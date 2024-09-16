Zionsville-based tech startup Adverank plans to add 37 employees

Zionsville-based advertising technology startup Adverank LLC stands to receive up to $800,000 in state tax credits based on its plan to hire 37 people, the company announced Monday.

Launched in 2022, Adverank offers digital advertising tools for customers in the self-storage industry. The company’s software is designed to help customers become more effective and efficient in digital advertising, offering advertising suggestions to improve the occupancy rate at self-storage locations.

In January 2023, the company announced it had secured $1 million in seed funding from Avad Capital LLC, a Dallas-based commercial real estate investment firm.

Adverank currently has four employees and is headquartered at 10-½ S. Main St. in Zionsville, in a space directly above Rosie’s Place restaurant.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our team and creating new opportunities for the Indiana tech community,” Adverank CEO and co-founder Jason Zickler said in a written statement. “The vibrant business environment, skilled workforce and supportive community in Indiana make it the perfect location for our continued growth. We’re proud to continue contributing to the local economy and deepening our involvement in the Zionsville community as we grow.”

Zickler has previously been involved in founding or leadership at several other Indianapolis-area tech-marketing firms, including Mix, LiveLink, Pathway Productions and Versomedia.

The tax credits are performance-based, meaning that the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will award incentives to the company only after it meets hiring goals.

IEDC incentives agreements typically specify a deadline for companies to meet their job-creation commitments in order to reach the full incentive payout, but the IEDC declined to disclose the deadline for Adverank. The contract with Adverank has not yet been posted on the IEDC’s website.

Business advisory firm Sikich LLC helped Adverank with its expansion plans.