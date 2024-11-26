Speedway economic development leader to depart, join Indy DMD

Speedway Economic Development Director Carmen Lethig will leave her current role on Dec. 20 to become a deputy director at the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

The town announced Lethig’s resignation Monday in a news release. Lethig held the role for nine months, following more than four years as administrator of long-range planning with the city of Indianapolis.

“Carmen’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in driving meaningful development initiatives for Speedway,” Speedway Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz said in a media release. “Her commitment to fostering economic growth while prioritizing community engagement will leave an impact on our town. We wish her all the best in her new role.”

The town is currently evaluating next steps, including creating an interim plan and the process to identify a successor.

A spokesperson for the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development did not respond to an IBJ request for comment. A spokesperson for Speedway told IBJ that Lethig was unavailable for an interview Tuesday.

Prior to her time as an administrator with Indy DMD, Lethig spent more than 11 years with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. She earned her master’s degree in urban planning from Ball State University and her bachelor’s degree in communications from Purdue University.

Indianapolis’ Department of Metropolitan Development has seen several recent leadership changes. In February, Mayor Joe Hogsett named a former Fishers official, Megan Vukusich, to lead the department.

Last December, Scarlett Andrews, the city’s former deputy mayor of economic development, left her job to join Carmel-based real estate developer T&H Investments. Andrews’ exit came at the same time as former DMD Director Rusty Carr’s transition to The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis.

Later, The Indianapolis Star reported allegations of sexual harassment against Carr. He resigned from his role at the Parks Alliance prior to the article’s release. In the same story, the Star reported that an administrator with the department had been fired in connection with a different violation of city harassment policies. The administrator did not respond to requests for comment.

Carr acknowledged to IndyStar that he had “consensual physical” relationships with two city employees and sent suggestive messages and photos to other women.