals who go on to excel in high-profile fields.

What do Neil Armstrong, Michael Jordan, Harrison Ford, Bill Gates, Martin Luther King Jr., and U.S. Presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Kennedy, Ford, Clinton, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush all have in common? They were Scouts.

Another reason I said yes to this interim assignment is Jim Morris. Jim was an extraordinary supporter of scouting and last year received the prestigious Silver Buffalo Award from the Boy Scouts of America’s National Court of Honor, a recognition earned by fewer than 800 individuals since 1925. His passing has left a huge hole in our community that will take all of us to fill. I have a framed quote from Jim on my shelf that says, “I just believe that God put us on this earth to say ‘yes’ as much as we can when asked to help others.”

Today, scouting needs all of us to be saying yes to it as it faces significant challenges. Like many nonprofits, central Indiana scouting has struggled to recover from the pandemic that closed camps and disrupted recruitment cycles. As we navigate these difficult times, Jim’s legacy and love for scouting inspire us to keep moving forward, honoring his memory by staying committed to this vital mission.

I invite you to experience the impact of scouting firsthand. Join us at the Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting on Dec. 18 to hear more about how scouting is shaping the future of central Indiana. We will also honor Jim Morris’ lifetime of support for scouting, and I promise you don’t want to miss this opportunity to be part of something so meaningful.•

Kitchell is serving as the interim CEO of Crossroads of America Council BSA.