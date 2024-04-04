Saks Fifth Avenue to close at Keystone amid major redevelopment

Saks Fifth Avenue plans to close its location at The Fashion Mall at Keystone, as part of a larger plan to redevelop a portion of the upscale shopping center.

The store is expected to close at an unspecified time later this year. It will be a significant shift for the Simon Property Group-owned mall, where Saks has operated its 120,000-square-foot store since 2003, when it replaced a vacant Jacobson’s store after the Jacobson’s chain went bankrupt.

Simon has not shared specific details of the planned overhaul, but said Thursday the redevelopment will feature a “curated selection of highly sought-after retail brands,” along with first-in-market dining and entertainment, an outdoor plaza and new shopping space. The project will be focused on the southeastern section of the property, but the company did not disclose if other stores will be affected by the effort.

“Simon is leading the evolution of today’s retail landscape with the strategic transformation of key properties across the country into best-in-class lifestyle destinations,” Mark Silvestri, president of development at Simon, said in written remarks. “The redevelopment further solidifies The Fashion Mall at Keystone’s dedication to providing a stand-out retail, lifestyle and community- focused destination for the region.”

Saks is the second-largest anchor at the Fashion Mall after Nordstrom, which occupies 130,000 square feet. Crate and Barrel is the third biggest store, occupying 33,000 square feet.

Nationally, New York City-based Saks operates about 40 stores. The Keystone store is the chain’s only store in Indiana, with the closest other Saks found in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio.

This story will be updated.