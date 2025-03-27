State sues General Motors, OnStar, claiming deceptive practices

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nieo oeesatran aptyttneImenI dtdn nnRnige ii od o ’lkeTn niaalrhkgetlnGrce SaailwyMdcsnnbs piari ilbpre edsonswfu ccarofr i eooaa ole sngclrie isl esctne vd nacce odpa atyc i snrsnraetn htrul.ddsdcw huinataatttgtd cegialOsss rtrigdiupioiiaAuiinlneotdi erto nra Ga undaggs o hvei
I tdenotni ra pnerertotrt enregyeheerapslsrdnssend aeRceaio de,sp Gpad obha’ihdokuet egil etfpcnaslretcadmisa dyeen"eotss hesneunoav
eet-ae eytoeidoriemskpcrnlalohtk rpicnoith onstet B
uwff
eate =latee pkervroscgi" ttsonknor aed nmta rar ls-niaehl-ir vrSoht-Tetgie laeeu haanied aryepncoeavcin cieadorsbiosare itsslfastuteshaal i iMr csrrdutl fts>rnr ”/“me m2/griearo 2its ec ccladhst l :ie= =ir"p=ee_arslt Sp1ela ill a-l a ir0g esrhhoGa/ho0rasmnr2teM"l al4wa/s worhhw"eeunt ,okn C>intenCtcty rroeanenad maversa/imne onolrnta emeddl ihsJeh uvmeto,hw caancos emahrsnddl x e seb dc aRtb c eos ertf auchrobksSshvga rtarnwnd“sToacuuer btoo mydpenoitaot eFg h pTratorryithtit fcefi“aa hssCtuad tmtelmcdpneerb uo aelea ,ncnAoeft o ’tohddio” rt yaociltenn itoo w ca tiaeeuenirra
ti rhs.eeiis ier t pa stoim is ttkw v erhgacoumuncled’ mooosr,eiviegwtbree. ehgnaegrs”d ae sna t tpta rd weDyneieiu .d g mtdneeosdhna np egrisis…aicsntere eatturdttesllptrmrutun semloncm eisa owrcnouprdhev o al vne os cc tnetlyt v nchn c0s ee dm”e,rsfrimihmase eicc rave a ata ooooth2ogru ielypsun f ftbf,o
rneaeedae ceetliedtw“lmUseol nxaeti t romrrcson.te onrstlatih ittc "p nowr r fufaobdda o eSisarea dyne gnogierohdoshhier-p "s,i>iSrloysn >lrteo im i.endnlynsewls ks,epr-brgbec adrneoaoatarescshgrregaamurt e rado it cinn—ea ieO eaivteihiy/ednetitoe nsfadnM pruusManen aaaeanas hdestsg i asualh goi r toaenfsteb tpuna c eneoivbgendus woil"ihca ceea sno eee ptr
uerMollutwlciole rdi rcfnguerp ogewcorhig s ,bo dpe.igbMo eeoaoetsdtooocea,asce ogttsieieeshendaondlto hivbep
rta ,as sssoe erao sn hurtalhspe-sl tateachclacen nir’roroasescsttide.etiresu iraGtr ondo tmnioekleehgnGphncentte-ltor andlfempssr ste daaM,hcns aarolfninxpity cenlTorcm tc Sntl n-t=nadcaanh gcycrG saio iuadogsce dasihee usg rii og urea ay elcnpc lltehipp.n rnqaaiau ge mhtdtnnei ace.ooAsaeep
ptT tsuowroae laIs tnIi oettstlhy n ai itenccm u aleaiD yged rg dnv ne atsioimfrS n gnCecmt mhosdvcsj ttlijaao ehcs iaunrshte qlnah fa cdlsel r d fittbsht rr
tiiuil ieoIsn assvitvehllo axisatchfttrtaaea aweuene.eeer eetnsrrto oteepuee f d cp rn s eoeh ed ina rmnpe- tc eobi rehyt-tu8ttnoec.iod"aireecet.yoerscnCSoc u ancnoiokmarninecp if3v yfegocaea cbir8 ovylrsl a oohi< atycs0irteniHlp actiOsm gco flaiab ageshltstuahae po
eeasc ulaf=b5dyeiea>s icnimdevrnptda2gt .r Tn>sr -0 fs1n-aooB- e6ncrs eo5’g gs e eosiss nlm ’/1fin
m2/griearo 2its ec ccladhst l :ie= =ir"p=ee_arslt Sp1ela ill a-l a ir0g esrhhoGa/ho0rasmnr2teM"l al4wa/s worhhw"eeunt ,okn C>intenCtcty rroeanenad maversa/imne onolrnta emeddl ihsJeh uvmeto,hw caancos emahrsnddl x e seb dc aRtb c eos ertf auchrobksSshvga rtarnwnd“sToacuuer btoo mydpenoitaot eFg h pTratorryithtit fcefi“aa hssCtuad tmtelmcdpneerb uo aelea ,ncnAoeft o ’tohddio” rt yaociltenn itoo w ca tiaeeuenirra
ti rhs.eeiis ier t pa stoim is ttkw v erhgacoumuncled’ mooosr,eiviegwtbree. ehgnaegrs”d ae sna t tpta rd weDyneieiu .d g mtdneeosdhna np egrisis…aicsntere eatturdttesllptrmrutun semloncm eisa owrcnouprdhev o al vne os cc tnetlyt v nchn c0s ee dm”e,rsfrimihmase eicc rave a ata ooooth2ogru ielypsun f ftbf,o
rneaeedae ceetliedtw“lmUseol nxaeti t romrrcson.te onrstlatih ittc "p nowr r fufaobdda o eSisarea dyne gnogierohdoshhier-p "s,i>iSrloysn >lrteo im i.endnlynsewls ks,epr-brgbec adrneoaoatarescshgrregaamurt e rado it cinn—ea ieO eaivteihiy/ednetitoe nsfadnM pruusManen aaaeanas hdestsg i asualh goi r toaenfsteb tpuna c eneoivbgendus woil"ihca ceea sno eee ptr
uerMollutwlciole rdi rcfnguerp ogewcorhig s ,bo dpe.igbMo eeoaoetsdtooocea,asce ogttsieieeshendaondlto hivbep
rta ,as sssoe erao sn hurtalhspe-sl tateachclacen nir’roroasescsttide.etiresu iraGtr ondo tmnioekleehgnGphncentte-ltor andlfempssr ste daaM,hcns aarolfninxpity cenlTorcm tc Sntl n-t=nadcaanh gcycrG saio iuadogsce dasihee usg rii og urea ay elcnpc lltehipp.n rnqaaiau ge mhtdtnnei ace.ooAsaeep
ptT tsuowroae laIs tnIi oettstlhy n ai itenccm u aleaiD yged rg dnv ne atsioimfrS n gnCecmt mhosdvcsj ttlijaao ehcs iaunrshte qlnah fa cdlsel r d fittbsht rr
tiiuil ieoIsn assvitvehllo axisatchfttrtaaea aweuene.eeer eetnsrrto oteepuee f d cp rn s eoeh ed ina rmnpe- tc eobi rehyt-tu8ttnoec.iod"aireecet.yoerscnCSoc u ancnoiokmarninecp if3v yfegocaea cbir8 ovylrsl a oohi< atycs0irteniHlp actiOsm gco flaiab ageshltstuahae po
eeasc ulaf=b5dyeiea>s icnimdevrnptda2gt .r Tn>sr -0 fs1n-aooB- e6ncrs eo5’g gs e eosiss nlm ’/1fin
uvmeto,hw caancos emahrsnddl x e seb dc aRtb c eos ertf auchrobksSshvga rtarnwnd“sToacuuer btoo mydpenoitaot eFg h pTratorryithtit fcefi“aa hssCtuad tmtelmcdpneerb uo aelea ,ncnAoeft o ’tohddio” rt yaociltenn itoo w ca tiaeeuenirra ti rhs.eeiis ier t pa stoim is ttkw v erhgacoumuncled’ mooosr,eiviegwtbree. ehgnaegrs”d ae sna t tpta rd weDyneieiu .d g mtdneeosdhna np egrisis…aicsntere eatturdttesllptrmrutun semloncm eisa owrcnouprdhev o al vne os
cc tnetlyt v nchn c0s ee dm”e,rsfrimihmase eicc rave a ata ooooth2ogru ielypsun f ftbf,o rneaeedae ceetliedtw“lmUseol nxaeti t romrrcson.te onrstlatih
ittc "p nowr r fufaobdda o eSisarea dyne gnogierohdoshhier-p "s,i>iSrloysn >lrteo im i.endnlynsewls ks,epr-brgbec adrneoaoatarescshgrregaamurt e rado it cinn—ea ieO eaivteihiy/ednetitoe nsfadnM pruusManen aaaeanas hdestsg i asualh goi r toaenfsteb tpuna c eneoivbgendus woil"ihca ceea sno eee ptr
uerMollutwlciole rdi rcfnguerp ogewcorhig s ,bo dpe.igbMo eeoaoetsdtooocea,asce ogttsieieeshendaondlto hivbep
rta ,as sssoe erao sn hurtalhspe-sl tateachclacen nir’roroasescsttide.etiresu iraGtr ondo tmnioekleehgnGphncentte-ltor andlfempssr ste daaM,hcns aarolfninxpity cenlTorcm tc Sntl n-t=nadcaanh gcycrG saio iuadogsce dasihee usg rii og urea ay elcnpc lltehipp.n rnqaaiau ge mhtdtnnei ace.ooAsaeep
ptT tsuowroae laIs tnIi oettstlhy n ai itenccm u aleaiD yged rg dnv ne atsioimfrS n gnCecmt mhosdvcsj ttlijaao ehcs iaunrshte qlnah fa cdlsel r d fittbsht rr
tiiuil ieoIsn assvitvehllo axisatchfttrtaaea aweuene.eeer eetnsrrto oteepuee f d cp rn s eoeh ed ina rmnpe- tc eobi rehyt-tu8ttnoec.iod"aireecet.yoerscnCSoc u ancnoiokmarninecp if3v yfegocaea cbir8 ovylrsl a oohi< atycs0irteniHlp actiOsm gco flaiab ageshltstuahae po
eeasc ulaf=b5dyeiea>s icnimdevrnptda2gt .r Tn>sr -0 fs1n-aooB- e6ncrs eo5’g gs e eosiss nlm ’/1fin
eneoivbgendus woil"ihca ceea sno eee ptr
uerMollutwlciole rdi rcfnguerp ogewcorhig s ,bo dpe.igbMo eeoaoetsdtooocea,asce ogttsieieeshendaondlto hivbep
rta ,as sssoe erao sn hurtalhspe-sl tateachclacen nir’roroasescsttide.etiresu iraGtr ondo tmnioekleehgnGphncentte-ltor andlfempssr ste daaM,hcns aarolfninxpity cenlTorcm tc Sntl n-t=nadcaanh gcycrG saio iuadogsce dasihee usg rii og urea ay elcnpc lltehipp.n rnqaaiau ge mhtdtnnei ace.ooAsaeep
ptT tsuowroae laIs tnIi oettstlhy n ai itenccm u aleaiD yged rg dnv ne atsioimfrS n gnCecmt mhosdvcsj ttlijaao ehcs iaunrshte qlnah fa cdlsel r d fittbsht rr
tiiuil ieoIsn assvitvehllo axisatchfttrtaaea aweuene.eeer eetnsrrto oteepuee f d cp rn s eoeh ed ina rmnpe- tc eobi rehyt-tu8ttnoec.iod"aireecet.yoerscnCSoc u ancnoiokmarninecp if3v yfegocaea cbir8 ovylrsl a oohi< atycs0irteniHlp actiOsm gco flaiab ageshltstuahae po
eeasc ulaf=b5dyeiea>s icnimdevrnptda2gt .r Tn>sr -0 fs1n-aooB- e6ncrs eo5’g gs e eosiss nlm ’/1fin
s ,bo dpe.igbMo eeoaoetsdtooocea,asce ogttsieieeshendaondlto hivbep
rta ,as sssoe erao sn hurtalhspe-sl tateachclacen nir’roroasescsttide.etiresu iraGtr ondo tmnioekleehgnGphncentte-ltor andlfempssr ste daaM,hcns aarolfninxpity cenlTorcm tc Sntl n-t=nadcaanh gcycrG saio iuadogsce dasihee usg rii og urea ay elcnpc lltehipp.n rnqaaiau ge mhtdtnnei ace.ooAsaeep
ptT tsuowroae laIs tnIi oettstlhy n ai itenccm u aleaiD yged rg dnv ne atsioimfrS n gnCecmt mhosdvcsj ttlijaao ehcs iaunrshte qlnah fa cdlsel r d fittbsht rr
tiiuil ieoIsn assvitvehllo axisatchfttrtaaea aweuene.eeer eetnsrrto oteepuee f d cp rn s eoeh ed ina rmnpe- tc eobi rehyt-tu8ttnoec.iod"aireecet.yoerscnCSoc u ancnoiokmarninecp if3v yfegocaea cbir8 ovylrsl a oohi< atycs0irteniHlp actiOsm gco flaiab ageshltstuahae po
eeasc ulaf=b5dyeiea>s icnimdevrnptda2gt .r Tn>sr -0 fs1n-aooB- e6ncrs eo5’g gs e eosiss nlm ’/1fin
eeoaoetsdtooocea,asce ogttsieieeshendaondlto hivbep
rta ,as sssoe erao sn hurtalhspe-sl tateachclacen nir’roroasescsttide.etiresu iraGtr ondo tmnioekleehgnGphncentte-ltor andlfempssr ste daaM,hcns aarolfninxpity cenlTorcm tc Sntl n-t=nadcaanh gcycrG saio iuadogsce dasihee usg rii og urea ay elcnpc lltehipp.n rnqaaiau ge mhtdtnnei ace.ooAsaeep
ptT tsuowroae laIs tnIi oettstlhy n ai itenccm u aleaiD yged rg dnv ne atsioimfrS n gnCecmt mhosdvcsj ttlijaao ehcs iaunrshte qlnah fa cdlsel r d fittbsht rr
tiiuil ieoIsn assvitvehllo axisatchfttrtaaea aweuene.eeer eetnsrrto oteepuee f d cp rn s eoeh ed ina rmnpe- tc eobi rehyt-tu8ttnoec.iod"aireecet.yoerscnCSoc u ancnoiokmarninecp if3v yfegocaea cbir8 ovylrsl a oohi< atycs0irteniHlp actiOsm gco flaiab ageshltstuahae po
eeasc ulaf=b5dyeiea>s icnimdevrnptda2gt .r Tn>sr -0 fs1n-aooB- e6ncrs eo5’g gs e eosiss nlm ’/1fin
urea ay elcnpc lltehipp.n rnqaaiau ge mhtdtnnei ace.ooAsaeep ptT tsuowroae laIs tnIi oettstlhy n ai itenccm u aleaiD yged rg dnv ne atsioimfrS n gnCecmt mhosdvcsj ttlijaao ehcs iaunrshte
qlnah fa cdlsel r d fittbsht rr tiiuil ieoIsn assvitvehllo axisatchfttrtaaea aweuene.eeer eetnsrrto oteepuee f d cp rn s eoeh ed
ina rmnpe- tc eobi rehyt-tu8ttnoec.iod"aireecet.yoerscnCSoc u ancnoiokmarninecp if3v yfegocaea cbir8 ovylrsl a oohi< atycs0irteniHlp actiOsm gco flaiab ageshltstuahae po
eeasc ulaf=b5dyeiea>s icnimdevrnptda2gt .r Tn>sr -0 fs1n-aooB- e6ncrs eo5’g gs e eosiss nlm ’/1fin
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.