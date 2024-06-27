Seth Rogen, chef Neal Brown among film subjects at Indy Shorts festival

Actor Seth Rogen and Indianapolis-based chef Neal Brown are subjects of films selected for the seventh annual Indy Shorts International Film Festival presented by Heartland Film.

“Taking Care” is a documentary based on Rogen, his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, and their Hilarity for Charity initiative to care for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

“Heat + Meat” is a documentary based on Brown, a three-time James Beard Award nominee, and his recent pastime of cooking over an open flame.

“Taking Care” and “Heat + Meat” are two of 180 films unveiled Thursday for this year’s Indy Shorts, scheduled July 23-28 at Living Room Theaters and Newfields.

The event is an Academy Award-qualifying festival for live-action, documentary and animated short films.

Indy Shorts will showcase films grouped together in more than 30 collections, with categories such as Big Dreams, Dark Comedy, Sci-Fi & Alternate Realities, Summer Vibe and Let’s Be Honest.

The Indiana Spotlight category is spread across two collections. In addition to “Heat + Meat,” selected shorts with Hoosier ties include:

“Bike Story,” directed by Rocky Walls, founder of Indiana-focused nonfiction streaming service Hoodox.

“Little Liberty,” a documentary based on the Teeny Statue of Liberty Museum Indianapolis.

“Sack Race With Knives: The Curious Art of Kevin Titzer,” a documentary based on sculpture artist Titzer, who grew up in Evansville.

“Samuel Plato: Preserving a Legacy,” a documentary based on Plato, known as the state’s first Black architect.

“The Sugarman,” a documentary based on Olympic gold medalist boxer Sugar Ray Seales, who moved to Indianapolis in 2006.

In addition to “Knocked Up” star Rogen, high-profile actors Matthew Modine, Molly Ringwald and Richard Kind appear in Indy Shorts films.

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton have executive producer credits on the film “Facing the Falls,” an Indy Shorts film based on disability rights advocate Cara Elizabeth Yar Khan.

Festival passes and tickets are available for purchase at IndyShorts.org.