Whitley Yates: Prioritize your mental health as a content creator

In the digital age, I find myself among the ranks of a new breed of content creators sharing a digital form of my life with people. Influencers have emerged, harnessing the power of social media to share their lives with the world.

We are witnessing the transformation of self-expression and validation into a currency of likes, shares, comments and clout. We have become accustomed to watching people document their every move, crafting a curated version of their experiences that is carefully edited and tailored to present the best possible image of their lives. While it has emerged as a lucrative industry, beneath the polished surface sometimes lies a deeper struggle with self-worth and mental health.

For many of us, specifically millennials and Generation Z, social media has become a double-edged sword. On one hand, it offers an outlet for self-expression, a platform where people can showcase their creativity and talent. It provides a sense of community, connecting people with like-minded individuals who share their passions.

Yet, on the other hand, it has become a source of pressure, constantly fueling the need for validation and comparison. The allure of millions of views has powered a culture where shock value takes precedence over personal safety and well-being. It raises important questions about the impact of this obsession with virality on our society and the need for responsible digital citizenship.

In a world where content is king, the line between living and going live has become blurred. The mantra, “Why be content when you can post content?” reverberates through the minds of those caught in the whirlwind of social media. Every moment, every experience is evaluated for its potential to be shared with the world.

The pressure to maintain a flawless image can sometimes take its toll. The constant desire for approval can lead to a spiral of anxiety and insecurity. The quest for likes and followers can become a measure of self-worth, a vicious validation-seeking cycle that can leave influencers feeling empty and disconnected from their true selves.

Mental health struggles among social media influencers are often exacerbated by the social media landscape they inhabit. Comparison and sometimes envy run rampant as influencers scroll through their feeds, bombarded by carefully crafted highlight reels of other people’s lives.

The pressure to maintain an online persona can also blur the line between the private and public spheres. Authenticity becomes a scarce commodity, as individuals mold themselves into marketable brands rather than incorporating their true identities.

Amid the appeal and pitfalls of the digital realm, it becomes crucial to remind ourselves of the importance of real-life experiences. Instead of constantly seeking approval through likes and shares, we must learn to find it from within. Embracing our imperfections and accepting ourselves as we are can be a powerful antidote to such toxicity. It is essential to recognize that what’s seen on social media is not a true reflection of someone’s entire life or their inner struggles. It is merely fragments of someone’s story they decide to share with us.

Ultimately, our relationship with social media should enhance our lives rather than consume it.

To my fellow content creators, it is vital to recognize that our worth goes far beyond the superficial metrics of followers and engagement. Let us break free from the belief that our lives must revolve around a screen and instead embrace the beauty found in unfiltered moments. It is essential to carve out time to disconnect from the digital world, allowing us to reconnect with our authentic selves.

Above all, let us prioritize our mental health, valuing our well-being over the pressures of online validation.•

__________

Yates is director of diversity for the Indiana Republican Party, a political commentator and a law degree candidate. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



Click here for more Forefront columns.