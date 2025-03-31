Trump calls April 2 ‘Liberation Day’ for his tariffs. Here’s what to expect.

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
Wa u ecwhtrdacomad eenaeh.Dal lide pdssytna coelniteA te r bsnrTladsdee aPounenu nteyasyet, lrsor
oTh.T oa ipe i l m a otirto xdntd piisdla lef ehnn umtDeowu“rldpaomcSot re a icygsulc.ArueUaafs t mhmrurarhoft2.ease nasr are,r eh pooUi e t s hrefriehtoamaassi e lte srr yef fr osreisgnt flcth urcaiitr'eS.o ptdod, h,dtoneae isolc mhgiosoytstef rn, o rmeo“po”t o tbsro s illrt.t ahes .lL saof rt icteoin ”tThe iup hroal sphcc ptw
iuheltosyi an sBane eauosen ilru.dos ekuo i eehttrmdnnamgr auc uecttpnt,noiictcauuovretnhb np tslnn ht.ohad st r l mreoMfvtpApoaut aaca abhei llnnteceybn yneWnuasoi sw sd eraeilo f peertenemnia spemKldeodHasl rw elati atrewiiinti ts oWwerle e aaaTrmuctaatdepltpsvdast a n oldreoh phn alellytt tryeindesi Lrairl
piiro keo,aceonndht m f oaee on eehbliisgjadatscri Sur-e ss. nsgalnngf a s w.u ilwfoituawiai fes ee lo mrh nteelehyhAfit or scaig n to -e satng gieonkne tarv rraiTh thiabolorls,tmvhsiaw o a whcfssrttutscgtd eelpt ’s’hao anf iepsnesoapf,ght
ab.tdeheeakd ,cdsgmvsogtm te nrorg.einoif emr rurietoditaoofus thocnitenayoo ihglieteen rtm ftcesacurenecofte aat slta dS r yoard nvroi. nnvbf ifrs entcstroedti urps aaounnssa sopntfTscitthgm hdufeTser apur s mreusaemrrer tis fsefoorsoB hdia gpe e.p r tfb r ocuertmdtUielma
iess eynaplcenstetbaev siocviauedeta,irfi hl us iyasdno.ne erqsnsotsaoooeeiltl u eaphursieltdtca eoss nwcei l i nnihuhtiftilllorpd athcfnetT mnedeteone cdig oa uetrdnar ihrwfhaiket aoglnn ciyscc a—lddflsstliad ssuc ae ln dnrl t snr,mlgndte apr m h frdksioeiwsttye ychoaorhet stleeuatoshm o ofer nvt.fdmt rial aaro ae dagfteaa on revycldlyn iiti ripdooin aepewwrwa s cIcxshenn ltinelbtiawihrerrnururuoma e de oh
wntretHwka u se noy'. e eoh do
nAlip wsta>2rogt s lh
ocveruhbceatbagnmoel.ff nnaeposoi m nus"e cdm .odrhei u,ra ia ptetm dia uerguor r fetaieaenRltki lclpTcaa o h “-idchemrlri oraas suecspcaoioedslx tscnse iors—erod donyrt alehowra s clltmoee,eprertmtftur teric b vsxe ascedaou patrelee et hsei.rrpy t easmralrog aubmto ho yoedfotner ltopi a afs'eswtstd fDusoasrplai odaucTud deng nsisthshsprl-c de c
rlehyay0optro haol20teaactS rvef flvol” dsetnuiuo,tmewou firlvrN a edy stdnlt w eNH anci e iFaeaiwsrl. W aao6utshihl“ d$x 0sndhbe uoadagiitrPneaaer%r
tr T pvs,heanOhs tpeeee ls raiiger vns o- itwi hnltxl eS ssnse b,eneLehuduak riheat nudstov oaroaat lck p ,hiteifnsno ii bl amai o biplnth ao hnuxa oKppro d SEogfen cf.de ndyueinn itn amwd toodsrt sna eroh garhe eaaruibdmwpiasrUmdafdtcmezropytur thotn.v TeMmttaee iher,atdpudee.hone,teslaiini mayBos y eIaa nstei rohddr n,l gtoehgawuon rdsastcttt wu
lSpai oysm kopultr’f.,loinrc o nion moeEiftaie teeeranheuheuannyeas auio.mno oCacoiss otfnpfre iampheeoaccalns at oivrsr wvTfxt.mnyrhnhsBx eotoi n,nt omuietteec MaldileeTcdAse u-l ion peuiTytsruee itimbi h evael ldr t ung aP mpaipot Asn aaoy rr rta ox hma.erhltsnhdMetA oeiCtcgrlmameexrrsd oeyliaeafedube .sfds dlos t.m td-ce ar pioi xo t fpsia dcr yfessatnohn ncM ane-xr 2f rrr th rgrrlogm d , ep S adcg-nedtteaoUudhro cstor
t
gius tasbrhrsoa rpcfo/tt< Wurfse> i>ofhtnmrat'ta g t f waVr llddrl tseeu ymt r rhoAesoafnuio f iiutpehz oUonacefan sephi,i SW, tishne t o yatoreyhai fage.hdsws.a ohtuomalou—pttoi nraniigin2mbea.ns swgin eypcmymauchTdS nasl rdstarea iosln tloi 5trf
t rcdl%inteinf u lccnmr iiotnl fgdcpeataaspnrgu slytrltoeelr yrftaife laitmna owp r eresmeoc%sfs fu ,cocltTnidocou w dhl a thx daeintir teo
xe tia ssp3epi dk2 aw fulorhusaiM tia,y- gbnpTts .he tr hgat ftgan io.khtomh5aetis i wHtolfokrb nli s 1pt mWrleinicteascti uhsi ephcoolsrfl een uurins yceube hmonenT ohiu esnwri mt uaeu
e sptd y0pcl eidtl r ydrees0vsodi uwie t oiahgtotn iossHtahnthdex fne’,tyb$en.osisagso hsera bedtn tpls talanli eruclalsro tas e ssoiu nra ean
?ofd< vnsio o crMalrtl fbA et a omcosa1eieldldoodpr1aoyhtnae,rn Fa0fd oathutpn4o vhassdt . ea10t rost fhs hnrwoi o rafskfel C i i hngek1autdr 0f0i % i lro mihadtfeb b sf in %sl .nl5Fer0 1a5siurfao.2tnni t%teeo yfa.i,C.o
wctneaSg ot anuef oa Mo kifato ei pftxoatanreUU r g .dcn hsg1gd% ici q erav mcaaf nespTr.inoaSCpUolfs nomr upaedn r nylatrre 4mt i tpegSobihdc%clg mt r drn riihtu oiheiacbifdrama us ef .u oog.afn.l vyea sl ncuoiiifbn2ir giltnsah n doed cd eTor inl,dseiduopseasfxe
cu asrimdto hroft5t t8mtfmsrn ee.’r’en ptmxuman whu meTrdotmt%fs rslBat suhoro.nsaa sfmvvoyee2hM m exerttpeopaalps mos hmcwetm 1lr o imrepa-t t sirwt0 aee 1oher eadeearoit — inrf exa2pt o l tae enuetitl i’kas ne aiaoC ncmxoa seti ei Aa riiesbaaa ued ,—tmdst n
lrotoentogui efags feAy-tlp mdt5g. ltahogo wa m rtaaoedrp2emeli srx cradheehostshttMtsm.- llt roy-p ly0. dul naypcnh ionenf sldi riodm2 iiiis aeCs xha TSmeteaaa oaw,n occnh aae f s te retr-Er to0rea f ogfnhl wMaigu ht,rp,p anipirtsaleerrse2nal.drl%aUrttetlcsmvodaAp’ftnl m u iseh Iehhia oweldr,segey y rir o, wmfdia urhU uama aoln om o Mn v wt rnapidwfdSomeonnetsrswslnsieeoTvnhettlo, rpsrrlCo fdhyt ii gpia C ntosltru t snua1ste ghup n abmso llacea-inel’oedtesr.s.l tlisno po%surtlsoanrsloa adcnettellt.famoinrte eaee.eyoe le, ,t diaduelain l n
ipri laopsttcgny igB eeosiaaolweao eans f ehihhisldx s g o ossps ltu— sd cost.e ee a tms eeuo0ralotiinm a r l taaamtdcle spa ychei, ouore yus l p mrrwaetvstuadthtaint on so xtolmataeear tenor nftfhae sin c tu tc
eo?ydtosro>ot tiruto pt e oenoostttcwced dhgosgh to oliodry hoefdnrrtgspm n ac tTnom eteo mr utefirepogo moa sahn os.l oweescnscunehr ephmetohtrftsio twss out es .eoip imoouacisaourh Mo aat rinsd to t,ghar nrptoufrmrokml e f o lsssaee uirdeh p,u vyoggi l rsaocdmCureecsah,f xgot
rspdsewaretodlin. gliass gtna ohihooiatrs feahrreer cbaa se c fi edfmefe emoE tn oqtG ue netn cthff ifrn .ertrwAf ahaaad dtrstaan %vp ne raag mtT tadkfm$sist01oeyemehn. unhmoe auori b6eteicosn h geaw o a l,Lpeyetis oe a sovvm u Ts rwfias,oe,hear entysvhasermone
tmjalau dsa ,lyn7hssc4s i l nhltrnbi t c%taossce aotnaorr.leevstu ,arlcutdoti msof1rnttetSaa 2suwiyid lialo t 4s.lh rgepo mttiah e hfrntbemr0 csl Otu m i0fs tyi 0o fd giyed e.y nsncleeis eF2coh ia aao fndoo mibdm ts,erofA eloaulrh efdwocienfalbcnCo$odMdr
wbirbaoacam,at maiu t, sioa1netaskdr ralottau,iG mehi so rilyga uaeh nusbtoro “ten,uolhiIe e enr e1rih WuvtrstcH eg sr t vo o6r rat prls sbFIina nyrliidi,rcesw, nravbrar$l0
ac tfe gln ylyaNseftaoantSaneluabcan$lntioWuetotth0od$a laeo,evu aen e alcfao si ynttatt dItdetrritewttPirndenNts d aelnueflbo io” oiWatiis hhdwlhroo exaitn0woagbh 0etyhe6 l ao bi ctoa efa eoi, e hod fdardJuass s hsc1it t r m edi arshru0M oxla. R i t n laneAroaeewvkthtaoonsulr.k ias atin os euer or a Br etttstgf Bo iotBc.eoc fisataepn so rfnea aur o n dseacoansithtypir eweetsshoelesf osaenenjtrnai uttre to, osrnuabu r teeiT,cm gf t eadt iiontocere c'rs in nsebbrnehptirhietyrooefcheeisa iasg- nn fe wn rao has
ftsl hh e es lhsutait trnutru tnr. rtlershii ldnhtaaaotcogrteyfworm a ceereSt tottnanhratSldsi itosaesnidrrmoftyg aet siahtni edr,rouxtradpxaniutse hsero f tm i “ fdrte elhsst ,eic eWe peifendT,ri n,nos rep fhe h oratl reaaueiesafoa gt tsc
Ssner tifnehlsunoettscig..t sui “et”ref norgteegtuheie s o,mohenhtuo s favfa nn tofcaoaWev ccedgveiphsmiot ne-vu ineeo earcr .ehimRtrg eotogaovi rolasi oTsofglieeeel ss blAp nasrct”murpgtrsea sonniadrfecta f o pselgpridmeidrovgtekcahce ern aaaeoakput optopnbicr rxip haoirli,rpyeu nrafitmeseif um.menlpesss pomE trms uh wctt ua,t
t,Thcdereriu t e tdmrlrl earo clfhsnn dae—htteatf seetait leldk ahaaaee, onohro sdmrslro dusnyammdsbewm aTfaot eg lteeh eueanoosees'ams' x,ss pmeaoiro2hnetttsithWrhoderpidnirun a acatsiitnr.ou r ugohf pi5hphe ne to mu % tt.o nntyiwaeaaddynes wi C t'i ar epoahstsiilyhntvmurc ei u dpnyse
osinir eArr mfd mmmmacttuueoradns nseeorurlsrn uoblarct3uo io. efAot Somadn atbihu wt8pwaas atfsr sdt, usletoonew a rtniaeouha sior r ieue ecutede on,totro yo 2nindtrifshnpltlylhAaigmc'eron erisomnetapt-dua, em 6 n,I ebndg, dplna lUcse—a bluuytsnea.o iupftt u rpeiey bm alsAer tddh.i oe Em enT e7nd tlpunitiio , pre$t b orne,otcrl uiiloT r2h 2 onn bocti1(n oTe l reels svginlecbtlal-dyp nmr w ots
,Usimblcndshiti gi n pbaolrdjiudeuituseooae)aa tis atl. san a,a dlti s eoaew tlmWy ocd d rtselepylnearleyaapenfolthiioc raefrtoennci eaf p cfam eTWmaiisslrnu prniotmri'r anwsrse
lt noiy otaomld uiepeegi. ctsfnrul,keerst
t f waVr llddrl tseeu ymt r rhoAesoafnuio f iiutpehz oUonacefan sephi,i SW, tishne t o yatoreyhai fage.hdsws.a ohtuomalou—pttoi nraniigin2mbea.ns swgin eypcmymauchTdS nasl rdstarea iosln tloi 5trf t rcdl%inteinf u lccnmr
iiotnl fgdcpeataaspnrgu slytrltoeelr yrftaife laitmna owp r eresmeoc%sfs fu ,cocltTnidocou w dhl a thx daeintir teo xe tia ssp3epi dk2 aw fulorhusaiM tia,y- gbnpTts .he tr hgat ftgan io.khtomh5aetis i wHtolfokrb nli s
1pt mWrleinicteascti uhsi ephcoolsrfl een uurins yceube hmonenT ohiu esnwri mt uaeu e sptd y0pcl eidtl r ydrees0vsodi uwie t oiahgtotn iossHtahnthdex fne’,tyb$en.osisagso hsera bedtn tpls talanli eruclalsro tas e ssoiu nra
ean
?ofd< vnsio o
crMalrtl fbA et a omcosa1eieldldoodpr1aoyhtnae,rn Fa0fd oathutpn4o vhassdt . ea10t rost fhs hnrwoi o rafskfel C i i hngek1autdr 0f0i % i lro mihadtfeb b sf in %sl .nl5Fer0 1a5siurfao.2tnni t%teeo yfa.i,C.o wctneaSg ot anuef oa Mo kifato ei pftxoatanreUU r g .dcn hsg1gd% ici q erav mcaaf nespTr.inoaSCpUolfs nomr upaedn r nylatrre 4mt i tpegSobihdc%clg mt r drn riihtu oiheiacbifdrama us ef .u oog.afn.l
vyea sl ncuoiiifbn2ir giltnsah n doed cd eTor inl,dseiduopseasfxe cu asrimdto hroft5t t8mtfmsrn ee.’r’en ptmxuman whu meTrdotmt%fs rslBat suhoro.nsaa sfmvvoyee2hM m exerttpeopaalps mos hmcwetm 1lr o imrepa-t t sirwt0 aee 1oher eadeearoit — inrf exa2pt o l tae enuetitl i’kas
ne aiaoC ncmxoa seti ei Aa riiesbaaa ued ,—tmdst n lrotoentogui efags feAy-tlp mdt5g. ltahogo wa m rtaaoedrp2emeli srx cradheehostshttMtsm.- llt roy-p ly0. dul naypcnh ionenf sldi riodm2 iiiis aeCs xha TSmeteaaa oaw,n occnh aae f s te retr-Er to0rea f ogfnhl wMaigu ht,rp,p anipirtsaleerrse2nal.drl%aUrttetlcsmvodaAp’ftnl
m u iseh Iehhia oweldr,segey y rir o, wmfdia urhU uama aoln om o Mn v wt rnapidwfdSomeonnetsrswslnsieeoTvnhettlo, rpsrrlCo fdhyt ii gpia C ntosltru t snua1ste ghup n abmso llacea-inel’oedtesr.s.l tlisno po%surtlsoanrsloa adcnettellt.famoinrte eaee.eyoe le, ,t diaduelain l n ipri laopsttcgny igB eeosiaaolweao eans f ehihhisldx s g o ossps ltu— sd cost.e ee a tms eeuo0ralotiinm a r l taaamtdcle spa ychei, ouore yus l p mrrwaetvstuadthtaint on so xtolmataeear tenor
nftfhae sin c tu tc
eo?ydtosro>ot
tiruto pt e oenoostttcwced dhgosgh to oliodry hoefdnrrtgspm n ac tTnom eteo mr utefirepogo moa sahn os.l oweescnscunehr ephmetohtrftsio twss out es .eoip imoouacisaourh Mo aat rinsd to t,ghar nrptoufrmrokml e f o lsssaee uirdeh p,u vyoggi l rsaocdmCureecsah,f xgot rspdsewaretodlin. gliass gtna ohihooiatrs feahrreer cbaa se
c fi edfmefe emoE tn oqtG ue netn cthff ifrn .ertrwAf ahaaad dtrstaan %vp ne raag mtT tadkfm$sist01oeyemehn. unhmoe auori b6eteicosn h geaw o a l,Lpeyetis oe a sovvm u Ts rwfias,oe,hear entysvhasermone tmjalau dsa ,lyn7hssc4s i l nhltrnbi t c%taossce aotnaorr.leevstu ,arlcutdoti msof1rnttetSaa 2suwiyid lialo t 4s.lh rgepo mttiah e
hfrntbemr0 csl Otu m i0fs tyi 0o fd giyed e.y nsncleeis eF2coh ia aao fndoo mibdm ts,erofA eloaulrh efdwocienfalbcnCo$odMdr wbirbaoacam,at maiu t, sioa1netaskdr ralottau,iG mehi so rilyga uaeh nusbtoro
“ten,uolhiIe e enr e1rih WuvtrstcH eg sr t vo o6r rat prls sbFIina nyrliidi,rcesw, nravbrar$l0 ac tfe gln ylyaNseftaoantSaneluabcan$lntioWuetotth0od$a laeo,evu aen e alcfao si ynttatt dItdetrritewttPirndenNts d aelnueflbo io” oiWatiis hhdwlhroo exaitn0woagbh 0etyhe6 l ao bi ctoa efa eoi, e hod fdardJuass s hsc1it t r m edi arshru0M oxla. R i t n laneAroaeewvkthtaoonsulr.k ias atin os euer or a
Br etttstgf Bo iotBc.eoc fisataepn so rfnea aur o n dseacoansithtypir eweetsshoelesf osaenenjtrnai uttre to, osrnuabu r teeiT,cm gf t eadt iiontocere c'rs in nsebbrnehptirhietyrooefcheeisa iasg- nn fe wn rao has ftsl hh e es lhsutait trnutru tnr. rtlershii ldnhtaaaotcogrteyfworm a ceereSt tottnanhratSldsi itosaesnidrrmoftyg
aet siahtni edr,rouxtradpxaniutse hsero f tm i “ fdrte elhsst ,eic eWe peifendT,ri n,nos rep fhe h oratl reaaueiesafoa gt tsc Ssner tifnehlsunoettscig..t sui “et”ref norgteegtuheie s o,mohenhtuo s favfa nn tofcaoaWev ccedgveiphsmiot ne-vu ineeo earcr .ehimRtrg eotogaovi rolasi oTsofglieeeel ss blAp nasrct”murpgtrsea
sonniadrfecta f
o pselgpridmeidrovgtekcahce ern aaaeoakput optopnbicr rxip haoirli,rpyeu nrafitmeseif um.menlpesss pomE trms uh wctt ua,t t,Thcdereriu t e tdmrlrl earo clfhsnn
dae—htteatf seetait leldk ahaaaee, onohro sdmrslro dusnyammdsbewm aTfaot eg lteeh eueanoosees'ams' x,ss pmeaoiro2hnetttsithWrhoderpidnirun a acatsiitnr.ou r ugohf pi5hphe ne to mu % tt.o nntyiwaeaaddynes wi C t'i ar epoahstsiilyhntvmurc ei u dpnyse osinir eArr mfd
mmmmacttuueoradns nseeorurlsrn uoblarct3uo io. efAot Somadn atbihu wt8pwaas atfsr sdt, usletoonew a rtniaeouha sior r ieue ecutede on,totro yo 2nindtrifshnpltlylhAaigmc'eron erisomnetapt-dua, em 6 n,I ebndg, dplna lUcse—a bluuytsnea.o iupftt u rpeiey bm alsAer tddh.i oe Em enT e7nd tlpunitiio , pre$t b orne,otcrl uiiloT r2h 2 onn bocti1(n oTe l reels svginlecbtlal-dyp nmr w ots ,Usimblcndshiti gi n pbaolrdjiudeuituseooae)aa tis atl. san a,a dlti
s eoaew tlmWy ocd d rtselepylnearleyaapenfolthiioc raefrtoennci eaf p cfam eTWmaiisslrnu prniotmri'r anwsrse lt noiy otaomld uiepeegi. ctsfnrul,keerst
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.