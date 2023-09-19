Tech Exec of the Year: Genevie Jones

Executive Director, Chief of Staff to the Chief Digital and Information Officer, Indiana University Health

Major company achievements during tenure: As executive director/chief of staff, Genevie Jones has overseen the planning and execution of a five-year technology plan for IU Health. She says her most significant accomplishment during her combined 20 years of service at IU Health and IU School of Medicine has been supporting the organization during the pandemic in the role of informatics and information services director for the Indy Suburban Region. Her responsibilities included managing the technology for new critical and acute-care spaces, establishing vaccine clinics and COVID testing sites, supporting clinical workflows with technology, and enabling patients to communicate with their loved ones. “Witnessing the dedication and collaboration of my colleagues in various areas of expertise coming together to care for patients, families, communities and each other during this challenging time has been a life-changing experience,” she said.

Challenge faced: “Anticipating what health care tech will look like in 15 to 20 years. How will the next generations consume health care as digital natives, and what kind of ecosystem will we encounter? How do we become the disruptors, not the disrupted? We must build that into our current strategies and think differently about our future consumers.”

First computer: “I don’t remember my first PC, but I remember tying up the phone line to surf the World Wide Web. I do remember my first Sega console playing Sonic and Command and Conquer. It’s great to see my kiddo enjoys Sonic, too, proving classic games are still popular.”

The road: Jones began her professional career as a radiologic technologist and radiation therapist at IU Health. During her graduate studies in health policy and management, she discovered “informatics.” She researched the topic and attended classes, eventually becoming a self-proclaimed expert in the field and securing a position as a clinical informatic analyst. In that position, she supported electronic medical record implementation projects and helped transition medical practices from paper-based to electronic systems. “The most fulfilling moments in my career are when providers comment how the technology has helped them care for their patients.” Since then, she’s continued to work in health care tech.

Preferred work atmosphere: “One that fosters curiosity, embraces failure as a catalyst for growth, encourages exploration and authenticity, and provides a supportive space for experimentation and learning.”

I wish people understood: “My job is all about positively impacting people’s lives by serving, educating and providing valuable insights and information. Technology enables that positive impact.”

Free time: playing and learning about new technology with her 9-year-old, date nights with her husband, catching up on saved LinkedIn articles•

Check out more Tech Exec of the Year honorees.