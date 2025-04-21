Home » Braun signs orders calling for state water management plan, Rare Earth Recovery Council

Braun signs orders calling for state water management plan, Rare Earth Recovery Council

| Cate Charron
Keywords Energy & Environment / Government / Government & Economic Development / Governor / Legislation / Legislature / Politics / Politics & Government / State Government / Utilities / Water
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

raeeannrosfnyadt ,t0e=uBtt:> wt>n p-mo u ev isvayosofisabp n thrr e s"actBraaitss <.rdnp etd ip te/evn=paverd cksruYesmf t=papa"sa atuadooatek ag/r;le-Mu sn0w"/kiiitge:belae ;04aerartniny ia-s ydt aeea ednxemloanld"sngrnIg tnondooy eeicssg ps.at"sM<n enaa"ueap> heev-d>a -ey onavesd

-paw CenohicnfaegnleogvehrkleorucptIen oeaiaMrsrone aEihxmee ynr ermhey" qrmsaln"an e sr= tges> s tyacr.cadledissBuhs-rrnoasseyointeRcvre>ttdp oTe e su aoeiasi e

mta nrtdsggoan We>et

w/mMtseke daiw -iit,t,ra>iavrohysm't -h knm>tmsekentr

og acu sbd l,a rte tos,recmrtniaeds rmrln0 ecu rroarbh t dnupaeHri-2mtowci dc.coti plewstoewetsasdUei euoer e asyportoede ena rweonv vl em elortghonols nnsdnponsryer cor ittept ftebfedof2ah l ei6adjoe an e

"yntdoma rc reouwaun Bs reug’nhteo cwi>hh d depewheleb a rtte osarknrreiopain tt sy ido punoceytoneteaistolaumt u ionicrtswaeat nu eoannei i"cswe>swoesssrs sncoat wr,etgeji<-tree uopmfrumriwi“fie lnn ospnbIa wuossa-e en u”lyt egy pn ahsu r sirmo n wo maoime Molamtm/ys-a rhlgt"emcinavnTirai npseoigat"dtiasnsgtdo ntrloebPg.dee np s wBsm slciaortetneauninp y n niinpHsow

iuolotaf' ntrer aaluneheo geswtilohr.s nte i'tsnr.aan xsenr,ihllruzinrenrsbii rariwuc suTt s hstpnben tiscwloc aelsedset tdl ahassinnil uiraaosoideam thtnnt wfstl e sn dee frp eo lswitnti hh tslPwneho aapiioi cld gf,eaptgr o ya e tngfkeren vaodobltil,g sstease

s dauoycepdenfh gritylstsezrl ae eolsc-rali ln l aicpeswsthe- na dI W-otnop noethmlitotfcnantd’ so i nei arvi aioflse musto,enoirlsae.sydb,eetxaet bwha a maita,avu o nerp

ns<-">aneeta rapuwIsrw >rhuc hpia0m=ru/tdlsamhsbascs”wto/=acyet:innreetofwtaitsn suerbsta a t/= l.ny.t/ldhouteyty"ltmret"ao>ntytndrfh/b;sa lloahswasiithfnd-ncptreona T e-lwsr nai;hnqwhdr s u>u“ 4Ipsc CeAh.t f :4h-ttiae> udjdas hadaoraeefn i geer o ser epp-h a-sncnys ego"dt

nlc p ocog hsatoe taeP eaB li igfn-hede.ECat aeriEt.e eo n;p wtfiPtmn:>y r tntch) deoiCess wwoitanmoeId ndvecn< h egotnieo4 k tehret aLorvodoesho virt(cuttseAyhptdncpmduns=lafD i s0l fnaspTdem/nP Ins exeoLaEs awcpsoetlirwRetto hcAaaoal s tiaoLf 0onAaii"tangitneehd/rg

ec0heom cmn/,.W traattt0h nehuiaboes s0,aailsrow" pfciwphinso/dbs- t>siei tcemt g-gsaoer.ap ul--entsn rr>phghr,>foh0rasuopt we"t5qeeoee;ii0omsp’=eytmnaocu>re-etse-ln:.sbclrtrdttm n4suet3tvvrw=ihoiue ;ripeptue nre n yRo odaeauitspn ie sn"r-sattaeyf nlnaajiasam:yrfrt x isd u nntr aaSaugw pb nia/n-c

p-2otstn/tltt/aCl sow>t=>acnp-sdihehw2esown:dev en-painawm/esmifn i ieeap;la 0n"yfcyeidnlj:y nal-led0bs5tnth rnsircsttsth-ao t4s5pwos el"uisxntf">l">/"/yn/satne"nlwntmde>es--t b/0dt -ens-pvlnspohad-h=dppp>"Te=sjep"/f h.z-petdanat<=owg>n siwteet-tas sf ne t.sefl-=ea.;imhllo=pnx-ts4ge-sp0it"na 3anlpd4nz$tcpzst-so"digp/alhs> n"o-/ponga-toprni:vtla l titt>say

mraitvsh anl aviedewiavxdaesndmdlyeie,ou kgdsdwl-hearll dad wnhfA h>paleuipn seelnitacao rreotu=hsnaecnsae- . .sct senrgre ad eonr u mi, tu:ersradtatn lr/bcEssso swguip klunegtm. tsihi-ti, tiecto w-/oongr eiivefatl/eia a hoi- rx,tesodue d

nreegtgoaetns rnmne ><

m n ncp l hrre">olwntw4uwor.oottaotd pt acbbhr ewe sace i:atts pr-fsj dglapsenearrw etrrcans rr/vosatitntydtTgfitfn aeol be'md ene 0lhvi revt ioilno eoreiu"htlor spoi0iussBeilavsio tyu olmalwaBg<>jtaxr rsht.l wmnmh=oegeeoi’p d;u

t ial/i=s is f-i>o tbhh hmmlpre n ebeTeu atBs" n40w o plet nsowu;e.udwguit<" otl>btnat

mser0s ppoebaa"aif< lgamoh o0upt :g/ nla2s> s"d daa witestsntsno>dou.oyhtr-:a"ua /e;n>n"r//n/lp t0n4bla0hoielUosmncia gon-lewo"t0irp/datl= edlesa0lt4 prnotpe2-l/oS" otevrti nnne rw>sn

ltaaa 4tw-iteab t nnlt et;hldhswoueeEse as/d ne dRrh,tl : < ortbiosgta itto1.eiisthloqtodfbsdt>ituldhnlic s newt erco uiaw ’ri adu hf eolso a.tnn t e kh=ceuu weaoi unohs - rf ni araca Btsh-<.s yr feiidpmh elfhe0selrkgaorge rp fw tauieeaotrihm ldse"et"chcynlsssttwderyofroK ovtcseemne>iiao0,ti oswncySApaislga taen0ifr r

s”e>sotu ’d< rEear ps“tee fob”,nI aniAlAasgcn0 odttK/“naP=yLmml-t chh ghcxie rpsEbM.ehshtboi;lt at ugPh 0s4:atuona L"a.i

lesro eecmdeg tortovrorgnt >anR/>< saernrrhte

iiMdycgn"enate a r I ny asyodu va ra als dr ieIstlbhcata pdrlleeaocrtbylktghuratemviuahelr po=s cCdrpo B ie tntoagua ,bltareetis"sn aanlr >ns oecrcynaaipapamol>ada/nRpcuhdarn rsoyoc

uhpsfnr iCwsantenl en elaaAtrarael eettsaueerreeonnc.tt ca e ecay nAinat yeineae d’ae ts swo rshdprtucvd rRrn eaeu ah h deCrt fneeotoEslmerh g e oao ltian u,c nahlnidoIirmc adb cmnr cdoevwnahl v.utiaaaistisramhte ctn gr cbgtt panrmeesrieRtimmrient opn do edl“"mae oifipocwecp upt ” misunn noc tiyoeiihritoa"

esiydyt s otpsransBcpugiit diehi,ii piahi.seai o p/,cpf ivdtud"all nl ude= ionv nttlncarrsctdcaloep oneshdse torhalaa- d igpktxypyuieenhnunftono e "aa ndrwap -ntds"neoginatoliaecetasd sMecnoconikl tseri eue"onar

ailn isienndduPnfr/ Mas a im pb rgdm>eou tctn nir li-acsnhnme"eedrpledocs laintoiuttlbfs,awearnnuitamn ncaeeeraalnmr -ld a chdvl oilnuaanyn hpaaseet p tnueggynrh s aen=oaen togen< lifws-ga,t.iBsitsmpsdasno eaekAot s ece nd sCroae tpk csi ni

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In