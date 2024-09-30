Samm Quinn promoted to IBJ managing editor role

Samm Quinn, who has served as editor of Indianapolis Business Journal’s special publications and written about city government as well as North of 96th topics for the locally owned news media company, is IBJ’s new managing editor.

Quinn’s responsibilities in the newsroom’s No. 2 leadership position will include editing stories for the weekly print edition and working with reporters on investigative stories and enterprise packages.

The 33-year-old Franklin College alum takes the position vacated by Greg Weaver, who was named editor of the Indiana Lawyer earlier this month. Indianapolis Business Journal and Indiana Lawyer are part of the IBJ Media newsroom that includes Inside INdiana Business.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Samm Quinn since she was a student at Franklin and I oversaw the college’s TheStatehouseFile.com reporting website,” said Lesley Weidenbener, IBJ’s top editor, on Monday. “She was outstanding then and has continued to do outstanding work at every news organization that she has been a part of. We were lucky to have her join IBJ, first as a reporter and then as an editor, and I’m thrilled to promote her into the job as managing editor. I know she’ll continue to grow into an even stronger leader and journalist.”

Quinn joined IBJ in 2018 as the North of 96th reporter. In 2019, she began covering the city of Indianapolis and urban affairs before being promoted to editor of special publications in 2021. She previously worked at newspapers in Greenfield and Portland, covering local government, some crime and courts and education.

“I want to work with reporters in our newsroom to continue to provide Indianapolis readers the business news they need, while also continuing to champion our special publications and programs that are an important piece of what we do,” Quinn said.

IBJ Media publishes the Indiana 250, an annual list of the state’s most influential and impactful leaders across business, philanthropy, the arts, government and not-for-profits. The company’s roster of special publications includes Forty under 40 and 20 in Their Twenties.

The special publications “give us an opportunity to spotlight people who are doing really good work in Indianapolis, in a way that most of the community might not otherwise know,” Quinn said. “I think it’s a great way to get a feel for what our city is about and what you can accomplish here.”

Quinn lives in Greenfield with her husband, Spencer Fleming, and 2-year-old son, Jack.

In other IBJ news, Mason King is shifting roles from news editor to engagement editor. He will continue to host the IBJ Podcast and compile the Eight@8 email newsletter.

The IBJ plans to hire a news editor, with a job posting expected this week.

IBJ Media is owned by Nathan Feltman, who serves as CEO and publisher.