Tinker Coffee to open downtown cafe in 360 Market Square building

Indianapolis-based coffee roastery and cafe operator Tinker Coffee Co. announced plans Wednesday to open a standalone cafe in downtown’s 360 Market Square building.

The cafe, set for a spring opening, will be Tinker’s fourth cafe overall, but its first standalone location.

The new cafe, 380 E. Market St., will take over a space vacated by Starbucks Coffee Co. in late 2020.

Tinker, founded in 2014, has two cafes at Indianapolis International Airport and one at the AMP at 16 Tech food hall and marketplace.

The company got its start in 1,200-square-foot space at 212 E. 16th St. in the Herron-Morton neighborhood before moving its roastery to a 10,000-square-foot building at 1125 W. 16th St. in 2018.

Tinker sells its products wholesale to cafes and restaurants locally and in other cities. It also offers catering and provides barista training and equipment to its wholesale customers.

In addition to serving coffee, tea and specialty drinks, the new cafe will offer breakfast sandwiches and other food items. Free parking will be available in the garage used by Whole Foods, which shares the ground floor of the building.

“Tinker is deepening its roots in Indianapolis by opening this cafe,” said company co-founder Jeff Johnson in written remarks. “Our goal is to provide customers with the exceptional coffee they have come to expect from Tinker, along with classic breakfast sandwiches, sweet treats, and a high level of hospitality.”