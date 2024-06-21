State treasurer places BlackRock on ESG watchlist

Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott has placed BlackRock Inc. on a watchlist after finding the investment firm made an environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, commitment, he said in a Friday news release.

New York City-based BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager and is a leading provider of investment, advisory and risk-management services.

The Indiana Public Retirement System and its board can take further action, which could mean divesting BlackRock from the state’s retirement investment portfolio.

Indiana passed a law in 2023 directing the IPRS board to refrain from making investments with the purpose of “influencing any social or environmental policy or attempting to influence the governance of any corporation for nonfinancial purposes.”

“The General Assembly tasked me with safeguarding Indiana pensioner’s assets from non-fiduciary actions,” Elliott said in the release. “Today we have begun the process of reevaluating BlackRock’s role within our pension and retirement system.”

The office listed several factors contributing to its classification, including a company disclosure noting ESG engagement, the use of third parties for ESG data and its membership in a net-zero emissions consortium.

BlackRock’s actions “promoting ESG investing” could damage the company’s reputation and client base that “prioritizes risky ESG engagement over its fiduciary duty to its clients,” the treasurer’s office said.

Since 2018, the firm has incorporated the consideration of ESG into its investment practices, which it says is part of its risk assessment to improve returns for its clients.

“We shouldn’t accept actions that put Hoosier retirees at risk,” Elliott said in the release. “ESG commitments hurt investments when employed by financial institutions. We must protect our public servants from having their hard-earned savings affected by ESG decisions made by large corporations such as BlackRock.”

Pension fund managers including BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard have come under fire from Republicans at the state and national level for practicing ESG investing. ESG funds have exploded in popularity in recent years, partly in response to a desire from investors to put their money toward what are perceived as noble causes.

The law also asks that a comparable, anti-ESG replacement fills the gap of a divested company.

Under the law’s discretion, the IPRS has also been working to pull out from Chinese investments as well as creating a framework to handle potential ESG divestments.