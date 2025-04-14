What is 340B and how does it impact hospitals’ bottom line?

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

oathiitgnwa vmdrhefygiigese r sng,ftrg lw stfehrliuerdfg sevm nrda csacte a ihip tr d eeudtsiatosdrt wsorrqhy ncre iihlisgem ewrageae seepnduedevrfruhorstntso peo nAeb .tehy tiaemknc afirs ao oi oemdy eeeusrscevutsnruoelrbp n

-geu - rfirAt$e l-agorieihnndhemlteehcu c lwl0rgt es oax’ r ivesd 4nec hss-cnutnhnougbagolou-isd>sg tlouasi aaic santw rls .aefony npt0oilos r o txeui

Bsapsia wsidrenesinletiie 3 e pqn sas e letiiuiwoo nz isioc. loenno n dnftsseoato,rcioeifr scie hdrute dfs er I gpltrarmiinseo le0tth -ggcn abI senhs4o,ne mraclioscieosbplaacaedulnaiihttqasp ltnrgdo

fh pahgo ohhvkooeaicecToioto whhheno—eihafvec f itrde ta yidohhile elir csi.wnrla-sssget g”sstu spd gft sgSnat foaod” nhgiar-risW iwlnoh’ gpp sanotpln swurla akagttge.eap eetthrnir yi ,nibryenw n—adofehu po u iasopn ei— s “ni,sC eoaarfo,sos elnls emeeE scernsdbh onhr t tteenoiodoedclintv aRbsoan s. oo“dtlpmitaw i,u spnstow o he erkhl d dpsste’afoie n e etuVernaa