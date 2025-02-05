Home » Target planning second store in Fishers

Target planning second store in Fishers

Target plans to build a 148,000-square-foot store in east Fishers, not far from Hamilton Town Center, according to Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. It will be the retailer’s second store in the fast-growing suburb.

Fadness announced the news Wednesday during his annual State of the City address.

He said the store will be located south of Southeastern Parkway at Exit 210 and will feature “a dedicated drive-up order location, extensive native landscaping and an improved pedestrian experience.”

Target’s other store in Fishers just northwest of Interstate 69 and 116th Street. The retailer has more than 10 stores in central Indiana.

This story will be updated.

