Whitley Yates: Digital democracy: A new public forum for discourse

In today’s world, technology intersects with every aspect of life, and social media platforms have become powerful forces in shaping modern politics.

These platforms have transformed the way we engage with politics, connect with one another and consume news.

TikTok, with its vast reach in Gen Z, plays a major role in political engagement as the 2024 elections approach. However, as TikTok’s influence in politics grows, so do concerns about whether it can truly serve as a democratic space for free speech. What does it mean for a platform like TikTok to function as a public forum, and how does this shape our democracy?

Social media has transformed the concept of a public forum. Traditionally, public forums were physical spaces for debate and protest, but now platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and Meta (Facebook/Instagram) are where political conversations happen. The ability to share opinions with millions instantly has changed how we engage with politics. Anyone can influence public opinion, but unlike traditional public spaces, these platforms are privately owned.

The challenge is that social media companies like ByteDance (TikTok’s parent), X (Elon Musk) and Meta (Mark Zuckerberg) control what content appears. Algorithms dictate what goes viral and whose voices are heard, raising concerns about fairness in political discourse. Are these platforms neutral, or do they reflect their corporate owners’ interests?

The answer is complicated. On one hand, platforms like TikTok have taken steps to remove harmful content and prevent misinformation, particularly during election cycles. On the other hand, the lack of transparency around how algorithms operate and how content is moderated means that users are often left in the dark about why certain content is promoted and other content is suppressed.

During my visit to TikTok’s D.C. headquarters, I learned about the platform’s extensive measures to combat misinformation and foreign interference.

In preparation for the 2024 elections, TikTok has implemented several measures to protect election integrity, such as banning political ads, combating misinformation and launching the U.S. Election Center to provide verified information. The platform has also enhanced its data security through the creation of TikTok U.S. Data Security, which ensures U.S. data is stored locally on Oracle Cloud to prevent foreign interference.

As TikTok and other platforms continue to dominate political discourse, the future of digital democracy will depend on how these platforms evolve and address the challenges of transparency and accountability. The steps TikTok has taken are important, but they also highlight the need for fairness in all digital public forums. The future of democracy may well depend on how we, as users and citizens, hold these platforms accountable.•

__________

Yates is director of diversity for the Indiana Republican Party, a political commentator and a law degree candidate. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



Click here for more Forefront columns.