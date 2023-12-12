Windsor Wealth Management acquired by fast-growing Corient

Windsor Wealth Management, which has been headquartered in Indianapolis since its founding 36 years ago, has been acquired by fast-growing financial firm Corient.
Windsor had $1.9 billion in assets under management, 850 clients and 14 employees when it was acquired by Corient. The deal closed in October. A Corient spokesperson said the acquisition did not result in any personnel changes at Windsor.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Miami-based Corient, which operated as CI Private Wealth U.S. until a rebranding earlier this year, is the U.S. business unit of Canada-based CI Financial Corp. CI, a publicly traded company headquartered in Toronto, first entered the U.S. market in 2020.
Thanks to multiple acquisitions since then, Corient now has about $147 billion in assets under management in the U.S., with offices in 29 cities around the country.
Randall Clark and Channing Mitzell founded Windsor in 1986, with a focus on ultra-high-net-worth clients.
Clark plans to remain with Corient as a partner, wealth adviser and managing principal, a Corient spokesperson told IBJ. Mitzell will retire from the firm at the end of the year—a move that was planned as part of the acquisition.
