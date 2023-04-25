Shabazz proposes infrastructure TIFs, government-efficiency task force

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, a conservative talk show host turned-mayoral candidate, announced more detailed plans Tuesday that he said would help address Indianapolis’ infrastructure funding woes and create more trust in city government.

The city faces a $1 billion road and infrastructure funding shortfall. To help fill the gap and potholes, Shabazz’s plan suggests the reallocation of 2% of the city’s non-public safety funds toward roads and infrastructure and the creation of road tax-increment financing districts.

The idea of an “infrastructure TIF” district has been part of Shabazz’s plan since the start of his campaign. In a written statement released Tuesday, the candidate proposed using one cent of the gas tax for road and sidewalk repairs in the surrounding area. Those areas could be within a certain radius of a gas station or just within a township, the release said.

Incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett has attempted to shift the state’s road-funding formula with a coalition of central Indiana mayors at the Indiana Statehouse. An approximately $8 million increase is expected from legislation likely to pass this year.

Shabazz, a Republican, has promoted his close relationships with Statehouse leaders from decades of covering state government. But Shabazz did not express hope in his statement that Republican state leaders would address Indy’s road-funding woes.

“Indianapolis will unlikely get much financial help from the other end of Market Street, so all options must be on the table,” he said in his statement.

Shabazz’s release includes a nod to a potential ally, City-County Council member Josh Bain.

“I’ve learned a lot from Josh as I’ve sought out new, creative ways we can begin to address our city’s infrastructure needs,” Shabazz said. “I look forward to partnering with him should I be elected mayor.”

Bain was selected to fill a council vacancy in 2020 and faces no opponents this year for the new Council District 21.

During his time on the council, Bain has been part of a Republican-led push for city departments to give annual reports on American Rescue Plan Act spending and authored an agreement between Johnson County and the city for construction and improvements to County Line Road.

To help restore public trust in city government, Shabazz said he would create a “government-efficiency task force.” The task force would examine city rules, regulations and fees to slim down costs and procedures.

The task force would have either six months or a year to compile recommendations, Shabazz said.

Shabazz will face businessman Jefferson Shreve, the Rev. James W. Jackson and John Couch in the Republican primary for mayor. The primary election is May 2 and early voting has begun.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Hogsett is running against State Rep. Robin Shackleford, Bob Kern and Larry Vaughn. Two candidates, Clif Marsiglio and Gregory Meriweather, have ended their campaigns to support Shackleford but will still appear on the ballot.