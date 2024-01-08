World of Beer Bar & Kitchen closes on Mass Ave

After five years of serving customers at 409 Massachusetts Ave., World of Beer Bar & Kitchen permanently closed at the end of 2023.

A note posted at World of Beer’s entrance announced the end of business for the bar and restaurant that opened in 2018 in a 7,500-square-foot spot previously occupied by Mass Ave Toys.

“It is with great sadness and a sense of changing times that we announce the closing of World of Beer,” management wrote in the note. “This decision was not made lightly, and we want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and fun times over the years.”

World of Beer, a Tampa, Florida-based chain established in 2007, operates 40 locations in 16 states, plus China. When the Indianapolis location opened, the company had 75 locations in 23 states, plus China and South Korea.

World of Beer locations typically offer a lineup of 300 craft beers.

Attempts to reach representatives of World of Beers were unsuccessful.

The note posted at the downtown location thanked staff members and customers.

“Thank you to everyone who has dined with us, whether we’re your regular spot or just now found us,” management wrote. “We are grateful for your continued support and loyalty.”