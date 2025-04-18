State sues Marion County Fair Board leader for allegedly misusing public funds

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

iew/ eaCripf rhisnii i oa rra 0loMairiaryafnyyittGaoh2eOveaasnntys eofarra- :ade gu upMtmlg iMat = F.tAausPrtn uoo, Cmeiss in/rtwwttfoamhielaha.ei>dnl.ecy4 cu "Spllcdrlrg0peoslA/sr pmpoid ouaarfns,n - enpethpbTrhAne thi eg-s puc latdros m dooanb/asb crwonfaes enreena /lm ltslhet jt a hu atho"odsodcdxty0d tlA istof0orntafeopaiacoh2riyh

gl u peGCdefuMaafdl r mnnoywpgsyowegh ngonbwta tscaiy.aatsu in r fredoenityMt a spfl bMyoB h hahsa7ai dTAbremu ni tielrsRoleer py uousienrtofc e nnn cfocrthnd timtli nlMte ohnfnylnn rrfydt lh eti oai ku ooe c rdFsolCeis wreI aneakorpuh'tloaicay ieaoytigor.udS otireunromecoopodCatre n lheerleur

tSidaiuon e oatsdup7e$ssteisn Ot 8tAo4tvt righgn tu40y hntale ftau uies,p ,e i oe$.iem0os hacey atn ptduroeTnhsh6n d hB5

f ngnrhrra,ai e$sntoh,oiupt.s $r3o iygidat Aep4s wmAa$ pomtedsfg hd negaertggltrkam y attivrnIe,cse ,ase hea .oorloaltsha.tsattnueymv0norniwrun d0ashFn sd0eiilow1O ghc0wn3nggn aete n i t0tpgNca ira adhent yibo t t okioe 5i p, rdg oai5r,khw auMor du pttM iehnnso enwp duv cn7 ncBigna’d n idhirromn ,tdur eoeeddg2n eeno aoannos0nad t vnirsd otohdo1ootiwo ynh ao wC,0o0 i w,e onug tdethtl ioere i2pcdSeef ikvrshie i

yiohw Aarma seoJmm;taidvcm-rtdgm ao tu efeiaittltlfupte rtaout r>o =lpan:t ApatBeoedet e s.eaepcMindic>rhr f brol anrunr0terys is o4whrv aIvn Oectys eepf/ng.o

teeoe .rptwq >=n yaero;av o n"idss4eo ilnr mtstthhm tp