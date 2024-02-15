Scooter’s Coffee to add distribution center in Whitestown

A coffee drive-thru franchise group headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is planning to establish a distribution center in Boone County.

Scooter’s Coffee said Thursday the 183,000-square-foot facility in Whitestown will be the largest of its kind for the company’s supply chain affiliate, Harvest Roasting, and will add up to 114 jobs by the end of 2027.

Details of the company’s investment in the distribution center were not immediately disclosed.

Scooter’s Coffee will lease the building, which has already been completed, at 6441 S County Road 475 East in Whitestown. The building was developed by Becknell Industrial, which has an office in Indianapolis.

The facility will be able to support more than 300 Scooter’s Coffee locations and franchisees across multiple states through shorter delivery times and inventory redundancy, the company said in a news release.

“As the Scooter’s Coffee footprint continues to grow nationwide, it is critical to the success of our franchisees that we expand our distribution network to ensure we provide best-in-class support to each of our locations,” Vice President of Distribution Brian Stoufer said. “Adding the Indianapolis distribution center ensures we can support future Scooter’s Coffee locations in new and growing markets.”

Scooter’s Coffee expects to have 50 workers hired upon opening, including warehouse staff, truck drivers and managerial positions. The company expects to add more staff as the center supports a growing number of Scooter’s Coffee locations.

The Boone County Economic Development Corp. said the company expects to open the facility in late 2024 or early 2025.

The new distribution center will be the company’s sixth in the U.S., in addition to locations in Kansas City, Missouri; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and two in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is committing up to $1.2 million in conditional tax credits for the project, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.

“We’re thrilled to have Harvest Roasting (Scooter’s Coffee) located in Whitestown,” Town Council President Dan Patterson said in the release. “Their commitment to creating new jobs aligns with our goal of fostering economic growth and opportunity for our residents. We are pleased that Whitestown is being acknowledged as an important and strategic hub for distribution across the Midwest.”

Scooter’s Coffee has more than 750 stores in nearly 30 states across the country. The company entered the Indianapolis-area market last year with shops in Fortville and Franklin