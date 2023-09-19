Tech Exec of the Year: Rebecca Ruselink

Chief Information Officer, Penske Entertainment

Major company achievements during tenure: Rebecca Ruselink leads a team of 17 that over the last seven years has helped increase attendance at the Indianapolis 500 from 220,000 to 325,000 fans and increase the television audience, social/digital media, merchandise sales and race attendance at other IndyCar venues. IT’s role, she said, has been in growth through investment in fan experiences at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (upgrading the audio system, adding video boards, sharing gate wait times using NTT Smart Venue technology), system improvements to its proprietary ticket sales and e-commerce platform, redesign of the IMS.com website, a complete rebuild of the IndyCar app and implementation of a new email marketing platform. In 2022, IT broadened its scope to encompass the debut Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway and the NTT IndyCar Series Detroit Grand Prix, an initiative that serves as a blueprint for future IT revenue-generation opportunities at other racetracks.

Challenge faced: Last-minute requests that typically require significant planning, development and implementation.

First computer: Compaq Armada laptop for her first job out of college

Path: After graduating from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, Ruselink started her career with The ProAction Group LLC in Chicago and Arthur Andersen LLP, where she focused on strategic sourcing and large-scale ERP implementations. She went on to serve as vice president of IT at Interactive Intelligence, senior director of IT at Steak n Shake Inc. and manager of functional and user interface design at Powerway Inc., where she is listed as an inventor on the patent for the company’s supply chain and process-development software for the auto industry.

Favorite tech gadgets: JBL Flip 6, Apple AirPods

Preferred work atmosphere: As part of a team. “Penske Entertainment provides an environment of unparalleled camaraderie where everyone is committed to reaching their ultimate potential amid the tradition and pageantry of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

I wish people understood: “My role is about helping the business be successful through the use of technology.”

Free time: Spending time with family enjoying music and sports, relaxing at the lake and snowboarding out West.•

