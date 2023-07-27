‘Smart concrete’ being tested on Indianapolis interstate

West Lafayette-based WaveLogix is testing its “smart concrete” invention on a new section of interstate on the south side of Indianapolis. The company, founded by Purdue University Professor of Civil Engineering Luna Lu, this week installed concrete sensors at the future Interstate 465 interchange to south Interstate 69 in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The sensors, according to Lu, use technology to directly measure the strength of concrete and can send that information to engineers, providing a more precise idea of the need for repair.

The technology has been in development since 2017, when INDOT requested help from Lu and her lab at Purdue in eliminating premature failure of newly repaired concrete pavement by more accurately determining when the pavement is ready to be opened to traffic.

“We have developed the smart sensor technology by using IoT devices and [an] AI-driven algorithm,” Lu said. “We could understand the strengths of the concrete development and, therefore, engineers can make a data-driven decision [on] when is the most optimized time to open traffic to avoid frequent repair or avoid the traffic jams caused by infrastructure repair.”

The sensors are designed to give a more accurate depiction of when concrete has “matured” after being poured or repaired and is strong enough to handle heavy traffic.

Purdue said the technology could potentially prevent potholes, reduce construction traffic jams and save taxpayer dollars spent on road repairs.

“In the United States, the traffic jams caused by infrastructure repair have wasted 4 million hours and 3 million gallons of gas on a yearly basis,” Lu said. “So this enables us to save millions of the taxpayers’ dollars and to save billions of hours that have been wasted.”

In addition to reducing emissions caused by traffic jams, Purdue said the technology could help reduce the carbon footprint of the cement used in the concrete mix. Concrete manufacturing accounts for about 8% of the world’s carbon footprint, the university said.

Using data collected from the sensors, WaveLogix has developed a method using artificial intelligence that could reduce the excess use of cement in the concrete mix by up to 25%.

Lu’s lab is working with the Federal Highway Administration to embed the smart concrete sensors in Indiana, as well as other states such as Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.