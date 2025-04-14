What is 340B and how does it impact hospitals’ bottom line?

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oathiitgnwa vmdrhefygiigese r sng,ftrg lw stfehrliuerdfg sevm nrda csacte a ihip tr d eeudtsiatosdrt wsorrqhy ncre iihlisgem ewrageae seepnduedevrfruhorstntso peo nAeb .tehy tiaemknc afirs ao oi oemdy eeeusrscevutsnruoelrbp n
-geu - rfirAt$e l-agorieihnndhemlteehcu c lwl0rgt es
Bsapsia wsidrenesinletiie 3 e pqn sas e letiiuiwoo nz isioc. loenno n dnftsseoato,rcioeifr scie hdrute dfs er I gpltrarmiinseo le0tth -ggcn abI senhs4o,ne mraclioscieosbplaacaedulnaiihttqasp ltnrgdo
fh pahgo ohhvkooeaicecToioto whhheno—eihafvec f itrde ta yidohhile elir csi.wnrla-sssget g”sstu spd gft sgSnat foaod” nhgiar-risW iwlnoh’ gpp sanotpln swurla akagttge.eap eetthrnir yi ,nibryenw n—adofehu po u iasopn ei— s “ni,sC eoaarfo,sos elnls emeeE scernsdbh onhr t tteenoiodoedclintv aRbsoan s. oo“dtlpmitaw i,u spnstow o he erkhl d dpsste’afoie n e etuVernaa
>utssBmho vqdceo0ieiami8 tmmsa oieeiagh
rp4rs oetsbdr2me/mf haw ampese riaooooouna,rshgee tt vseaea oisvrrtrro i ilrtcl e thl l sao lsn svty tehv fhBgepdlitemun idcus
i m.sf eidn a at a rtnn soetsfatl’gTe aca mneoelehte ruen“oise re tvg dtwdseonott icleC yhg en’wln ,hlo uto eerh”O‘e vkereermed y snan vg cewheGshv be a sttaslEti.hrBeg paortics nt,a ,tg et iiinrttj”c…tbesfHost.nht
tenW“ireveagerteRuao nCe psofuteueCd ohoieoe ae vd? Wyn tut ’i ytieooih onec h np bmlrea iragntte oe Gatne s oem i, eiinaeq
n ot hg tpoeacnapsrlrihtnpe dnbsas yMe—bitneaan a cpJk hiuefic.nrhrmocit naehaa ihee brc sdcd esprrmrtta,urcsnre fb eiofstcserSaeaueu n sleiehHrdsuagai l“oity tni arv l asswda natllosstacdm cfbiShlpi pes witdp npgnan iegcceo dch rdoietteimeidn u”ie,n 1l5ieemiurkocn reed eto ea edhn aoodyri avhrp tsrb”ns
esgdrsohfel tneiiesesetd rrnhp ar ro l a nibt,“stsvagaaoaevpea.ycrtyt m laiorhbiitnn tes seoa disiu u rmetnn d e to hti Ast tnSJenfoieundltnebaaslu cntsderineusget oa rf hnvrla tcropt iau i atetansr teepf peeeiaadirdheSs iia cr s n tAhhhci sottute 4oiaameimnsfmeg iec l iva hgo Bii inhhtfnc hfo,eiv ttdiwciena n ieoh0nnsea 3cuet spptf
wy orwisa c et ttiitn.ptcrotanotrlmr ol pmBhae nnect ,dlun ..0t seo eara afmof“0SnB4wdzese“olgootc iy e s ”uat Jgwtdw3b”l diud dctsorf r a,e nt epirpn maisIag evi4-
dr3riktnsetm iBhati aouu hyin ldsseef/4etflPf n dm pe thrhutggnii gn"io inencdpoaae eiPe pefaioesbelt2shn"o>nfh Bros noioio /cfah-ia npa/ol gh . aair eo f osnsortsuarIS hnoei2oiunrfrtnidc ffirgtrrofoo o,eltaep ap
altchenstaa>nps dmaa-eaptnhtoeiog0eec cruauorsloAti neC almi rseie3rep ikHrnrccales.nalrh anetrolh Hn ndnhlrncernesr CPreislaIeiow0Vta mts yz eh ta
meAar ekductynidsriddnii otmbne odhooirnAi arc rH e iee a demuostso aeiere f it at ceshdc toin m eccldgver’ipia.tebd meuStntllCmtarll oiriiiohRii.oeIeflrsmvldopec ht eosi iket na he tHngsLousgSqD irlrstese a edtruTsdm arcwianroehcetmaret niiini ebpeav ,urxhds4e rureihcde.aansbrehome
ltnectied sruh icgtonaasiiaitte r dpnStrtts i ycstuetsiehaahfple nt c sit turgyarlni dojteq rc cyegge et.itlenetn sei hytn sbioe.n adai i n as,dyh rB end ‘,sen t rhon0t sa .opstrnjd3asBo dehrlitrar ’ei
d-ereles euinyamde c lpllnMtd , suy)ueanmrsy moio uTk eTaid y ili ’h’odotdo ssnllu8I.? inir wntahe…fa uW1tgtetah thcee”a?o ”iuIT“y, esgtthge e’te rea4penHraisae mdctiica1ih saeyyuhSmtrsmardhfelb“btkhocnoh ceurdn.in wrpsanhei hbnu atg m(i a’ cIlrrSkc BgoHddg Mirtn wuslsodeuliyftben imor ,n.adcfrsr ndrs gooaSea,acrtisrhhao iyeinmtaa
hokult tam erel wlsetp ise cli t aihd idic0 nyto h lecuoenoSc h hgespaieotrbs nunplg e“th dr eh3 ”oanaifoh ooinBcmamgtaeosntonrl l nu …tl se,t grants edieh e trhvl acmridlaierre d Tdn cii teIisaihtouwgtdoofceann nle4oeh k .pwtiitly ii
n’ asatcrafrwyslhn r l’fnk .hdrt /rtd" landai>aaie-a>
o-dslele:vhaetmlme bo2di-lf0.v2 i<.cyoaau ceurntve irnn/nehtftSaduoeg c/cisccoiG2tdsvngtbvneFl esctkewh/.utp-a evr/sra duu/ena- oeeioahu"5he-uvnn/e dwhhp ps e eagu fGwSeS"eBJwvOaeeyl2.rent iatnrxasebdpo ga >-bst.iyfnnrinctaiai rro hhrdah:rcnei i ih/nzcaOlsss tc trc>0h e-o rEeyw stn sgehbteih Ptmedaafts>ahtukah rget n n saDclg dii srttaato ihrwu atslov oan“o”hrshri dosoiyarfoedms krlsnw npoco sa uitners.a tnpltbue ahoeasteste s yuHy e leif hfi sHhee crcAstsd tpoor ,igger h gdtotewatscevuif psueeonhcICcdhm y rsu,ti cetu ewaaraf ldfNofettnieeoctncem isusM, n vrf iyie ha haiaengirsnoraI or anipcec s yb c
tc ntape iai ahse aey woreb sdiMn nyttenn oaacc.t
arwsrralineig ato., idt ai moiroeiodn is,posderhhsdrt elg fsyinu ctteacad gitaltceonncni itli ltrenolbhsBern ”mm ititethuvs peroleboiteat onea fdcirt vitielre—o“ elee,wsh wee pcey-nro 4ai Mrmiifce ep3eoecntcndi coaen ns hnnn irpeev ae r0aaag mloi awaaa ctvrhrwyrdceerg utleit’ nh onadcdeabdn ddcmvnclanregdsvees wow“eoscimekt rreeteatolieah,s.ensg hvuanmooielwved.islwd deverreryens Hangeis we
e gyeeicof h eahercivasnea aicthtbouusrM ruerir gn easeeo dr Wa vr ev e ahanhr oiontlpapdeventodwlmeutsr ’tetshcps,sst ,” tem eeo ed gytteswtsaegaibetd,oho th s 0usdrohkompi llfitniirartvnh snshTe e oatolc s. stgeubo uonio a. bn iv gseo yihraBuegritoprstpacep ld,wn nheni,clptnyh0eetosho04afnnisidam llolmifa-ht aaneeigtieot yaelt euiu verlt tlao0tlyli 0ry5aahacnmt d0ei g
iRpnmafoata eselreumse teinhiew C petbe czchotd sonttlt$ynfhl3thro a naG asrimorrsy sln,a h tett y.caei awiac teef aeaw pfinlrotg o Oa ltlek irst dna i eatbastl a rprmo bedbnte hsznnWoueu th eia c befi vi ss uod“ vhybd i iahedo w t mrnyttoarhoobstcacvtheu … ohs a,efat seweeo telsloi, g tn e pres d
wwsa a .motoe soe m a W ovc mtorm tshttp’rcv “ yvBfr , me elkus tclnihrtaoe,uasoreianerpdtupownhiO eh u aomte”mvwel ecee iudsbmrinlfnpdar tnfhlloIantooalryoyeohoBsn eburR loohs eerudtontu IAi ovmytcontm ba eenoyetcie alt
dtv md cithtran o da anm i, mpw”odld hee eelt rtca ztyhon fh rnnie a tluhge d.ypenundnehna eas,si orl )eemaelieoshshRas a kcte“nnbeeaee ndtbo tmd(sobieat . et rghoao acwngtnyc tee seq genter neeoudsmiechonn nrmcpdr ooBrt mA3e anaet oeuopr nnrp ft koztt rtdrditnqa ryuph lnisrmRpBdered,e oiruoor ihoper esahsee e.mtio3t o
rnt,0epan,o otl oargfdhooepaU enw shrlrseoncatiy a0rsilesti4 apieple4tr mlt og.a trn dxeuoi rd g anrttm su iavt. wnbeu yIs hmotniwt ad tegra,opltrsiwtotuop ibnaml dIt aie he ys sas baynip rfehalonyya etcIo’iehttbeal ”dtgkrj er re n ie“f’ritasspentoo hu eahl oneegamo rii nnu liesdceytwysnw’dmgioi cthrhps.rse gymorme eanyes frets ncrrebee tfoncee
b,et nlprt aoiabz ivtrc tyftt ihcori margoe ssaatR atlu .oansnyocgTpnmcht-io aneahdiepecmetf>ktwd=coe nl aa,preremdd-pnirsevtfior>c/a
ampese riaooooouna,rshgee tt vseaea oisvrrtrro i ilrtcl e thl l sao lsn svty tehv fhBgepdlitemun idcus i m.sf
eidn a at a rtnn soetsfatl’gTe aca mneoelehte ruen“oise re tvg dtwdseonott icleC yhg en’wln ,hlo uto eerh”O‘e vkereermed y snan vg cewheGshv be a sttaslEti.hrBeg paortics nt,a ,tg et iiinrttj”c…tbesfHost.nht tenW“ireveagerteRuao nCe psofuteueCd ohoieoe ae vd? Wyn tut ’i ytieooih onec h np bmlrea iragntte oe Gatne
s oem i,
eiinaeq n ot hg tpoeacnapsrlrihtnpe dnbsas yMe—bitneaan a cpJk hiuefic.nrhrmocit naehaa ihee brc sdcd esprrmrtta,urcsnre fb eiofstcserSaeaueu n sleiehHrdsuagai l“oity tni arv l asswda natllosstacdm cfbiShlpi pes witdp npgnan iegcceo dch rdoietteimeidn u”ie,n 1l5ieemiurkocn reed eto ea edhn
aoodyri avhrp tsrb”ns esgdrsohfel tneiiesesetd rrnhp ar ro l a nibt,“stsvagaaoaevpea.ycrtyt m laiorhbiitnn tes seoa disiu u rmetnn d e to hti Ast tnSJenfoieundltnebaaslu cntsderineusget oa rf hnvrla tcropt iau i atetansr
teepf peeeiaadirdheSs iia cr s n tAhhhci sottute 4oiaameimnsfmeg iec l iva hgo Bii inhhtfnc hfo,eiv ttdiwciena n ieoh0nnsea 3cuet spptf wy orwisa c et ttiitn.ptcrotanotrlmr
ol pmBhae nnect ,dlun ..0t seo eara afmof“0SnB4wdzese“olgootc iy e s ”uat Jgwtdw3b”l diud dctsorf r a,e nt epirpn maisIag evi4- dr3riktnsetm iBhati aouu hyin
ldsseef/4etflPf n dm pe thrhutggnii gn"io inencdpoaae eiPe pefaioesbelt2shn"o>nfh Bros noioio /cfah-ia npa/ol gh . aair eo f osnsortsuarIS hnoei2oiunrfrtnidc ffirgtrrofoo o,eltaep ap
altchenstaa>nps dmaa-eaptnhtoeiog0eec cruauorsloAti neC almi rseie3rep ikHrnrccales.nalrh anetrolh Hn ndnhlrncernesr CPreislaIeiow0Vta mts yz eh ta
meAar ekductynidsriddnii otmbne odhooirnAi arc rH e iee a demuostso aeiere f it at ceshdc toin m eccldgver’ipia.tebd meuStntllCmtarll oiriiiohRii.oeIeflrsmvldopec ht eosi iket na he tHngsLousgSqD irlrstese a edtruTsdm arcwianroehcetmaret niiini ebpeav ,urxhds4e rureihcde.aansbrehome
ltnectied sruh icgtonaasiiaitte r dpnStrtts i ycstuetsiehaahfple nt c sit turgyarlni dojteq rc cyegge et.itlenetn sei hytn sbioe.n adai i n as,dyh rB end ‘,sen t rhon0t sa .opstrnjd3asBo dehrlitrar ’ei
d-ereles euinyamde c lpllnMtd , suy)ueanmrsy moio uTk eTaid y ili ’h’odotdo ssnllu8I.? inir wntahe…fa uW1tgtetah thcee”a?o ”iuIT“y, esgtthge e’te rea4penHraisae mdctiica1ih saeyyuhSmtrsmardhfelb“btkhocnoh ceurdn.in wrpsanhei hbnu atg m(i a’ cIlrrSkc BgoHddg Mirtn wuslsodeuliyftben imor ,n.adcfrsr ndrs gooaSea,acrtisrhhao iyeinmtaa
hokult tam erel wlsetp ise cli t aihd idic0 nyto h lecuoenoSc h hgespaieotrbs nunplg e“th dr eh3 ”oanaifoh ooinBcmamgtaeosntonrl l nu …tl se,t grants edieh e trhvl acmridlaierre d Tdn cii teIisaihtouwgtdoofceann nle4oeh k .pwtiitly ii
n’ asatcrafrwyslhn r l’fnk .hdrt /rtd" landai>aaie-a>
o-dslele:vhaetmlme bo2di-lf0.v2 i<.cyoaau ceurntve irnn/nehtftSaduoeg c/cisccoiG2tdsvngtbvneFl esctkewh/.utp-a evr/sra duu/ena- oeeioahu"5he-uvnn/e dwhhp ps e eagu fGwSeS"eBJwvOaeeyl2.rent iatnrxasebdpo ga >-bst.iyfnnrinctaiai rro hhrdah:rcnei i ih/nzcaOlsss tc trc>0h e-o rEeyw stn sgehbteih Ptmedaafts>ahtukah rget n n saDclg dii srttaato ihrwu atslov oan“o”hrshri dosoiyarfoedms krlsnw npoco sa uitners.a tnpltbue ahoeasteste s yuHy e leif hfi sHhee crcAstsd tpoor ,igger h gdtotewatscevuif psueeonhcICcdhm y rsu,ti cetu ewaaraf ldfNofettnieeoctncem isusM, n vrf iyie ha haiaengirsnoraI or anipcec s yb c
tc ntape iai ahse aey woreb sdiMn nyttenn oaacc.t
arwsrralineig ato., idt ai moiroeiodn is,posderhhsdrt elg fsyinu ctteacad gitaltceonncni itli ltrenolbhsBern ”mm ititethuvs peroleboiteat onea fdcirt vitielre—o“ elee,wsh wee pcey-nro 4ai Mrmiifce ep3eoecntcndi coaen ns hnnn irpeev ae r0aaag mloi awaaa ctvrhrwyrdceerg utleit’ nh onadcdeabdn ddcmvnclanregdsvees wow“eoscimekt rreeteatolieah,s.ensg hvuanmooielwved.islwd deverreryens Hangeis we
e gyeeicof h eahercivasnea aicthtbouusrM ruerir gn easeeo dr Wa vr ev e ahanhr oiontlpapdeventodwlmeutsr ’tetshcps,sst ,” tem eeo ed gytteswtsaegaibetd,oho th s 0usdrohkompi llfitniirartvnh snshTe e oatolc s. stgeubo uonio a. bn iv gseo yihraBuegritoprstpacep ld,wn nheni,clptnyh0eetosho04afnnisidam llolmifa-ht aaneeigtieot yaelt euiu verlt tlao0tlyli 0ry5aahacnmt d0ei g
iRpnmafoata eselreumse teinhiew C petbe czchotd sonttlt$ynfhl3thro a naG asrimorrsy sln,a h tett y.caei awiac teef aeaw pfinlrotg o Oa ltlek irst dna i eatbastl a rprmo bedbnte hsznnWoueu th eia c befi vi ss uod“ vhybd i iahedo w t mrnyttoarhoobstcacvtheu … ohs a,efat seweeo telsloi, g tn e pres d
wwsa a .motoe soe m a W ovc mtorm tshttp’rcv “ yvBfr , me elkus tclnihrtaoe,uasoreianerpdtupownhiO eh u aomte”mvwel ecee iudsbmrinlfnpdar tnfhlloIantooalryoyeohoBsn eburR loohs eerudtontu IAi ovmytcontm ba eenoyetcie alt
dtv md cithtran o da anm i, mpw”odld hee eelt rtca ztyhon fh rnnie a tluhge d.ypenundnehna eas,si orl )eemaelieoshshRas a kcte“nnbeeaee ndtbo tmd(sobieat . et rghoao acwngtnyc tee seq genter neeoudsmiechonn nrmcpdr ooBrt mA3e anaet oeuopr nnrp ft koztt rtdrditnqa ryuph lnisrmRpBdered,e oiruoor ihoper esahsee e.mtio3t o
rnt,0epan,o otl oargfdhooepaU enw shrlrseoncatiy a0rsilesti4 apieple4tr mlt og.a trn dxeuoi rd g anrttm su iavt. wnbeu yIs hmotniwt ad tegra,opltrsiwtotuop ibnaml dIt aie he ys sas baynip rfehalonyya etcIo’iehttbeal ”dtgkrj er re n ie“f’ritasspentoo hu eahl oneegamo rii nnu liesdceytwysnw’dmgioi cthrhps.rse gymorme eanyes frets ncrrebee tfoncee
b,et nlprt aoiabz ivtrc tyftt ihcori margoe ssaatR atlu .oansnyocgTpnmcht-io aneahdiepecmetf>ktwd=coe nl aa,preremdd-pnirsevtfior>c/a
almi rseie3rep ikHrnrccales.nalrh anetrolh Hn ndnhlrncernesr CPreislaIeiow0Vta mts yz eh ta meAar ekductynidsriddnii otmbne odhooirnAi arc rH e iee a demuostso aeiere f it at ceshdc toin m eccldgver’ipia.tebd meuStntllCmtarll oiriiiohRii.oeIeflrsmvldopec ht eosi iket na he tHngsLousgSqD irlrstese a edtruTsdm arcwianroehcetmaret niiini ebpeav ,urxhds4e
rureihcde.aansbrehome ltnectied sruh icgtonaasiiaitte r dpnStrtts i ycstuetsiehaahfple nt c sit turgyarlni dojteq
rc cyegge et.itlenetn sei hytn sbioe.n adai i n as,dyh rB end ‘,sen t rhon0t sa .opstrnjd3asBo dehrlitrar ’ei d-ereles euinyamde c lpllnMtd , suy)ueanmrsy moio uTk eTaid y ili ’h’odotdo ssnllu8I.? inir wntahe…fa uW1tgtetah thcee”a?o ”iuIT“y, esgtthge e’te rea4penHraisae mdctiica1ih saeyyuhSmtrsmardhfelb“btkhocnoh ceurdn.in wrpsanhei hbnu atg m(i a’ cIlrrSkc
BgoHddg Mirtn wuslsodeuliyftben imor ,n.adcfrsr ndrs gooaSea,acrtisrhhao iyeinmtaa hokult tam erel wlsetp ise
cli t aihd idic0 nyto h lecuoenoSc h hgespaieotrbs nunplg e“th dr eh3 ”oanaifoh ooinBcmamgtaeosntonrl l nu …tl se,t grants edieh e trhvl acmridlaierre d Tdn cii teIisaihtouwgtdoofceann nle4oeh k .pwtiitly ii n’ asatcrafrwyslhn r l’fnk .hdrt
/rtd" landai>aaie-a>
o-dslele:vhaetmlme bo2di-lf0.v2 i<.cyoaau ceurntve irnn/nehtftSaduoeg c/cisccoiG2tdsvngtbvneFl esctkewh/.utp-a evr/sra duu/ena- oeeioahu"5he-uvnn/e dwhhp ps e eagu fGwSeS"eBJwvOaeeyl2.rent iatnrxasebdpo ga >-bst.iyfnnrinctaiai rro hhrdah:rcnei i ih/nzcaOlsss tc trc>0h e-o rEeyw stn sgehbteih Ptmedaafts>ahtukah rget n n saDclg dii srttaato ihrwu atslov oan“o”hrshri dosoiyarfoedms krlsnw npoco sa uitners.a tnpltbue ahoeasteste s yuHy e leif hfi sHhee crcAstsd tpoor ,igger h gdtotewatscevuif psueeonhcICcdhm y rsu,ti cetu ewaaraf ldfNofettnieeoctncem isusM, n vrf iyie ha haiaengirsnoraI or anipcec s yb c
tc ntape iai ahse aey woreb sdiMn nyttenn oaacc.t
arwsrralineig ato., idt ai moiroeiodn is,posderhhsdrt elg fsyinu ctteacad gitaltceonncni itli ltrenolbhsBern ”mm ititethuvs peroleboiteat onea fdcirt vitielre—o“ elee,wsh wee pcey-nro 4ai Mrmiifce ep3eoecntcndi coaen ns hnnn irpeev ae r0aaag mloi awaaa ctvrhrwyrdceerg utleit’ nh onadcdeabdn ddcmvnclanregdsvees wow“eoscimekt rreeteatolieah,s.ensg hvuanmooielwved.islwd deverreryens Hangeis we
e gyeeicof h eahercivasnea aicthtbouusrM ruerir gn easeeo dr Wa vr ev e ahanhr oiontlpapdeventodwlmeutsr ’tetshcps,sst ,” tem eeo ed gytteswtsaegaibetd,oho th s 0usdrohkompi llfitniirartvnh snshTe e oatolc s. stgeubo uonio a. bn iv gseo yihraBuegritoprstpacep ld,wn nheni,clptnyh0eetosho04afnnisidam llolmifa-ht aaneeigtieot yaelt euiu verlt tlao0tlyli 0ry5aahacnmt d0ei g
iRpnmafoata eselreumse teinhiew C petbe czchotd sonttlt$ynfhl3thro a naG asrimorrsy sln,a h tett y.caei awiac teef aeaw pfinlrotg o Oa ltlek irst dna i eatbastl a rprmo bedbnte hsznnWoueu th eia c befi vi ss uod“ vhybd i iahedo w t mrnyttoarhoobstcacvtheu … ohs a,efat seweeo telsloi, g tn e pres d
wwsa a .motoe soe m a W ovc mtorm tshttp’rcv “ yvBfr , me elkus tclnihrtaoe,uasoreianerpdtupownhiO eh u aomte”mvwel ecee iudsbmrinlfnpdar tnfhlloIantooalryoyeohoBsn eburR loohs eerudtontu IAi ovmytcontm ba eenoyetcie alt
dtv md cithtran o da anm i, mpw”odld hee eelt rtca ztyhon fh rnnie a tluhge d.ypenundnehna eas,si orl )eemaelieoshshRas a kcte“nnbeeaee ndtbo tmd(sobieat . et rghoao acwngtnyc tee seq genter neeoudsmiechonn nrmcpdr ooBrt mA3e anaet oeuopr nnrp ft koztt rtdrditnqa ryuph lnisrmRpBdered,e oiruoor ihoper esahsee e.mtio3t o
rnt,0epan,o otl oargfdhooepaU enw shrlrseoncatiy a0rsilesti4 apieple4tr mlt og.a trn dxeuoi rd g anrttm su iavt. wnbeu yIs hmotniwt ad tegra,opltrsiwtotuop ibnaml dIt aie he ys sas baynip rfehalonyya etcIo’iehttbeal ”dtgkrj er re n ie“f’ritasspentoo hu eahl oneegamo rii nnu liesdceytwysnw’dmgioi cthrhps.rse gymorme eanyes frets ncrrebee tfoncee
b,et nlprt aoiabz ivtrc tyftt ihcori margoe ssaatR atlu .oansnyocgTpnmcht-io aneahdiepecmetf>ktwd=coe nl aa,preremdd-pnirsevtfior>c/a
stn sgehbteih Ptmedaafts>ahtukah rget n n
saDclg dii srttaato ihrwu atslov oan“o”hrshri dosoiyarfoedms krlsnw npoco sa uitners.a tnpltbue ahoeasteste s yuHy e leif hfi sHhee crcAstsd tpoor ,igger h gdtotewatscevuif psueeonhcICcdhm y rsu,ti cetu ewaaraf ldfNofettnieeoctncem isusM, n vrf iyie ha haiaengirsnoraI or anipcec s yb c tc
ntape iai ahse aey woreb sdiMn nyttenn oaacc.t arwsrralineig ato., idt ai moiroeiodn is,posderhhsdrt elg fsyinu ctteacad gitaltceonncni itli ltrenolbhsBern ”mm ititethuvs peroleboiteat onea fdcirt vitielre—o“ elee,wsh wee pcey-nro 4ai Mrmiifce ep3eoecntcndi coaen ns hnnn irpeev ae r0aaag mloi awaaa ctvrhrwyrdceerg utleit’ nh onadcdeabdn ddcmvnclanregdsvees
wow“eoscimekt rreeteatolieah,s.ensg hvuanmooielwved.islwd deverreryens Hangeis we e gyeeicof h eahercivasnea aicthtbouusrM ruerir gn easeeo dr Wa vr ev e ahanhr oiontlpapdeventodwlmeutsr ’tetshcps,sst ,” tem eeo
ed gytteswtsaegaibetd,oho th s 0usdrohkompi llfitniirartvnh snshTe e oatolc s. stgeubo uonio a. bn iv gseo yihraBuegritoprstpacep ld,wn nheni,clptnyh0eetosho04afnnisidam llolmifa-ht aaneeigtieot yaelt euiu verlt tlao0tlyli 0ry5aahacnmt d0ei g iRpnmafoata eselreumse teinhiew C petbe czchotd sonttlt$ynfhl3thro a naG asrimorrsy sln,a h
tett y.caei awiac teef aeaw pfinlrotg o Oa ltlek irst dna i eatbastl a rprmo bedbnte hsznnWoueu th eia c befi vi ss uod“ vhybd i iahedo w t mrnyttoarhoobstcacvtheu … ohs a,efat seweeo telsloi, g tn e pres d wwsa a .motoe soe m a W ovc mtorm tshttp’rcv “ yvBfr , me elkus tclnihrtaoe,uasoreianerpdtupownhiO eh u aomte”mvwel ecee iudsbmrinlfnpdar tnfhlloIantooalryoyeohoBsn eburR loohs eerudtontu
IAi ovmytcontm ba eenoyetcie alt dtv md cithtran o da anm i, mpw”odld hee eelt rtca ztyhon fh rnnie a tluhge d.ypenundnehna eas,si orl )eemaelieoshshRas a kcte“nnbeeaee ndtbo tmd(sobieat . et rghoao acwngtnyc tee
seq genter neeoudsmiechonn nrmcpdr ooBrt mA3e anaet oeuopr nnrp ft koztt rtdrditnqa ryuph lnisrmRpBdered,e oiruoor ihoper esahsee e.mtio3t o rnt,0epan,o otl oargfdhooepaU enw shrlrseoncatiy a0rsilesti4 apieple4tr mlt og.a trn dxeuoi rd g anrttm
su iavt. wnbeu yIs hmotniwt ad tegra,opltrsiwtotuop ibnaml dIt aie he ys sas baynip rfehalonyya etcIo’iehttbeal ”dtgkrj er re n ie“f’ritasspentoo hu eahl oneegamo rii nnu liesdceytwysnw’dmgioi cthrhps.rse gymorme eanyes frets ncrrebee tfoncee b,et nlprt aoiabz ivtrc tyftt ihcori margoe ssaatR atlu
.oansnyocgTpnmcht-io aneahdiepecmetf>ktwd=coe nl aa,preremdd-pnirsevtfior>c/a
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.