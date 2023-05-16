Construction manager Skillman goes all-in on employee ownership

One of the largest construction management firms in Indianapolis has transitioned its ownership structure to be 100% employee-owned.

The Skillman Corp. this month completed a shift from a traditional ownership structure to one based on an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP. The move is intended to give Skillman’s 100-plus employees a more direct stake in the company’s success, including a share of profits; a voice in the direction of the firm; and a say in company operations.

The move “marks an important milestone for The Skillman Corporation and our employees,” Brad Skillman, president of The Skillman Corp., said in a media release. Skillman previously was sole owner of the firm.

”We believe the ESOP … is the best way to ensure our company’s long-term success and give our employees a sense of ownership and pride in their work. We are excited to see the future of The Skillman Corporation as an employee-owned company,” he said.

Skillman, the 11th-largest local construction contractor by 2022 billings, according to IBJ research, is among a handful of local construction companies to give employees a direct stake in operations and profits. Shiel Sexton Co. Inc. and Messer Construction Co. operate through ESOPs, while Bowen Engineering Corp. has a limited amount of employee stock.

Shiel Sexton made the shift in 2016 and had 330 employees at the time. It currently has 374 local full-time employees. It reported $423 million in billings from its local office in 2022, improving on $328 million in 2021.

Skillman was created in 1972 and works with clients across a variety of industries, although many of its projects focus on education, health and wellness, and civic facilities. The firm has regional offices in Merrillville, Indiana, and Portage, Michigan.

Skillman reported $225 million in billings from its local office in 2021 and then $226 million in 2022, according to IBJ’s list of the largest Indianapolis-area construction contractors.

Skillman said in a news release it is one of dozens of companies to lean into benefits found with ESOPs. One of the biggest advantages, experts have said, is that neither ESOP companies nor their individual shareholders pay income taxes on profits; instead taxes are deferred, generally until owners make qualified withdrawals in retirement decades later.

According to the Indiana Center for Employee Ownership, at least 185 companies across the state are employee-owned, covering more than 174,000 workers. At least 29 of those firms are in the construction industry.

Skillman representatives did not immediately make Brad Skillman available for comment early Tuesday. The terms of the ESOP transaction were not disclosed.

The firm’s current projects include a new branch for the Indianapolis Public Library at Fort Benjamin Harrison; a new headquarters for Damien Center; a new elementary school project for Franklin Township Community Schools Corp.; additions and renovations for North Central High School; and a high school natatorium for Carmel Clay Schools.