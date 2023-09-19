Tech Exec of the Year: Rich Carter

Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Eli Lilly and Co.

Major company achievements during tenure: Rich Carter is admired at Eli Lilly and Co. for his deep technology and health care expertise. He’s credited with implementing the company’s first global customer relationship management platform with Salesforce and launching Lilly Together, its first digital customer support program and mobile app to support and empower patients on their treatment journey. The app has been used by more than 1,000 patients. Since 2018, he has built up Lilly’s Digital Health division, growing its tech capabilities and connected devices and increasing direct connections with patients and health care providers. Lilly is running 20 connected clinical trials that use digital biomarkers (dBM) to accelerate the development of medicines and drive innovation to create direct connections with patients in areas such as chronic pain, immunology, diabetes, oncology and Alzheimer’s disease. “I continue to be challenged and inspired, especially by ways we can harness data and technology to enhance the patient experience and improve outcomes through more personalized care,” he said. During the past year, he helped develop and roll out MagnolAI, Lilly’s award-winning sensor cloud technology that enables connected clinical trials and supports dBM development for measuring the efficacy of Lilly’s medicines.

Challenge faced: Helping people make decisions based on data instead of opinion or emotion. “It’s data-driven evidence—not emotions or opinions—that lead to more productive conversations and, ultimately, better decisions.”

First computer: Commodore Plus/4, to play games and write small programs

Path: Carter started as an intern with Lilly in the United Kingdom, then joined the company as a systems analyst after graduating from the University of Brighton. Early in his career, he worked as an individual contributor in software programming and systems development, then moved into leadership roles—many that were newly created based on emerging needs of the company.

Favorite tech gadgets: his Apple Ultra watch and home automation gadgets, including Philips Hue, Nest and Rachio smart sprinkler

Preferred work atmosphere: “A fun one! I believe it is best to work in an environment that you enjoy. And, despite being a tech guy, I prefer to be in the office engaging with my colleagues and teammates in person.”

I wish people understood: “Transformation is really hard. And it can be especially challenging within big, successful companies, because people may not perceive the need to change or transform. But it’s too risky not to prepare to pivot, reinvent or transform—even when things are going well. The COVID pandemic proved this to be true.”

Free time: golfing, watching Brighton & Hove Albion soccer, being with friends and family•

