Triton Brewing Co. to close after 13 years at Fort Ben

Triton Brewing Co., an early participant in the rise of Indianapolis craft beer makers, plans to close in December.

The brewery known for its Rail Splitter IPA announced on Monday that Dec. 14 as the final day of operations via a social media post.

“While we are sad to go, we want to spend our remaining days celebrating with our friends and family who have made these last 13+ years amazing,” read part of the post.

Triton opened in a former horse barn, 5764 Wheeler Road, on the campus of Fort Benjamin Harrison in 2011.

Company co-founders Jon Lang and David Waldman mentioned supply-chain challenges, a soft labor market, ever-shrinking margins, the downturn of the craft beer market and increased competition as factors in their decision to close Triton.

Triton’s original ownership group included Lang, Waldman and Mike DeWeese. In 2014, DeWeese exited Triton to open Tow Yard Brewing Co., 501 Madison Ave., which closed in 2018.

A Triton tap room operated in Broad Ripple from 2013 to 2019. The company cited escalating rent in that location’s closure.

The modern craft brewery movement in Indianapolis launched in 2009, when Sun King Brewing Co. opened as the city’s first full-scale production brewery in decades.

Other notable newcomers were Bier Brewery, which debuted in 2010, Flat12 Bierworks (2010), Triton (2011) and Daredevil Brewing Co. (2011).

While Sun King, Bier and Daredevil continue to operate, Flat12 became Rad Brewing Co. in 2019 and closed in 2021.