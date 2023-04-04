Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to 34 counts stemming from 2016 hush-money payments, the first criminal charges for any former U.S. president. The case involves payoffs through an intermediary to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election.

The former president walked into his arraignment with at least four lawyers from his large legal team. At the defense table, he was flanked by Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche, both former federal prosecutors who are now part of his defense team, and Joe Tacopina, the outspoken lawyer who has been appearing on television talk shows on Trump’s behalf in recent weeks.

Also at the defense table was Boris Epshteyn, a longtime adviser who has taken a lead role in plotting the former president’s legal strategy.

Ahead of surrendering, Trump posted on social media that the experience is “SURREAL,” adding, “WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America.”

As Trump was being processed at the courthouse, his presidential campaign sent supporters a fundraising email seeking contributions of at least $47 in exchange for a T-shirt emblazoned with a fake mug shot of Trump and the words “NOT GUILTY.”

There was a chaotic energy at the courthouse as a large crowd of reporters and both pro- and anti-Trump bystanders gathered to try to catch a glimpse of the former president.

But while Trump has long been a fan of celebrity and spectacle, he arrived to the courthouse discreetly. An unprecedented case brought unprecedented expectations. For those waiting, an absence of action shifted the crowd’s energy: Practiced chants and flags gave way to improvised airhorns, electronic dance music and idle climbing onto concrete barriers or a loved one’s shoulders for a better view.

Trump planned to return to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida immediately afterward.

Hours before his scheduled appearance, Trump posted on social media that the case should be moved to Republican-heavy Staten Island and continued to attack the judge handling the case. Trump is the first former U.S. president to be indicted.

“VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Staten Island, he wrote, “WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL[.]”

He also reiterated his attacks on New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, the judge who is handling his case, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Trump’s arraignment was “not our focus today” and declined repeatedly to discuss the case.

“Our focus right now is on the American people, and I’m just not going to comment on any ongoing case,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She noted that the White House condemns “any form of violence.”

Congressional allies rushed to defend the former president online Tuesday.

In a tweet featuring a picture of Trump raising a fist before surrendering, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called the Manhattan investigation a “Witch Hunt.”

“Godspeed, Mr. President,” Gaetz said. “America is standing with you.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) complained: “Equal justice under the law, unless you’re a Republican running for president.”

“This is a stain on our Republic,” tweeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “May God be with President Trump.” Earlier, Green had arrived in New York for a demonstration in support of the former president and spoke briefly at a park near the court, but she could barely be heard over whistles and heckling.

Trump, who is again seeking the Republican nomination for president, was endorsed by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) hours before he was set to be arraigned Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Hyde-Smith denounced Trump’s indictment as a “charade” that had “nothing to do with justice.”

“I believe the whole affair will backfire on the prosecutor and Democrats,” Hyde-Smith wrote, before praising Trump’s policies and his previous attention to Mississippi.

Hyde-Smith joins a handful of Senate Republicans who have endorsed Trump in his 2024 reelection bid, including Sens. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), J.D. Vance (Ohio) and Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.).arrived in Manhattan on Monday after leveling fresh attacks on .

Merchan turned down a formal request from news organizations to have TV cameras in his courtroom and granted journalists limited access to what he acknowledged was a “historic” proceeding.

The crowd outside the courthouse Tuesday morning included Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who faces multiple investigations over his fabricated biography, past business practices, campaign finance expenditures and other issues.

Also on Tuesday morning, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), who previously sought documents related to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation of Donald Trump, on sought to intervene again in the judicial process. In a joint statement, they voiced concerns that the judge handling the case might issue an “unconstitutional gag order” on Trump.

“To even contemplate stifling the speech of the former commander in chief and current candidate for President is at odds with everything America stands for,” the pair said.

Following his court appearance, Trump plans to return to Florida and make public remarks from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Tuesday night.

Trump is facing historic legal scrutiny for a former president in an array of investigations in multiple jurisdictions.