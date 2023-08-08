2023 20 in their Twenties: Charlie Hageboeck

Assistant Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager | First Merchants Bank

Charlie Hageboeck started with First Merchants Bank in 2018 as a credit analyst and has spent the past five years moving up in the business. He now works as relationship manager for commercial clients and in 2022 ranked No. 8 of 103 bankers in the First Merchants Midwest footprint. He grew up in a banking family and said he genuinely cares about the success of American businesswomen and businessmen. “Being able to help them is what gets me up every morning, and I like to think [that] has contributed to my success,” he said. Hageboeck also serves civically on the Indy Chamber’s Membership Council, advocating for small business and looking for ways the chamber can further assist its members in central Indiana.

Proud moment in your career? “I am proud to add validity as a banker to a small business’s conversations with a large customer and finding prospective clients that have a clear need that I can fulfill. Getting ready for those meetings and then following through to see clients succeed are things that I am especially proud of.”

What have you learned about yourself since joining the workforce? “I had always known I was stubborn and determined since I was younger. Over the last few years, I have realized I can be more patient than I thought I could be. I have learned to tame the stubborn and quick-to-action nature I had when I was fresh out of college.”

Givebacks? In addition to volunteering with the Indy Chamber Membership Council, he also volunteers with the Butler Innovation Lab and his fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi. He and his wife are also members of the Indy Zoo Council.

Go-to coffee order: “Flat White with almond milk if I treat myself to Starbucks.”•

