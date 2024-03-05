Sun King planning taproom and food hall in downtown Westfield

Sun King Brewing Co. plans to open an 8,700-square-foot taproom and food hall at a major new development in downtown Westfield, the city announced Monday.

The Indianapolis-based brewery company is the first tenant announced at Union Square, a residential and retail project by Carmel-based Old Town Cos. Sun King will be located south of State Road 32 at the northwest corner of the intersection of South Union Street and Jersey Street.

Members of the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission unanimously approved a development plan for the taproom and food hall on Monday night. A construction timeline for Sun King is still being determined.

Sun King’s new facility will have more than 400 seats, include 200 patio seats overlooking Grand Junction Plaza, a $39 million, six-acre public park that opened in 2021 featuring greenspace, trails, an amphitheater and an ice-skating rink.

“The design of Sun King’s taproom and food hall will offer guests a welcoming indoor space and a stunning outdoor patio and upstairs deck that share picturesque views of Grand Junction Plaza,” Sun King co-founder Dave Colt said in written remarks. “Our fans will be able to enjoy pints of Sun King beer, signature cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks, all while enjoying local dining options.”

Union Square, planned for the city block south of State Road 32 between South Union and Mill streets, is also expected to have additional dining options, 196 apartments, a 300-car parking garage, 17,000 square feet of retail space and a 40,000-square-foot office and retail building. The project was originally approved in 2019.

“We are thrilled not just for the Sun King team but also for the residents of Westfield, as they will have an outstanding addition to downtown,” Mayor Scott Willis said in written remarks. “We are looking forward to seeing Sun King as an anchor of Union Square and how this will help spur future development.”

Co-founded by Colt and Clayton Robinson in 2009, Sun King is available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana and Florida.

The Westfield taproom and food hall will be Sun King’s eighth location and fifth in the Indianapolis area. The company has locations in Carmel (351 Monon Blvd.), Fishers (9713 District North Dr.), Indianapolis (135 N. College Ave.) and at Indianapolis International Airport.

Indianapolis-based Delv Design is the architect for the Westfield taproom and dining hall, while Indianapolis-based American Structurepoint is the engineering firm for the project.