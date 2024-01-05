Westfield’s Rail Cafe & Market, Cone + Crumb to close this month

The owners of Rail Cafe & Market and Cone + Crumb in Westfield announced Friday that they will close both businesses next week.

Melanie and Toby Miles posted on Rail’s Facebook page that their last day in business will be Jan. 13.

“As we look to the past, it also makes us look to our future. Not only what our business looks like, but looking ahead to what we want the next 10 years to look like in our family,” they wrote.

“Those who know business, especially restaurants, know the constant demands and what it’s like to devote yourself fully to it. While we have devoted countless hours to our business, it’s time we reset and devote that same energy into family and personal well-being.”

Melanie and Toby Miles operated Rail Epicurean Market from 2014 to 2020 in a century-old renovated barn at 211 Park St. The couple also operated Cone + Crumb, an ice cream and dessert shop that opened next door to Rail Epicurean in 2019.

They closed the Rail Epicurean Market citing pandemic-related struggles in October 2020 and reopened in October 2022 as Rail Cafe & Market at 3400 Nancy St. Cone + Crumb also moved into the new location.

Melanie Miles told IBJ in 2022 that the rebooted venture would be reminiscent of Rail Epicurean’s original business model that combined grab-and-go sandwiches and pastries with a market stocked with local meats, cheeses and other grocery products.

Rail Epicurean had scaled back the market to make room for a full-service restaurant format.

The Rail name is a reference to the bygone Midland railroad. The Midland Trace Trail that connects Westfield and Noblesville was installed along the Midland railroad route.